A Beast Of A Comic Book Cover In The Daily LITG, 13th December 2023

John Cassaday's cover for X-Force #50 featuring the Beast and Wolverine continues to cause a lot of fuss in and around Bleeding Cool.

Article Summary John Cassaday's X-Force #50 cover featuring Beast sparks buzz at Bleeding Cool.

Bleeding Cool's Daily LITG covers comics, TV, movies, and more.

Top stories include Beast's cover art and Teen Titan Bunker's return.

John Cassaday's cover for X-Force #50 featuring the Beast and Wolverine continues to cause a lot of fuss.

LITG one year ago, Bish Bosh For Bosch

LITG two years ago, Only Murders

LITG three years ago, Rob Liefeld Hiring Colorists

LITG four years ago… Art Thibert wasn't blacklisted

But Empyre was actually a thing, eventually.

LITG five years ago… Daredevil was cancelled

And Clark Kent was coming out.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book author, artist, animator, designer, and publisher, creator of The Cowboy Wally Show, Kyle Baker

Creator of Cry For Dawn, Joseph Michael Linsner

Zenescope artist Paolo Pantalena

Comic book publisher of Monarch Comics, Lisa Hager-Duncan

Comic book historian Steve Chaput

Comic photojournalist Endymion Mageto

Cartoonist John Dobbs.

Graphic novel writer Barbara Perez Marquez

Graphic novelist Angeli Rafer

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

