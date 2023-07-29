Posted in: Comics | Tagged: , ,

Chris Weston's Batman In A Flash in The Daily LITG 29th July 2023

Chris Weston's Batman designs for the Flash movie continued to grab the greatest attention on Bleeding Cool yesterdat.

Published
by
|
Comments

Chris Weston's Batman designs for the Flash movie still grab the greatest attention on Bleeding Cool. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The Daily LITG 29th July 2023 Chris Weston's Batman In A Flash
Chris Weston's Batman In A Flash

Top Ten stories yesterday on Bleeding Cool, with Chris Weston

  1. Chris Weston's Batman Designs For The Flash Movie 
  2. DC Comics' Illustrated Swimsuit Edition Includes Variant Centrefolds
  3. A New Cosmic Ghost Rider To Replace Frank Castle
  4. Secret Invasion: So [SPOILER] Was a Skrull Since "Civil War," Huh?
  5. PokÃ©mon GO In-Person Only Event Air Adventures Begins This Weekend
  6. Covid, Con-Crud And San Diego Comic-Con 2023
  7. The Many, Many Deaths Of The X-Men At The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers) 
  8. New 3,000 Piece Martian Manhunter Exclusive Arrives from McFarlane
  9. Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes Discusses SNW/Lower Decks Crossover & More
  10. The Latest On The Lateness Of The Justice Society Of America

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, The Death Of Superman

The Death Of Superman, Today, in the Daily LITG 27th July 2022
The Death Of Superman,

  1. DC Comics Officially Announces The Death of Superman Tomorrow. Again.
  2. Star Trek: Melissa Navia to William Shatner: Do You Even Watch, Bro?
  3. Star Trek: Melissa Navia Sees Shatner Stans for Who They Really Are
  4. The Death Of Superman, Again, This Time With Doombreaker
  5. Hot Toys Debuts Powerful Darth Vader Figure from Obi-Wan Kenobi
  6. Lucifer Co-Showrunner Has Kind Words for Netflix's The Sandman
  7. Amazing Spider-Man #900 – From Ayn Rand to One More Day
  8. Harley Quinn EPs: Nixed Season 3 Bruce Wayne Scene "Really Mean"
  9. Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Figures
  10. Seinfeld: One Cringeworthy Episode That Painfully Didn't Age Well
  11. Charles Biro's Notorious Crime Does Not Pay #33, Up for Auction
  12. Matt Baker's South Sea Girl in Seven Seas Comics, Up for Auction
  13. Tapas Media CCO Michele Wells Has Also Been Let Go
  14. PrintWatch: Dark Crisis, Fortnite, Mandalorian, Gambit, Ant-Man & More
  15. Chopping Block Comes To Print in Keenspot October 2022 Solicits
  16. CEO Of Tapas Media, Chang Kim, Has Just Announced Staff Layoffs
  17. My Hero Academia 20 Volume Box Set From Viz in October 2022 Solicits
  18. The Best Of 2000AD FOC Today, Not Raising Prices For British Readers
  19. A Guardian, Argus & Postmasters in Source Point October 2022 Solicits
  20. Karim Ahmad & David N. Gordillo's Divide in CEX October 2022 Solicits
  21. Behemoth Comics Changes To Sumerian Comics For October 2022 Solicits
  22. Killchella & Pulp Bites Launch in Scout Comics October 2022 Solicits
  23. They Keep Killing Superman in the Daily LITG, 28th July 2022

