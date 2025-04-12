Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, R.E. Burke
R.E. Burke Draws The Other Women in The Daily LITG, 12th of April 2025
British comic creator R.E. Burke banned from visiting USA for 10 years was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again.
Article Summary
- R.E. Burke, a British comic creator, faces a 10-year ban from entering the USA, sparking widespread interest.
- Inside detention critiques: Burke shares detainees' struggles, confusion, and fears via Instagram.
- Bleeding Cool remains a go-to source for comic and pop culture news with top stories on Burke and others.
- Stay updated on comic news: Sign up for Lying in the Gutters, Bleeding Cool's daily newsletter.
British comic creator R.E. Burke banned from visiting USA for 10 years was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again. On Instagram, she writes "Inside the facility, you never get to rest. There is no reprieve from the fear and exhaustion. I was only there for 19 days, but most women have to face a much longer period of suffering, of uncertainty, of isolation. I want you to know their stories. They are not what you might imagine. They are confused and scared: lots do not know why they are there. Lots are there to avoid cruelty in other countries. No one deserves this." Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
British comic creator R.E. Burke banned from visiting USA for 10 years in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- British Comic Creator R.E. Burke Banned From Visiting USA For 10 Years
- Doctor Doom Rips Mr Fantastic Apart Like Taffy in One World Under Doom
- Some Good News About Monthly Comics Sales In Comic Stores For 2025
- Harry Potter: Harry, Hermione, Ron, Voldemort Casting & More Updates
- Courts Declare Alliance Entertainment/AENT Owns Diamond Comics For Now
- Fire Country S03E17: "Fire and Ice" Preview: Jelly Roll Guest-Stars
- Voltron: Defender of the Universe (Retro Toy Edition) Hits Threezero
- NECA Unveils New Gangster Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-Pack
- A New Hellboy And The BPRD From Mike Mignola And Giuseppe Manunta
- Nine One World Under Doom Titles in July 2025 Solicits From Marvel
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- Patton Oswalt's Minor Threats Crossover With Archie Comics
- Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe by Gerry Duggan & Javier Garrón
- Pokemon Horror Parody T.A.M.A. From Panick Comics in August 2025
- Heritage Art Auctions Talks Tariffs On Comics, Artwork And More
- Abrams Workers Petition To Join United Auto Workers Union
- The Pitt Season Finale in The Daily LITG, 11th of April 2025
LITG one year ago… Elizabeth Tulloch Breaks A Bone
- Superman & Lois Star Elizabeth Tulloch Suffers a Painful "First"
- Reacher: Alan Ritchson on "Repulsive" Christians & "Con Man" Trump
- Magneto Returns As Orchis Splits In Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)
- Marvel Studios Unveils Official Logos & Titles For FF, Thunderbolts*
- Ms Marvel, Laura Kinney, Anole, Prodigy & Sophie Cuckoo Join NYX
- X-Men '97 Teaser Beats The Drums of "War"; Teases Captain America
- CinemaCon: Walt Disney Studios Presentation Liveblog
- Ghosts Season 3: Check Out These S03E07 "The Polterguest" Sneak Peeks
- Saved by the Bell: Gosselaar on "Quiet on Set"/Nickelodeon Revelations
- Marvel To Publish "What If Donald Duck Was Wolverine?" Comic
- Dynamite Originals, New Creator Imprint From Dynamite & Mirka Andolfo
- Space Ghost #1 Now Has Orders Of 67,135, Still Not Enough For Dynamite
- Dark Horse To Publish Comics Based On Space-Western Podcast Midst
- The Lake Como 2024 Portfolio Includes Daniel Acuna And Charles Vess
- PrintWatch: Ghost Machine, Deadpool & Ultimate Black Panther 4th Print
- Comic Book Creators Pay Tribute And Share Memories Of Trina Robbins
- The Return Of Magneto in The Daily LITG, 11th of April, 2024
LITG two years ago, Chip Zdarsky Off Daredevil But On Batman
- Chip Zdarsky Off Daredevil But On Batman Through To 2025
- Immortal X-Men & X-Men Red's Fall Of X August 2023 Solicits
- Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 5 "Two Truths and a Lie" Images Released
- Gerard Jones Was Released From Jail In December Last Year
- Dave Filoni on "Star Wars Rebels" Eps to Watch Ahead of Ahsoka Debut
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3: Terry Matalas Explains Why OG Cast Is MIA
- Yellowjackets: A Look at Season 2 Ep. 4 "Old Wounds" (Images, Trailer)
- James Gunn: No Harley Quinn Prequel; Likes Catwoman; No Firestorm Beef
- Star Trek: Brent Spiner on Shatner & The Twitter Beef That Wasn't
- Chip Zdarsky's Plan For Life Stories At Marvel Comics
- Class is in Session with Marvel's Meet Miss Bliss, Up for Auction
- Ize Press Announces Five New Manhwa Titles at Sakura-Con
- Kwame Alexander, Cassidy Dyce & Rashad Doucet's The Brainstormerz
- CO2 Coalition Thrown Out Of Science Convention Over Free Comic Book
- Tessie Gets Her Own Series in Tessie the Typist Comics #1, at Auction
- Yen Press Announces Huge Slate of Fall 2023 Titles at Sakura-Con
- Tom King Returns to the Batman Argument in Danger Street (Spoilers)
- W0rldtr33 #1 Orders Spike After Image Comics Date Changes
- Ghost-Maker Versus Nightwing On The Cards? (Batspoilers)
LITG three years ago, Umbrella Academy Breaks Hearts
- Umbrella Academy Breaks Hearts Introducing Sparrow Number 6 Jayme
- Buying DC Comics From Warner Bros.'s Junk Pile
- Jack Kirby Is Now The Source In The DC Universe
- Rob Liefeld Changed Look Of Sgt Flag After JMS' Concerns
- Frank Cho May Have The Most "Outrage" Comics Sketch Cover Ever
- Jon Kent Superman Comes Out To Lois Lane Tomorrow? (Spoilers)
- Hasbro Reveals Mr. Knight Moon Knight Marvel Legends Figure
- Dan DiDio To CB Cebulski At Fan Expo Philadelphia – "F— Marvel!"
