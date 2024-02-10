Posted in: Comics | Tagged: 2025, newlitg
Superman Leak Tops The Daily LITG, 10th February 2024
The Superman leak of which even the artist of the comic wanted you to know about. tops yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool.
Article Summary
- Superman shocker: Major character killed off ahead of a big 2025 event.
- Top 10 daily stories: Wonder Woman's new battle, Hickman's Doom, and more.
- Exclusive collectibles and previews: Disney Lorcana's Robin Hood, Jae Lee's X-Men.
- Reflect on comic nostalgia with The Expanse's "Season Six-And-A-Half" and more.
The Superman leak of which even the artist of the comic wanted you to know about. tops yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Superman leak tops the ten most popular stories yesterday
- SCOOP: DC Comics Kills Off Major Superman Figure Ahead Of 2025 Event
- Wonder Woman Vs… The Sovereign Seven? Tom King, Seriously…
- Jonathan Hickman & Sanford Greene's Doom Launching In May From Marvel
- Rebecca Ferguson Clears The Air About Departing Mission: Impossible
- A Look Inside Scott Pilgrim's 20th Anniversary Boxes Launches
- Brian Bolland Seeking His Original Art To Killing Joke And More
- Todd McFarlane's Spawn #350 Will Change Everything. Again.
- Disney's Robin Hood Enters the Inklands for Disney Lorcana (Exclusive)
- Finally We Get A Look At Ben Grimm, The Thing's Skeleton…
- Jae Lee Does Jim Lee's X-Men For ThunderCats, Out Today
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- A Look At The Joker's Past And Future In Batman #143 Preview
- Comic Creators React To… The Vladimir Putin/Tucker Carlson Interview
- UK Government Ban V For Vendetta Masks At Protests And More
- Joe Sinnott's Secret Life In Sixties Romance Comics, Up for Auction
- Martin Scorsese May Hate Comic Book Films But Now Has A Graphic Novel
- Ben Grimm, The Thing's Skeleton in The Daily LITG, 9th February 2024
LITG one year ago, "Season Six-And-A-Half" Of The Expanse
- Boom Studios To Kickstart "Season Six-And-A-Half" Of The Expanse
- Marvel Comics Realises H.R. Giger's Vision For Their New Alien Queen
- Justin Roiland MIA in Rick and Morty Writers' Room "Absolutely True"
- Marvel Goes Goblin Mode With Red Goblin & Gold Goblin (SpiderSpoilers)
- South Park Season 26 Ep. 1: Hell Hath No Fury Like a Jealous Cartman
- Marvel's New Team Line-Up For The Avengers For 2023
- Catwoman Has Two New Arse-Based Nicknames For Nightwing (Spoilers)
- Is That Alan Moore In Neil Gaiman & Mark Buckingham's Miracleman?
- The Flash Season 9 "The Final Run" Key Art Honors Arrowverse Series
- Welcome Jon Ironfire To The X-Men And Sins Of Sinister (XSpoilers)
- Jack Kamen Covers the Controversial Claire Voyant, Up for Auction
- The Debut of Golden Age Dr. Strange, Thrilling Comics #1 at Auction
- Dave McKean To Dave Gibbons, Comica London Comics Festival In March
- Marvel's X-Men Have A Very Different Take On Black History Month
- Black Cat Can "See The Attraction" In Mary Jane Watson (Spoilers)
- Checklist For The Future Of Sins Of Sinister, Today (XSpoilers)
- Neil Gaiman & Mark Buckingham's Miracleman By Way Of Alan Bennett
- The Expanse Expands in The Daily LITG for the 8th of February, 2023
LITG two years ago, Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond
- Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond #1 Review: Enjoyable
- Mindless Speculation About DC Big Legacy Announcement Tomorrow
- The Black Panther Costume Designed To Fight Doctor Doom (Spoilers)
- The Very Nature Of Solomon Grundy Revealed (Again (Spoilers))
- WWE Had To Tell Ronda Rousey To Stop Being A Jerk To Fans Last Week
- The Book of Boba Fett Finale Poster Captures Spinoff Series' Scope
- The Truth Behind A-Day Revealed In The Joker #12
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Finds The Force Strong in Misha Collins
- Secret Wars #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today
- That '90s Show: Kurtwood Smith Marks That '70s Show Spinoff Start
- The Joker Reckons He Is The Only Man Who Can Satisfy Batman Sexually
- Shang-Chi Gets His Ten Rings In The Marvel Comics As Well As The Film
- Marvel Gives Away Free Spidey And His Amazing Friends Comic
- New Image/Skybound Comic Needs Asterisks In Its Title
- DC Comics' Naomi To Be A Queen? More Glimpses Of The Future
- The Capitalist Alternative To Superman In Son Of Kal-El #8 (Spoilers)
- I Am Batman #6 Has DC's New Batman In Bed With New York City's Police
- Balmain Dreams 10:OR Graphic Novel Launch At Sofitel St James London
- Comics Reveal Harley Quinn HBO Season 3 Set In Flash's Central City?