LITG two years ago – Not Miller Time

No Longer Miller Time - The Daily LITG, 29th July 2021
No Longer Miller Time – The Daily LITG, 29th July 2021
  1. Frank Miller No Longer Attending Thought Bubble After Creator Boycott
  2. Jeopardy! Host LeVar Burton Part of Not-So-Great Game Show First
  3. What Will Dean Cain Say When He Hears About New Superman? (Spoiler)
  4. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid
  5. Kirbons And More Hellfire Gala Fallout In Today's X-Men Comics
  6. Mysterio, A Kindred Project For Two Decades? (Amazing Spider-Man #71)
  7. The Orville Season 3 Shares Seth MacFarlane Planetary Union Sign Look
  8. McFarlane Toys Announces DC Comics Collectibles Takeover
  9. Is Dean Cain The New Dave Bautista? The Daily LITG, 28th July 2021
  10. Tonight Is Dialga Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Details & Tips
  11. Good Luck #1 & #2 Secret Foil Covers Rarest Boom Variants Yet?
  12. Adam F. Goldberg & Hans Rodionoff Talk Today's New Comic Possessive
  13. Diamond's Top 400 Most-Ordered Comics/Graphic Novels In June 2021
  14. Kang The Conqueror #1 Tops Advance Reorders From Comic Book Stores
  15. Captain America Urinating On US History- What Will Dean Cain Say?
  16. Armagedron Now- Making A New Monster in Fantastic Four #34 (Spoilers)
  17. Kirbons And More Hellfire Gala Fallout In Today's X-Men Comics
  18. Mysterio, A Kindred Project For Two Decades? (Amazing Spider-Man #71)
  19. Free Comic Book Day Will Be Delayed Or Staggered In The UK 

LITG three years ago, $4.99

Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. Is that a price point too far?

  1. Marvel Comics And The $4.99 Twenty-Page Comic Book
  2. Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon, Jeff Loveness React to "Acid" Emmy Nom
  3. American Horror Story: Bassett, Ross Wouldn't Mind Marie Laveau Series
  4. How The Missing Final Line Ruined Minority Report
  5. Buizel Spotlight Hour Tonight in Pokemon GO, But Will It Be Shiny?
  6. Cable, Like Polyamorous Father, Like Polyamorous Son?
  7. Tom King Issues Full Apology to Jae Lee, Removes Tweets
  8. Dynamite Entertainment Posts Comicsgate Statement – Is It Enough?
  9. Supernatural, Good Omens: Misha Collins, Michael Sheen's Divine Cause
  10. Dragon Week Unlocked At Pokémon GO Fest 2020
  11. The Heroes Of The Empyre Go To War (Spoilers)
  12. Which Came First? Batgirl #47, Nightwing #72 or Batman #95? SPOILERS
  13. The Pandemic Comes to Todd McFarlane's Spawn, But Is It Our Pandemic?
  14. Why Do Cotati Prefer Wakanda To Krakoa and Mexico? (Empyre Spoilers)
  15. DC Comics Makes Hellblazer: Rise And Fall #1 Returnable

LITG, four years ago, 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'

  1. "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia": A Reigniting of "The Office" War?
  2. Bethesda Softworks Releases A Summer Roadmap For "Fallout 76"
  3. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Spawned a 2014 Russian Edition?!?
  4. "Critical Role": Changing Viewing Habits and TV's Future [OPINION]
  5. Jonah Weiland, Founder of CBR, Now Vice President of DC Comics
  6. House of X, the Second Coming of Morrison's New X-Men? [X-ual Healing 7-24-19]
  7. "The Walking Dead" Offers First-Look at Spring 2020 Spinoff [PREVIEW]
  8. Judge Makes Recommendations in Case Between Richard Meyer and Mark Waid Over Claims of Tortious Interference and Defamation
  9. Locke & Key Changes Name, New Series by Joe Hill and Martin Simmonds to be Previewed
  10. "Swamp Thing" Fails Alan Moore's "Anatomy Lesson" [OPINION]

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Chris Sprouse of Tom Strong, Supreme
  • Chris Kotsakis of Artistacomics
  • Nate Bellegarde of Brit and Nowhere Men
  • Theo Scheresky, writer of Late Sunsets Early Sunrises

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Chris Weston Chris Weston Chris Weston Chris Weston Chris Weston Chris Weston

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.