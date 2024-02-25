Amalgam Without Gerard Jones in The Daily LITG, 25th February 2024

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: amalgam, Gerard Jones, newlitg
- Gerard Jones Amalgam Stories Removed From DC/Marvel Crossover Omnibus
- Comic Book Creator Ramona Fradon Has Died, Aged 97
- DC Comics Announces 25 Absolute Power Comics, All Written By Mark Waid
- Mad Cave's Flash Gordon With Jeremy Adams, Will Conrad And Stan Lee
- Jennette Kahn Picks The Best Batman Stories For The Folio Society
- Catwoman (The Dark Knight Rises) Platinum Figure Arrives at McFarlane
- Marvel Comics Commits To The $3.99 Price Point
- Mad Cave's Gatchaman/Battle Of The Planets With Tommy Lee Edwards
- Eye Lie Popeye in Massive/Whatnot's May 2024 Solicits
- Wally West Races On In with New McFarlane Toys The Flash Figure
- Roy Lichtenstein & the Mystery of Dell's Private Secretary, at Auction
- Joe Murray Named New ComicsPro President As Jenn Haines Steps Down
- Matt Bors & Fred Harper Bring Toxic Avenger Back To Comics From Ahoy
- Joe Biden Vs Mickey Mouse in Keenspot May 2024 Solicits
- Amalgam Without Gerard Jones in The Daily LITG, 24th February 2024
LITG one year ago, DC Comics Titans Figure Wave
- McFarlane Toys Unveils Incredible DC Comics Titans Figure Wave
- The Look Of 60 Years Of X-Men & Avengers From Marvel At ComicsPRO
- The Flash: Batwoman Writers Room on Javicia Leslie Return; New Promo
- The Expanse: Dragon Tooth Breaks Kickstarter Record, Hits A Million
- Reacher Team "Putting the Finishing Touches" on Season 2 in New Post
- The Venture Bros. Star on Brock Samson Pitch, Brock Retirement & More
- Saturday Night Live: Harrelson, White Finally Stand Up to Fineman
- Alan Ritchson Video Goes "Reacher Season 2 Big" to Signal Filming Wrap
- HBO Max & Discovery Going to the "MAX" on April 12th Press Day?
- Joe Illidge Leaves Heavy Metal Magazine, Talks To Bleeding Cool
- Eve L Ewing & Chris Allen Relaunch New Look Black Panther From Marvel
- ComicsPRO: Image Comics: Massive-Verse's Catalyst War Video
- ComicsPRO: Robert Kirkman & Lorenzo De Felici's New Comic Void Rivals
- ComicsPRO: Skybound Creepshow Season 2, Garth Ennis & Becky Cloonan
- Rick Remender Talks Continuity Issues With ComicsPRO & Image Comics
- ComicsPRO: Vault: Unnatural Order by Christopher Yost & Val Rodrigues
- The Bad Idea ComicsPRO 2023 Presentation Video Has Leaked
- Battle Quest Comics Sponsors Boise Comic Arts Festival
- ComicsPRO: Battle Quest Comics FCBD Annual 2023, Free To Read Now
- Fantasy Artist Syd Mills' First Comic Work in Amongst The Stars
- Rick & Morty Get Their Own Manga Series, Bleeding Cool Has A Preview
- McFarlane Toys Does Teen Titans In The Daily LITG, 24th February 2023
LITG two years ago, A Blast From GI Joe's Past
- GI Joe 40th Anniversary Livestream Reveals New Classified Figures
- Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin Addresses Series Ghosting Arrowverse
- Endgame: Morena Baccarin on Joss Whedon Wanting Her for Maria Hill
- Hasbro Surprisingly Drops Star Wars Bounty Hunter Retro 2-Pack
- Marvel To Launch Ant-Man's Days Of Past, Present And Future
- New Omnibus For Avengers, Spider-Man, Books Of Magic, American Vampire
- Chip Zdarsky & Jorge Jimenez New Ongoing Team On Batman From #125
- Could Today's Dark Ages #3 Spin Off Into Dark Web From Marvel?