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Mharti Michaels Has Passed
- Interview with the Vampire: AMC Releases Teaser for Anne Rice Adapt
- Death To The Mutants in Marvel X-Men July 2022 Judgment Day Solicits
- Jonathan Hickman, Mike Del Mundo, Mike Huddleston 3W3M Comes To Print
- Goodbye, Eri: One of the Best, Most Unexpected Graphic Novels of 2022
- Webtoon Buys eBook Initiative Japan, Adds To Their Service
- New Mutants Fan Favorite Legion Debuts At Heritage Auctions
- Lobo Graded By CGC And Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today
- Commission Lists For Lake Como Comic Arts Festival Open
- Colleen Doran On Her Original Sandman Artwork Being Auctioned
- Jon Kent Superman Comes Out To Lois Lane Tomorrow? (Spoilers)
- All-Out Avengers From Land & Landy Lands At Fan Expo Philadelphia
- Jack Kirby, The Face Of The Source in The Daily LITG, 11th April 2022
LITG four years ago, English Comic Shops Opened Up
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Marvel Legends Reveals Drop Fast & Furious At Hasbro Fan Fest
- Chucky Getting Too Big for Good Guys Britches, Going Diva On Set?
- SCOOP: DC Comics Confirms Vengeance, Daughter Of Bane For Joker #2
- GI Joe Classified & Snake Eyes Reveals Take Over Hasbro Fan Fest
- The Handmaid's Tale S04: Moira's Journey Ends When Gilead Is Free
- Animal Kingdom Season 5 Teaser: Being in Charge Brings Its Own Danger
- Magic: The Gathering "Quantum Quandrix" Deck Is Remarkably Neat
- Alice In Wonderland Gets Trippy With New Black Light Funko Pops
- Breaking Bad Fans Get a Present from Dean Norris on His Birthday
- Gotham Gossip: Lady Bane? A New Batman Villain From DC Comics
- Jason Todd's First Murder In Batman: Urban Legends? (Spoilers)
- Why I Made The Switch From Fantasy Novels To Comics – Camille Longley
- Frank Miller – Appearing In Rorschach #7? (Spoilers)
- It Was A Dream But Almost Got Lost Beyond
- Marvel Confirms Strong Guy and Forge Lost the X-Men Vote
- A Better Look At Bane's Daughter, Vengeance, From Joker #2 (Spoilers)
- Amazing Spider-Man #100 On Auction Right Now At Heritage Auctions
- Batman Beats King in Black To Top Of Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Gotham Gossip: Jim Gordon, Barbara Gordon, Oracle, Batgirl (Spoilers)
- First Appearance Of Kitty Pryde, Emma Frost On Auction At Heritage
- Tomorrow, English Comic Shops Open For The First Time In 3 1/2 Months
- Chucky, Bane and Alice in The Daily LITG, 11th April 2021
LITG five years ago, Direct Market, Diamond, DC Zoom
People loved those DC, Marvel and Batman Zoom backgrounds. However, in more substantial articles, it's all about bringing the direct market back.
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Comic Book Retailers Plans to Fix the Direct Market When It Returns
- Street Fighter V Chun-Li Hits the Beach With PCS Collectibles
- Mondo Releasing New A Clockwork Orange Poster Tomorrow
- Diamond Not to Distribute New Comics Until August at the Earliest?
- DC Releases 18 New Batman Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- New Comics Coming to Stores Sooner Than We Thought – Mid May?
- Spawn Original Action Figure Kickstarter Clears $1 Million in One Day
- Dan DiDio Biggest Regret at DC Was Year Two of the New 52
LITG six years ago, The House Of Ideas and the Return of X-Statix
- Did Avengers: No Road Home #9 Drop in a Massive Marvel Milestone? (SPOILERS)
- Yes, This is the Return of X-Statix… With Stripe, Stork and Stoner
- DC's Year of the Villain Details Revealed, And Yes, There's Variants
- Sean Murphy to Comic Book Artists: Stop Complaining
- Is This The Return of X-Statix – With Mirror Girl, Hurt John and Demos?
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mark Brooks, artist on Batman, Cable & Deadpool, Ultimate X-Men, The Amazing Spider-Man, New X-Men and Avengers: The Initiative.
- Bruce H. Bolinger, Cracked magazine cartoonist
- Gary Martin, artist on Nexus, Mega Man, Doom Patrol.
- Troy Nixey of Trout, Only The End Of The World Again, Vinegar Teeth and The Black Sinister.
- Alan Vickers, manager of New England Comics
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
R.E. Burke, R.E. Burke, R.E. Burke, R.E. Burke, R.E. Burke, R.E. Burke, R.E. Burke, R.E. Burke,