Marvel Comics Commitment to $3.99- The Daily LITG 26th February 2024

Marvel Comics' commitment to $3.99 topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool

Marvel Comics' commitment to $3.99 topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Marvel Comics commitment to $3.99 tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, New Look Black Panther

LITG two years ago, London Spring Comic Con Ho!

LITG three years ago, Supergirl to WandaVision

LITG four years ago – we were still talking 5G

And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure – including Dan.

LITG five years ago – DCU was up in the air

And Dan DiDio brought Walmart into comic stores

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Karen Berger, curator of Berger Books, founder of DC/Vertigo.

curator of Berger Books, founder of DC/Vertigo. David Boswell , creator of Reid Fleming, World's Toughest Milkman

, creator of Reid Fleming, World's Toughest Milkman Jeffrey Butler, co-creator of The Badger

