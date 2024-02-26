Posted in: Comics | Tagged: 3.99, newlitg
Marvel Comics Commitment to $3.99- The Daily LITG 26th February 2024
Marvel Comics' commitment to $3.99 topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff.
Marvel Comics' commitment to $3.99 topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
Marvel Comics commitment to $3.99 tops the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Marvel Comics Commits To The $3.99 Price Point
- SNL, Shane Gillis Left Us Wondering Why This Show Even Had to Happen
- Garth Ennis & Jacen Burrows Add Babs to Punisher/Nick Fury This Summer
- Ultimate Spider-Man Beats Batman in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Peacemaker: John Cena Got His Season 2 Message Across to James Gunn
- The Orville: Time for Seth MacFarlane to Go "Rick and Morty" Route?
- Gerard Jones Amalgam Stories Removed From DC/Marvel Crossover Omnibus
- Buffy: Soulless AI TV Sequel Pitch Is Scary For All The Wrong Reasons
- Wolverine #44 Preview: Claws Out, Deaths Up
- Comic Book Creator Ramona Fradon Has Died, Aged 97
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Bill Ward and the Forbidden Love of Broadway Romances #1, at Auction
- The Exclusive Retailer Variant Covers Of ComicsPro 2024 And More
- Bad Girl Nyobi Has An Outbreak In Antarctic Press' May 2024 Solicits
- Aaron Wroblewski's Blood And Fire #1 in Red 5 May 2024 Solicits
- First Second Expand InvestiGators Into An Entire Universe
- Amalgam Without Gerard Jones in The Daily LITG, 25th February 2024
LITG one year ago, New Look Black Panther
- Eve L Ewing & Chris Allen Relaunch New Look Black Panther From Marvel
- Yellowjackets Releases Disturbing Season 2 Antler Queen Key Art
- A Better Look At Marvel's New Costume Design For The Black Panther
- X-Men '97: Promising Premiere Update Nearly Flew Under Our Radar
- The Expanse: Dragon Tooth Breaks Kickstarter Record, Hits A Million
- Primal Groudon Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn
- Always Sunny: Too Early to Already Have a Favorite Season 16 Episode?
- Alan Ritchson Video Goes "Reacher Season 2 Big" to Signal Filming Wrap
- The Venture Bros. Star on Brock Samson Pitch, Brock Retirement & More
- James Gunn Shares Surprising Creature Commandos Casting Update
- ComicsPRO Exclusive Variant Covers, Sellling For Up To $100 on eBay
- ComicsPRO: Saturday AM Launches Manga Crossover Saturday Wars
- Batman: Dark Knight Detective Vol 7 Stabs Batman In The Back- Twice
- Cartoonist Kayfabe's Keynote Address To ComicsPRO
- ComicsPRO: Garth Ennis, JMS, Ed Brisson, Mark Russell Talk AWA
- Todd's Teen Titans in The Daily LITG, 25th February 2023
LITG two years ago, London Spring Comic Con Ho!
- GI Joe 40th Anniversary Livestream Reveals New Classified Figures
- Endgame: Morena Baccarin on Joss Whedon Wanting Her for Maria Hill
- Grant Morrison Says The Nicest Thing About Mark Millar In Ages
- ComiXology Answer Criticisms As Digital Sales Drop By Huge Amounts
- Speed Forme Deoxys Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: Feb. 2022
- Hasbro Surprisingly Drops Star Wars Bounty Hunter Retro 2-Pack
- Star Trek: John de Lancie Discusses Q Differences From TNG to Picard
- George Perez & Kurt Busiek's JLA/Avengers Tops Advance Reorders
- Tom Taylor Brings DCeased Story To An End With DCeas3d
- Marvel Comics Confirms New Iron Cat Series, With Felicia Hardy
- Boom Studios' ComicsPRO Presentation by Filip Sablik
- Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #1 From Peter David & Juanan Ramírez
- Digital Items Downloads with Fortnite Marvel Comic by Donald Mustard
- Writing About Maus Now Also Rocketing Up The Charts
- An English Village Gets Its Own Comic Shop On Tuesday
- PrintWatch: Roarin' 20's World's Fair Comes Back For Seconds
- Random House Graphic Grabs Afrofuturist Manga Kudzu From Boom Studios
- A Blast From GI Joe's Past In The Daily LITG, 25th of February 2022
LITG three years ago, Supergirl to WandaVision
- SCOOP: DC to Launch Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow in June
- American Horror Story: Leslie Grossman Posts S10 Finale Pitch Reaction
- WandaVision: Kevin Feige Says Quicksilver Plot Twist Long-Planned
- Monica Rambeau Comes To The King In Black (Spoilers)
- Superman & Lois Star Appreciates Amell's Support; "Lex Luthor" Likes
- Damian Wayne – Born To The Purple In Infinite Frontier?
