Blood Hunt Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 26th June, 2024
Blood Hunt Spoilers topped again on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and stuff.
The ten most popular stories yesterday: Blood Hunt Spoilers
- Blood Hunt #4 Goes Back To Marvel 30 & 42 Years Ago (Big Spoilers)
- Gerry Duggan & Chip Zdarsky Pay Rob Liefeld to Teach Jonathan Hickman
- Deadpool & Wolverine: 3 New High-Quality Images Have Been Released
- Jared Padalecki Discusses 2015 Mental Health Struggle, Walker Ending
- The Impact House Of Brainiac Will Have On Superman (Spoilers)
- More Woke Genderswitching With Zenescope's Sherlock Holmes And Houdini
- Naboo Royalty Arrives with Mattel's SDCC Star Wars Hot Wheels
- Filip Sablik Quits Boom Studios, Planning Something With Jamie S Rich
- Why Chris Claremont is Writing X-Men Again But Not The Main Comic
- Interview with the Vampire S02 Finale Images: Is It Truly "The End"?
And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.
- Witchblade #1 Gets A Slice Of The Action With 80,000 Orders
- X-Men '97 Takes On Hulk #340 Vs Wolverine From Todd McFarlane
- 3 New EC Comics Horror Hosts Debut in Oni's Epitaphs From The Abyss
- Cr1TiKaL/MoistCr1TiKaL/penguinz0 Launches New Comic, Plague Seeker #1
- Image Comics Opens Nominations For Comic Book Retailer Awards
- Killadelphia Expands in 20° Past Rigor #1 From Zombie Love Stories
LITG one year ago, Herogasm Warning
- Supernatural Fans Offer The Boys Fans Herogasm Warning; Kripke Agrees
- The Boys Brought Jeffrey Dean Morgan to "Herogasm" Three Times
- Pokémon TCG To Release New Shiny Charizard & Rayquaza Cards
- Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales" Portrayal In What If?
- Venomized Wolverine Slays with New Figuarts Tech-On Avengers Figure
- Today Is Deino Community Day In Pokémon GO: June 2022
- The Flash Season 8 Finale Images Released; Tom Cavanagh on Thawne
- Bleeding Cool Gives You The Boys: Herogasm For Free
- Comic Shops Lose Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Last Ronin Advantage
- Now Marvel's Hulk #10 and Thor #28 Slip From August To October
- The Debut & Origin of U.S. Jones in Wonderworld Comics #28, at Auction
- Bleeding Cool's Mammoth San Diego Comic-Con SDCC 2022 Party List
- The Debut of the Flame in Wonderworld Comics #3, at Auction
- Bad Idea Invites First Customer Pins To San Diego Comic-Con VIP Party
- Sivana's Presidential Propaganda Campaign in Whiz Comics 4, at Auction
- Nick Cagnetti's Pink Lemonade In Oni Press' September 2022 Solicits
- Matt Baker's Rulah, Jungle Goddess in Zoot Comics #8, Up for Auction
- Kaare Andrews Returns To E-Ratic In AWA September 2022 Solicits
- Prague Shakespeare Company Macbeth Adapted Into Graphic Novel
- Finally, The Best Of 2000AD In Rebellion September 2022 Solicits
- Yehudi Mercado Apology For Miles Thorales in Daily LITG 25th June 2022
LITG two years ago, DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter
- DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
- Jared Padalecki Doesn't Sound Too Happy About Supernatural Spinoff
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Deciding Which Pokémon To Power-Up In Pokémon GO
- The Bidoof Breakout Begins Tomorrow In Pokémon GO: Full Details
- Warren Ellis Issues Statement Accepting So Many Of Us Website's Offer
- Image Comics Will Not Work With Warren Ellis Until He Has Made Amends
- DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other
- Star Wars: Jodie Comer Reflects on Her Rise of Skywalker Cameo
- Pokémon TCG Reveals "Celebrations" As Their 25th Anniversary Set
