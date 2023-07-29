Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman, newlitg, The Flash

Chris Weston's Batman In A Flash in The Daily LITG 29th July 2023

Chris Weston's Batman designs for the Flash movie continued to grab the greatest attention on Bleeding Cool yesterdat.

Chris Weston's Batman designs for the Flash movie still grab the greatest attention on Bleeding Cool. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Top Ten stories yesterday on Bleeding Cool, with Chris Weston

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, The Death Of Superman

LITG two years ago – Not Miller Time

LITG three years ago, $4.99

Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. Is that a price point too far?

LITG, four years ago, 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Chris Sprouse of Tom Strong, Supreme

of Tom Strong, Supreme Chris Kotsakis of Artistacomics

of Artistacomics Nate Bellegarde of Brit and Nowhere Men

of Brit and Nowhere Men Theo Scheresky, writer of Late Sunsets Early Sunrises

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

