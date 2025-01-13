Posted in: Comics | Tagged: adventure time, newlitg

Adventure Time in 2025 in The Daily LITG, 13th of January 2025

The return of Adventure Time from Oni Press made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

The return of Adventure Time from Oni Press made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

The return of Adventure Time and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Batgossip before Megacon

LITG two years ago, the 5G Files began

LITG three years ago, How Sick Is Jerry Of Rick And Morty

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Atomeka Press Publisher Dave Elliott

Lee O'Connor, of Phonogram and Not Sleeping Well

of Phonogram and Not Sleeping Well Anina Bennett, former editor for First Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and co-author of Boilerplate.

former editor for First Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and co-author of Boilerplate. Miriam Kruger, executive director of Motor City Comic Con.

