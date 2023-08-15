Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: asterix, newlitg

Exclusive Asterix Strips in the Daily LITG on the 15th of August 2023

I need to go back and tell my seven year old self that 43 years later he would be publishing new Asterix strips.

I need to go back and tell my seven year old self that 43 years later he would be publishing new Asterix strips. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more.

Brand New Asterix yesterday on Bleeding Cool

The big changes that have led to DC Comics layoffs were confirmed, as we started to see initial impacts…

Oh look, DC Comics rummaging through Alan Moore's bin… plus ca change….

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Paul Gulacy , artist on Master of Kung Fu, Catwoman.

, artist on Master of Kung Fu, Catwoman. Jim Balent, creator of Tarot, artist on Catwoman

creator of Tarot, artist on Catwoman Boo Cook , artist on 2000AD, Elephantmen.

, artist on 2000AD, Elephantmen. Jim Korkis , comics journalist and historian

, comics journalist and historian Lamar Waldron , co-founder of Atlanta Fantasy Fair

, co-founder of Atlanta Fantasy Fair Dale Kanzler , former director Speciality Sales at Marvel Comics

, former director Speciality Sales at Marvel Comics Terry Shoemaker , artist on X-Factor, Spellbound, Legion Of Super-Heroes, Strange Tales.

, artist on X-Factor, Spellbound, Legion Of Super-Heroes, Strange Tales. Erik W Hendrix , writer on Deadly Harvest, The Evil Tree, Ralph Filmore, Sideshows

, writer on Deadly Harvest, The Evil Tree, Ralph Filmore, Sideshows Andrea Speed , editor-in-chief for Comixtreme

, editor-in-chief for Comixtreme Bill McKay, artist on Zombie Tramp, AmeriKarate, Night of the 80's Undead, DollFace

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.



