Miles Morales' Shrink is Now a Hulk in The Daily LITG, 13th April 2025

Miles Morales' Psychiatrist is Now a Hulk was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again. LITG is our daily runaround.

Article Summary Miles Morales' psychiatrist transforms into a Hulk, taking the alias "Powerlift" in a new Spider-Man issue.

The transformation of Morales' therapist tops Bleeding Cool's most-read stories list.

Look back at comic highlights with a recap of the top stories from one to six years ago.

Miles Morales' Psychiatrist is Now a Hulk was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again.

Miles Morales' Psychiatrist is Now a Hulk in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