- That 90's Show in The Daily LITG 8th February 2022
LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO and Gunnsplaining
-
- The First-Ever Secret Rare Pokémon Card Hits Auction
- Gunnsplaining Marvel Movie Direction To James Gunn
- Cobra Kai Star Mary Mouser Surprised by Fans' Reactions to LaRussos
- Superman & Lois Promo Earns Stephen Amell's Arrowverse Approval
- Masters of the Universe: Kevin Smith Shares Bear McCreary "Power" Clip
- Whatever Happened To The Kalos Rollout In Pokémon GO?
- Wolverine Gets An Iron Man Suit Upgrade From Sentinel
- Riverdale: Archie Joining The Army Made Sense But The Reaction Didn't
- Drag Race Season 13 Episode 6: Disco-mentary Is Definitely Dead
- Latias and Latios Return To Raids In Pokémon GO Tomorrow
- David Tennant Pretended To Be His Own PA, Melissa Von Stressel
- Scott Snyder, Tony Daniels' Nocterra, Illuminating Our Own Dark Times
- Original Art for Frank Thorne's Weirdest Comic Up for AuctionKeanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 Yet Another Delay (UPDATE)
- Neil Gaiman Writes Doctor Strange Poem For Hero Initiative Charity
- Ultramega #1 is Skybound's Biggest Launch Since Fire Power #1
- Brian Bendis' Creator Owned Comics Pulled Off ComiXology/Kindle Again
- J Scott Campbell's Rogue/Psylocke Tops $15K For Hero Charity Auction
- The Ultimate Spider-Man Collection To Be Auctioned For Millions
- Scholastic To Publish Transgender Tabas Webcomic, Magical Boy
- Michele Assarasakorn & Nathan Fairburn Create New Graphic Novel, Paws
- Adult Graphic Novels Sales In Bookstores More Than Double In A Year
LITG four years ago – the Joker knew all
And Death Note was back.
-
-
- So, The Joker Knows Who All The Robins Really Are… Can Bruce Wayne Be Far Behind?
- "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
- Marvel to Unveil "Most Ambitious Series Ever" by Busiek, Ross, and Cinar Next Week… But We Already Know What It Is
- Brian Bendis Will Explain Why Harley Quinn Is In the Hall of Justice Celebrating Superman…
- Justice League #50 Explains How Wally West Gets Dr Manhattan's Power In Generation Zero
- Retconning HoXPoX Already in X-Men #6 [Preview]
- "Doctor Who" Series 12 "Can You Hear Me?: Doctor's Not Alone [Preview]
- DC Spills the Beans on New Batman Villain Punchline Ahead of Joker War
- "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" is Getting a New Exclusive Funko Pop
- Valiant Bans Mention Of Ban Idea On Facebook
-
LITG five years ago – Brandon Sanderson was taking a trip
And it was the beginning of the end for DC at Burbank.
-
-
- Brandon Sanderson Stopped by 'Wheel of Time' Writer's Offices
- LATE: Uncanny X-Men Winter's End Moves Into the Spring, Along with Doctor Strange
- Gossip Fills the Void at DC Comics' Burbank Offices
- Not Sure if 'Avengers: End Game' Promo Art is Real or Fake?
- Aladdin/Hamilton's James Monroe Iglehart to Write Spider-Man For Marvel Comics
-
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
-
-
- Mega Robo Bros creator Neill Cameron
- Jo Duffy, writer on Conan the Barbarian, Fallen Angels, Power Man and Iron Fist, Star Wars, Wolverine, Catwoman and Glory.
- Tim Truman of Grimjack, Scout and Jonah Hex.
- Sarah Byam, writer of Billi 99.
- Games/film/comics journalist Patrick Dane
- TC Ford of Obsidian Matador Studios
- Pitrock Pitt Hanson of Madd Pencilz Productions
- Benjamin J. Kreger, writer of The Black Suit of Death
-
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Superman, Superman, Superman, Superman, Superman, Superman,