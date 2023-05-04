The Force Be With Spider-Boy on The Daily LITG, the 4th of May 2022 An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, and the past four years, as well as comic creator birthdays.

Welcome to the Daily LITG for May Day! The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago: Umbrella Academy Dark Crisis

LITG two years ago, from Shadows To Superman

LITG three years ago – Wonder Woman, Steven Moffat, Lady Gaga

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown. With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures and Steven Moffat rewriting past Doctor Who.

LITG four years ago, Rosenberg, Cebulski, Mackie, Evans

Four years ago, C.B. Cebulski was talking about a comic book that might sell a million copies. We never did find out what that might be.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.