Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Marvel Legends Ghost Rider HasLabs Stalls Out, No Early Bird Special
Credit: Hasbro

LITG: Ghost Rider Crashes in top ten stories yesterday

  1. Marvel Legends Ghost Rider HasLabs Stalls Out, No Early Bird Special
  2. Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals Live-Action Series Full Cast
  3. Yveltal Raid Guide for Pokemon GO Players: September 2022
  4. Mystery Science Theater 3000 Set to Celebrate First Halloween Special
  5. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 Preview: 100th Issue Celebration
  6. Time Travel To Be Banned At DC Comics Going Forward? (Spoilers)
  7. Harley Quinn Animated Series: Legion Of Bats Opening Will Be Legendary
  8. Star Trek Spaceship Named After Computer Programmer, Not Adult Actress
  9. The Sandman S02: Neil Gaiman Explains Why No News at Netflix's Tudum
  10. The Fallout Of Warworld Across The DC Universe, Today (Spoilers)

ICYMI: In case you missed it

 

Ghost Rider Crashes in The Daily LITG, 28th September 2022
Screencap

LITG one year ago, The Last Of Mephisto

  1. The Last of Us: HBO Releases Image of Pascal's Joel & Ramsey's Ellie
  2. Mephisto's Spider-Man One More Day Plan Finally Revealed (Spoilers)
  3. Family Guy: Mike Henry Wishes "Cleveland Brown" Arif Zahir Best Wishes
  4. Marvel Cancels Non-Stop Spider-Man, Replaces With Savage Spider-Man
  5. This Flash / Batwoman Crossover Will Be Tough for Armageddon to Beat
  6. Major Printing and Distribution Problems Hitting Comics Industry
  7. Superman Canceled From The Justice League Over Politics (Spoilers)
  8. What If…? Episode 8 Earns Ultron Very Concerning Key Art Poster
  9. McFarlane Toys Pre-orders Land with Red Hood, Batgirl, and Batman
  10. The Sandman Key Art Posters Introduce Us to Dream, Death & Desire
  11. The '70s Cold War Mod Vibe of Gold Key Scooby Doo Comics, at Auction
  12. Vault Comics Reverses Diamond's Variant Cover/Returnable Policy
  13. Euripides to Release First New OGN in 2400 Years at Image Comics
  14. Cates, Simone, Walker & Hamner Praise Project Wildfire on FOC Day
  15. Z2 Comics and Blue Note Records to Make Beautiful Music Together
  16. Early Green Arrow and Aquaman More Fun Comics, Up for Auction
  17. Lesbian Viking Comic Heathen Gets An Omnibus, and More, In 2022
  18. How High Will These Spawn CGC 9.8 Comics Go At Auction Today?
  19. Star Wars Droids #1 From Dark Horse Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  20. Lois Lane Gains A New Member Of The Family In Checkmate #5 (Spoilers)
  21. Moon Knight Meets Spider-Man, Shang-Chi and More, Up for Auction
  22. Legion Of Forgettable Super-Villains Society is Marvel Meets Dog-Man
  23. Now Superman's Son Arrested By Police, Over Politics (Spoilers)
  24. Dynamite Launches Pantha #1 and Hell Sonja #1 In January 2022
  25. We Live Gets A Sequel Series From AfterShock Comics In 2022
  26. Jeff In The Jurassic, New Graphic Novel Trilogy by Rust's Royden Lepp
  27. A First Look at The Last of Us in Daily LITG, 27th of September 2021

LITG two years ago, SNL, Vixen and Pokémon GO

  1. Saturday Night Live Season 46: Punkie Johnson Makes SNL History
  2. Absol, Mawile, & Unown Coming To Pokémon GO… In Only One Country
  3. DC Comics – A New Look For Vixen In 2021?
  4. The Boys Season 2: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Loves Him Some Love Sausage
  5. Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Full Reveal from Hasbro
  6. Shiny Lapras Raid Guide For Solo Pokémon GO Trainers
  7. Riverdale Season 5 Update: Leather Masks, Wigs & Knives Sound Normal
  8. What Are the Shiny Rates For Mega Raids In Pokémon GO?
  9. That New Look – And New Name – for Poison Ivy, Revealed (Spoilers)
  10. Obscure Comics: The Dark Knight & The Dark Knight Rises Prologues
  11. Taboo of Black Eyed Peas Talks New Werewolf by Night Marvel Comic
  12. This Week, Marvel Comics #1000 Page Ties Into X Of Swords (Previews)
  13. Piranha Comics Wants To Employ Former Comic Shop Employees In London
  14. Image Comics Tell Retailers That The Scumbag is The New Deadpool
  15. Scout Comics Inks Distribution Deal with Simon & Schuster

LITG three years ago, Marvel censored Mark Waid's Captain America

And DC Comics were beginning the big returnability binge.

  1. Joker: Killer Smile and Death Of Superman to be Made Returnable by DC Comics
  2. Marvel Stopped the Presses to Remove Mark Waid's Captain America Essay From Marvel Comics #1000
  3. Asterix on the New Two-Euro Coin
  4. "Spider-Man": Sony, Disney/Marvel Set for New Tom Holland Film [Report]
  5. "Crisis": Brandon Routh "Kingdom Come" Superman Image Released
  6. When Disney Ordered Ike Perlmutter to Stop Blocking Black Panther and Captain Marvel Movies
  7. Speculator Corner: Absolute Carnage: Immortal Hulk #1, the Hot Comic Next Wednesday?
  8. Spawn #300 Second Biggest Seller in 2019 – Beating Absolute Carnage, DCeased and House Of X
  9. Dark Horse Continues Bioware's Dragon Age in New Comic Blue Wraith
  10. Marvel Shows Off Their 2099 Variants for November
  11. Marvel Zombies Renames From Respawn To Resurrection – Did Todd McFarlane Have a Word?
  12. Scott Lobdell Really Wants Red Hood's Outlaws to Be the X-Men
  13. DC First: Flash and Superman #1 Added to New Printing of Geoff Johns' Flash Omnibus Vol 1
  14. DC Comics Delays Stjepan Sejic's Harleen #2 to Give Retailers a Chance to Up Their Orders
  15. Atari & Arcade1Up Enter Into Exclusive Arcade Partnership
  16. "Rick and Morty" Season 4 Brings Shrimp Rick & Shrimp Morty? [Spoilers] (REDACTED)
  17. New Art Team for Marvel's Spider-Marriage in Black Cat Annual #1
  18. "WWE 2K20" Reveals More Info Content & Online Features
  19. Tom King's Final Word on Batman in Next Month's Batman Annual
  20. Young Avengers Relaunch in 2020 – To Replace Champions?

LITG four years ago, we lost Norm Breyfogle

Damn. He would have only been sixty.

  1. Batman Artist Norm Breyfogle Died on Monday, Aged 58
  2. Batpenis Strikes Again – DC Comics Won't Reprint Batman: Damned #1 – and #2 is Late
  3. That New Sean Gordon Murphy Series is Actually Batman: Curse of the White Knight
  4. So About That Millennium Falcon Ride Coming to Disneyland
  5. The First Official Trailer For FOX's Dark Phoenix is Here

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Greg Weisman, comics writer, creator of Gargoyles TV show.
  • GWAR comics colourist Mark Dale.
  • Creator and publisher of Merrick The Sensational ElephantmanTom Ward.
  • Michael Eury, comics journalist.
  • Ken Penders, Sonic The Hedgehog comics creator.

