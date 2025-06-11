Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, warners

DC Comics' Ten-Year Plan in The Daily LITG, 11th June 2025

DC Comics' Ten-Year Plan was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

DC Comics' Ten-Year Plan was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

DC Comics' Ten-Year Plan on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, A Visual Guide to the Marvel Comics Universe

LITG two years ago, Transformers & GI Joe at Image Comics

LITG three years ago, White Male Doctor Whos

LITG four years ago – Transformers: Shattered Glass Soundwave

LITG five years ago, Dan DiDio Talking

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, while everyone got excited. But as the confrontation between Tee Franklin and Stephen Amell continues to top the chart, Dan DiDio's video conversations started to rise as well.

LITG six years ago, Rob Liefeld predicted the collapse of DC Comics

Yes, yes, it feels like so long ago, when Chelsea Cain was doing her best impersonation of JK Rowling.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Rich Margopoulos, writer for Vampirella, Creepy, Archie

writer for Vampirella, Creepy, Archie Susan van Camp , artist on Tales From the Aniverse and Varcel's Vixens.

, artist on Tales From the Aniverse and Varcel's Vixens. Terry Collins, writer on Cartoon Network Presents, Lost In Space

writer on Cartoon Network Presents, Lost In Space Ryan K. Lindsay , writer of Beautiful Canvas, Eternal, and Negative Space

, writer of Beautiful Canvas, Eternal, and Negative Space Kahlil Schweitzer, Marketing Manager of MCM Comic Con

Marketing Manager of MCM Comic Con Julien Hugonnard-Bert, artist on Injustice: Gods Among Us, Crossed and Star Wars

artist on Injustice: Gods Among Us, Crossed and Star Wars Josh O'Neill, writer and editor owner of Locust Moon Comics in Philadelphia.

writer and editor owner of Locust Moon Comics in Philadelphia. Rob Curley , comics writer, publisher and retailer as Sub City in Dublin

, comics writer, publisher and retailer as Sub City in Dublin Paul Benjamin, writer on Marvel Adventures Hulk, Disney Princess, Muppet King Arthur.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

