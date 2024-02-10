Posted in: Comics | Tagged: 2025, newlitg

Superman Leak Tops The Daily LITG, 10th February 2024

The Superman leak of which even the artist of the comic wanted you to know about. tops yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool.

Article Summary Superman shocker: Major character killed off ahead of a big 2025 event.

Top 10 daily stories: Wonder Woman's new battle, Hickman's Doom, and more.

Exclusive collectibles and previews: Disney Lorcana's Robin Hood, Jae Lee's X-Men.

Reflect on comic nostalgia with The Expanse's "Season Six-And-A-Half" and more.

Superman leak tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, "Season Six-And-A-Half" Of The Expanse

LITG two years ago, Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond

LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO and Gunnsplaining

LITG four years ago – the Joker knew all

And Death Note was back.

LITG five years ago – Brandon Sanderson was taking a trip

And it was the beginning of the end for DC at Burbank.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mega Robo Bros creator Neill Cameron

Jo Duffy, writer on Conan the Barbarian, Fallen Angels, Power Man and Iron Fist, Star Wars, Wolverine, Catwoman and Glory.

writer on Conan the Barbarian, Fallen Angels, Power Man and Iron Fist, Star Wars, Wolverine, Catwoman and Glory. Tim Truman of Grimjack, Scout and Jonah Hex.

of Grimjack, Scout and Jonah Hex. Sarah Byam, writer of Billi 99.

writer of Billi 99. Games/film/comics journalist Patrick Dane

TC Ford of Obsidian Matador Studios

of Obsidian Matador Studios Pitrock Pitt Hanson of Madd Pencilz Productions

of Madd Pencilz Productions Benjamin J. Kreger, writer of The Black Suit of Death