- The Seven Deadly Sins Spinoff Manga Debuts Digital Chapters
- Mezco and Hasbro Unite as Power Rangers and G.I. Joe Figures Teased
- 17 Marvel Comics That Jumped In Price on eBay Thanks To WandaVision
- Pokémon Go and Victoria's Secret – The Daily LITG, 25th February 2021
- Former DC EIC Michele R Wells Joins Tapas Media In Executive Role
- Comic Store In Your Future – Being Your Own Store
- The Miracles To Appear in Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover
- Keanu Reeves Voices The YouTube Trailer To His Own Comic, BRZRKR
- Next Week Will Be A Monster Week In Comics – If They All Arrive
- Miracle Molly's Two Panel Appearance In Batman #106 (Spoilers)
- Ultramega #1 Gets Orders For 31,000 – Is It Enough?
- Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, John McCrea's Blondie Graphic Novel
- Stephen Mooney's Bettie Page: Tomb Raider Comic With Greg Hildebrandt
- Reptil #1 First Marvel Comics Appearance Sells for $80 on eBay
- PrintWatch: Stray Dogs Department Of Truth Hollow Heart Haha Crossover
- CBLDF "Comics After COVID" Online Panel Today
- How Scottish Comic Cons Are Returning – Or Not – For 2021
LITG four years ago – we were still talking 5G
And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure – including Dan.
- "What Is DC Comics' 5G?" The Story So Far…
- So Why Did Dan DiDio Leave DC Comics Anyway?
- Jim Lee Awakens from 4-Day Nap to Learn He's Suddenly in Charge of DC Comics
- What Tomorrow's X-Books Tell Us About the Sex Lives of Cyclops, Wolverine, and Marvel Girl [SPOILERS]
- Dan Didio Reacts to Dan Didio's DC Departure
- Meghan Fitzmartin, a Big New Name For DC Comics?
- The Crucible in Tomorrow's X-Men #7 Doesn't Undo Genoshan Genocide… But It Does Undo [SPOILER]
- DC's 5G Comics Still Going Full Steam Ahead – Launch in October?
- Kevin Shinick – A Big New Name For DC Comics?
- Geoffrey Thorne, a Big New Name For DC Comics?
LITG five years ago – DCU was up in the air
And Dan DiDio brought Walmart into comic stores
- The State of CW's DCU [Part 1]: Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning
- Lucifer Season 4: Ella is Heading Down a Dark Path
- Dan DiDio on Bringing the Previously-Walmart Exclusive 100-Page Giants Into the Comic Shops
- Jordan White: Sage Will Appear in "Biggest X-Men Book of the Year"
- Many Deaths of Lois Lane Issue Of Walmart's 100-Page Superman Giant #7 Fetches a Premium on eBay
Comic book industry birthdays.
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Karen Berger, curator of Berger Books, founder of DC/Vertigo.
- David Boswell, creator of Reid Fleming, World's Toughest Milkman
- Jeffrey Butler, co-creator of The Badger