- The Golden Age Version of Harley Quinn (Sort of), Up for Auction
- NFTWatch: Neal Adams, Dorkland, Soonay and The Emergents
- X-Men #1 CGC 9.6 Goes for Record $702,000 at ComicConnect
- Rebellion Collects DC Comics' Judge Dredd For 2000AD 45th Anniversary
- Star Wars Bounty Hunter Deva Lompop Debuts In Jabba The Hutt Comic
- Rick & Morty's Mr Nimbus Gets A Comic in Oni September 2021 Solicits
- Godkiller: Spiderland Returns in Black Mask September 2021 Solicits
- Rob Liefeld Returns To X-Force In November For 30th Anniversary
- St. Mark's Comics Teams Up with Brooklyn Cyclones Baseball Team
- Jeffrey Veregge, Hospitalised, With Lupus, Renal, Respiratory Failure
- Better Grab Graded Copies Of Sandman #1 While You Still Can
- MOM, Michonne & Stabbity Bunny, Thank FOC It's Friday, 25th June 2021
- Mirka Andolfo Takes Over Red Sonja – Dynamite September 2021 Solicits
- Primordial & Frontiersman in Image Comics September 2021 Solicits
- The First Dell Twilight Zone Comic Is On Auction At ComicConnect
- Titan Comics' Gun Honey and Life Is Strange in September 2021 Solicits
- Karl Kesel & David Hahn's Impossible Jones From Scout in September
- Full IDW September 2021 Solicits – New Star Wars & TMNT Last Ronin
- Bigfoot Frankenstein & Hath No Fury in Action Lab September Solicits
- The First Appearance Of Rhino In Amazing Spider-Man Is On Auction
- Maw, Short While, Firefly: River Run in Boom September 2021 Solicits
- JMS Returns to Telepaths with Steve Epting in AWA September Solicits
- Werther Dell'Edera's He Who Fights With Monsters in Ablaze Solicits
- Dave Sim Is Nostalgic For Pandemic In September's Cerebus In Hell
- Mazebook and Snake Eyes On Next Week's Diamond Previews Covers
LITG three years ago, Harley Quinn, Alan Scott, More Marvel Gossip
Comics chatter dominating traffic, with a new Harley Quinn announcement getting folk all of a twitter.
- Harley Quinn #1 Announced Tomorrow? What's Up With Her Neck?
- Alan Scott, Green Lantern, as a Gay Man in the 1940s
- More Marvel Gossip – Eternals, Children Of The Atom, Moira MacTaggert
- The Stand Introduces Viewers to Mother Abagail, Randall Flagg and More
- Male Comic Creators Take The #ComicsPledge – A First Step
- Kieron Gillen and Jacen Burrows Create Warhammer 40K Comics For Marvel
- Supernatural, Animal Kingdom and Lucifer, Daily LITG, 23rd June 2020
- 25 Modern Comics That May Jump In Price – Comic Store In Your Future
- Joe Sinnott, Legendary Comic Book Inker, Dies Ages 93
- South Park: HBO Max Killed These 5 Episodes! Those Bastards!
LITG four years ago, When Loki Was Being Teased
- The New Borderlands 2 DLC Throws More Shade at David Eddings
- "Loki": Tom Hiddleston Teases Disney+ Series' "New Departure"
- Jonathan Hickman Calls X-Men Continuity "Random Unconnected Gibberish"
- "The Loudest Voice": Seth MacFarlane on "Segmented" FOX Relationship
- Jon Del Arroz Identifies Secret Left-Wing #Comicsgate Grifters
- Batman Damned #3 is Finally Out Tomorrow – Here's a Preview With John Constantine as Robin
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Tom DeFalco, comics writer, former EIC of Marvel.
- Abigail Brady, writer of Transrealities.
- Ryan Browne, of Curse Words, God Hates Astronauts.
- Lisa Y. Wu of A Wave Blue World.
- Joe Harris, writer of Great Pacific and The X-Files: Season 10.
- Adam McGovern, writer of Nightworld.
- Olly Cunningham, writer/artist of Black Lines.
- Jim Pascoe, writer of Cottons: The Secret of the Wind.
- Gerry Giovinco, former publisher of Comicon, current publisher of CO2 Comics.
- Logan Dalton, comics reviewer.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