- Reacher: Alan Ritchson on How Size Mattered During Amazon Auditions
- Mountain Dew Gets Hard and Is Finally Starting to Hit Shelves
- Aquaman & Flash: Voidsong From DC – Two Heroes Both With A Film Out
- DC Comics Mash Up Mecha Anime For DC Mech
- Venus, The Female Turtle, Returns in TMNT #127 From IDW
- Al Ewing & Tom Reilly Reveal the Future of Ant-Man at Marvel
- Z2 Comics Announces Pantera Graphic Novel, Vulgar Display of Power
- The Walking Dead's Charlie Adlard Picks Boom For Next Project
- The Batman's Mattson Tomlin & The Joker's Lee Bermejo At Boom Studios
- Something Is Killing The Children Sold 2 Million Copies In 2 Years
- Boom Studios To Increase Staff Numbers By A Third
- Mohale Mashigo & Ig Guara Launch Miles Morales & Moon Girl #1
- Chris Arrant Hired As Editor-In-Chief For ReedPOP
- Alcoholic Mountain Dew In The Daily LITG, 24th February 2022
LITG three years ago, Pokémon Go and Victoria's Secret
- Tonight Is Raid Hour In Pokémon GO Featuring Mewtwo & The Birds
- Obi-Wan: Ewan McGregor Gets Jacked- Welcome to Kenobi Gun Show
- Victoria's Secret Docuseries Examining Rise/Fall Ordered By Hulu
- Amazing Spider-Man #60 – Marriage, Mary Jane And M…?
- DC Told Phil Jimenez, Superwoman Should Appeal More To Trump Voters
- Buffy: A Teachable Moment in Cognitive Dissonance After Joss Whedon
- The Walking Dead Releases New Season 10 "Home Sweet Home" Images
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow Director David Ramsey Says "Stay Tuned"
- Monica Rambeau Comes To The King In Black (Spoilers)
- Mezco and Hasbro Unite as Power Rangers and G.I. Joe Figures Teased
- Si Spurrier On Quoting Boris Johnson In John Constantine: Hellblazer
- DC's Linearverse Slices the Whole Sort Of General Mish Mash (Spoiler)
- Illustrated by Jim Woodring, Introduction by Alan Moore – Kickstarter
- Shazadam Is Just Six Days Away – But Already On Sale In Some Places
- A New Preview Of Marvel Comics' Heroes Return From Ed McGuinness
- Monica Rambeau Comes To The King In Black (Spoilers)
- The Seven Deadly Sins Spinoff Manga Debuts Digital Chapters
- The City Comes To The X-Men, And Other Krakoan Murder Matters Today
- AWA Studios Release Video Featuring Creators and New Series
- Marvel Superhero Lives Above A Tesco Metro And Reads the i Newspaper
- Co-Founder Of Dark Horse, Randy Stradley, Retires After 35 Years
- Crossover #4 Crosses Over With Another Donny Cates & Geoff Shaw Comic
- Nnedi Okorafor Revives New Nigerian Venom for Marvel
- The Blue Flame With Christopher Cantwell in Vault May 2021 Solicits
- Future State: Teen Titans Gets A Special Red X Two-Issue Collection
LITG four years ago – Jim Lee woke up
And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure – including Dan.
- Jim Lee Awakens from 4-Day Nap to Learn He's Suddenly in Charge of DC Comics
- DC's 5G Comics Still Going Full Steam Ahead – Launch in October?
- Dan Didio Reacts to Dan Didio's DC Departure
- New York Toy Fair: 55 Photos from the LEGO Booth
- So Why Did Dan DiDio Leave DC Comics Anyway?
- New York Toy Fair 2020: 60 Photos from Hasbro Marvel Legends
- So Why Did DC Comics Cancel Supergirl Anyway? And Will Generation Zero Explain Away Every Editorial Cock-Up?
- Mindless Speculation: Will the BBC Announce a Major Doctor Who Change?
- Tim Sheridan – A Big New Name For DC Comics?
- Ken Kristensen – A Big New Name For DC Comics?
- Generation Five – The New Name For DC Comics' 5G
LITG five years ago – DC and Walmart split
And Rodriguez wanted an Alita sequel he would never get.
- DC Comics to End Their Exclusive Walmart 100-Page Giant Comics Line
- Robert Rodriguez Primed to Direct Second 'Alita: Battle Angel' Film
- 'The Orville' Season 2, Episode 8 "Identity, Pt. 1" is All Isaac [Review]
- Next Week's Marvel Comics Presents Completely Breaks Continuity
- 'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist Does Her Best Tommy Wiseau 'The Room' Impression
Comic book industry birthdays.
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Rick Geary, cartoonist, graphic novelist and publisher.
- Ari Shapiro, journalist and comic collector
- Corey Blake, creator of United States Constitution: A Graphic Adaptation
