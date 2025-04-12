Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, R.E. Burke

R.E. Burke Draws The Other Women in The Daily LITG, 12th of April 2025

British comic creator R.E. Burke banned from visiting USA for 10 years was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again.

British comic creator R.E. Burke banned from visiting USA for 10 years was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again. On Instagram, she writes "Inside the facility, you never get to rest. There is no reprieve from the fear and exhaustion. I was only there for 19 days, but most women have to face a much longer period of suffering, of uncertainty, of isolation. I want you to know their stories. They are not what you might imagine. They are confused and scared: lots do not know why they are there. Lots are there to avoid cruelty in other countries. No one deserves this." Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

British comic creator R.E. Burke banned from visiting USA for 10 years in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Elizabeth Tulloch Breaks A Bone

LITG two years ago, Chip Zdarsky Off Daredevil But On Batman

LITG three years ago, Umbrella Academy Breaks Hearts

LITG four years ago, English Comic Shops Opened Up

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG five years ago, Direct Market, Diamond, DC Zoom

People loved those DC, Marvel and Batman Zoom backgrounds. However, in more substantial articles, it's all about bringing the direct market back.

LITG six years ago, The House Of Ideas and the Return of X-Statix

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mark Brooks , artist on Batman, Cable & Deadpool, Ultimate X-Men, The Amazing Spider-Man, New X-Men and Avengers: The Initiative.



, artist on Batman, Cable & Deadpool, Ultimate X-Men, The Amazing Spider-Man, New X-Men and Avengers: The Initiative. Bruce H. Bolinger , Cracked magazine cartoonist

, Cracked magazine cartoonist Gary Martin , artist on Nexus, Mega Man, Doom Patrol.

, artist on Nexus, Mega Man, Doom Patrol. Troy Nixey of Trout, Only The End Of The World Again, Vinegar Teeth and The Black Sinister.

of Trout, Only The End Of The World Again, Vinegar Teeth and The Black Sinister. Alan Vickers, manager of New England Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

