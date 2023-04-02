When Fall Of X Leaked in The Daily LITG, 2nd of April 2022
- Fall Of X Details Leak- Uncanny Spider-Man? Alpha Flight? Dark X-Men?
- Adult Swim April Fools' Day: AI Smiling Friends, New Eric Andre & More
- Marvel Comics Introduces Spider-Boy This Week
- Marvel's X-Men August 2023 Solicits For Fall Of X Revealed
- New Batman And Robin Comic From Josh Williamson & Simone Di Meo
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 8 Preview: Twisted Symphony (SPOILERS)
- The Three-Body Problem: How the TV Series Improved Upon The Story
- Summer Of Symbiotes Marvel Comics Solicits For July & August 2023
- Marvel Comics, The Morning After The Night Before
- Star Trek: Picard Has William Shatner Curious About Kirk's Fate, Too
- When the Shadow Detonated an Atom Bomb in Brazil in 1947, at Auction
- The Return of Bad Idea Donuts Comics to South Carolina Comic Con
- Alison Bechdel's Sequel To Dykes To Watch Out For, And An Animation
- Marvel Launches A New Blade Series In July
- A Few April Fool's Day Stories For 2023
- Blackhawk and the Woman Known as Number One, Up for Auction
- The First Appearance Of Master Man In Kid Eternity From 1949
- Willow To Be The New Vampire Slayer From April
- Better Call Saul S06 Preview: Are We Reading Too Much Into Kim's Suit?
- Marvel Cancels Orders For Steve Skroce's Clobberin' Time
- Spider Gossip: Amazing Spider-Man #1 Is Set Six Months Later
- Marvel's Almost-Apology For What They Did To Ben Reilly (Spoilers)
- Pokémon GO Delivers Ditto Event for April Fools 2022
- Adult Swim April Fool's Day Cost Us Some Sleep But Pibby Was Worth It
- Night Court Stars Melissa Rauch & Lacretta Offer Updates & BTS Looks
- Titans Season 4 Director Shares More Images; Animal Kingdom S06 Note
- Marvel Comics Alters Art for King Conan #2 After Pocahontas Criticism
- Hal Foster's Legendary Prince Valiant in Feature Book #26, at Auction
- Brielle is Bloodline, The New Daughter Of Blade The Vampire Hunter
- Bad Idea Switch From Selling Comics To Selling Donuts In April 2022
- First Female Turtle Venus Turns Up, Most of Her, In TMNT #127
- Peach Momoko Recreates Civil War for Demon Wars: The Iron Samurai
- First Look At Savage Avengers #2 As Elektra Follows Conan To Cimmeria
- The Banning Of Persepolis To Be Turned Into Its Own Graphic Novel
- Australian Queer YA Graphic Novel Stars In Their Eyes Get US Publisher
- Delayed Thing, No Fooling in The Daily LITG 1st of April 2022
- Marvel Reveals New Phoenix & Avengers Are Earth's Mightiest Villains
- Marvel Comics X Shonen Jump, Starts With My Hero Academia/Deadpool
- In X-Men #19, Laura Kinney: Wolverine Is Older Than Logan? (Spoilers)
- What Christopher Priest Said About Deathstroke And Terra
- King In Black Closer To Finale – Mephisto, Beta Ray Bill, The Watcher
- Big News For Agatha Harkness And Mephisto At Marvel Today (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Goes There With Deathstroke – Daily LITG, March 31st, 2021
- Deadpool Gets His Own Iron Man Suit With Sentinel Fighting Armor
- Transformers Optimus Prime Replica Helmet Coming From Modern Icons
- Respawn To Appear In Robin #1 – Another Kid Deathstroke?
- Marvel Comics Cancels Orders For Predator #1, Delays Until November
- 35th Anniversary Of 25th Anniversary Marvel Comics Variant Covers
- PrintWatch: Geiger, Stray Dogs And Magic Get Second Prints
- Bad Idea Publish Hank Howard Pizza Detective Comic For Only 24 Hours
- Victoria Grace Elliott Sells Yummy Graphic Novel Sequel to RHG
- DC Digital First Comics Are Really Digital Seconds
- Mindless Speculation: Chris Claremont & John Romita on X-Men Legends?
- Superman #2 Is Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions Right Now
- Why Do DC Digital Comics Cost A Dollar More For Cardstock Covers?
- Separated At Birth: Batman And Spider-Man, One More Time
- Jack Kirby/John Romita Sr Original Artwork From Marvel Calendar 1977
- First Preview Of V.E. Schwab's Extraordinary Comic, Out in May
- Ook and Gluk Sells For $160 On eBay After Dav Pilkey Pulls It
- Fool Me Twice, Shame On Me – The Daily LITG, 1st of April, 2020
And more comic book stores were closed, permanently, as a result.
- Today, The Comic Shops Direct Market Was Saved
- More Comic Book Stores Close Permanently
- Ethan Van Sciver Mean Streak Directed at Creators and Retailers Alike
- Rick Remender Shares Art from DC Comics Pitches That Might Have Been
- Empyre #1, With Good, Evil And Everyone On The Wrong Side [Spoilers]
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Can ComicHub Save The Comics Industry?
- "TMNT" 1990 Film Trailer Awesomely Recreated With NECA Figures
- Marvel Comics Pulls All Digital Comics This Week As Well As Print
- Diamond Won't Be Able to Pay Comics Publishers This Week
And Heavy Metal launched Soft Wood
- April Fools for Avengers Endgame, Cyberfrog, Frank Miller, Bisexual Harry Potter and Final Fantasy XIV Manga
- Heavy Metal Launches Spin-Off Comedy Magazine, Soft Wood (not an April Fool)
- Now DC Comics Collects Titles That Don't Exist (nor was this)
- Two Flash Villains Getting Their Own Comics? (or this)
- The Audacity of Captain America in This Week's Uncanny X-Men #15
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Chris Ryall, former President & Publisher/CCO of IDW
- Mike Barreiro, Star Wars inker
- Gary Esposito, owner of Brooklyn Comics
- Jason Stephens of Kentucky Collectibles
