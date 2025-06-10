Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, warners
DC Comics' Ten-Year Plan in The Daily LITG, 10th June 2025
DC Comics' Ten-Year Plan was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- DC Comics announces a bold ten-year plan under new ownership at Warner, sparking industry buzz.
- Get a rundown of yesterday's most-read comics news, pop culture gossip, and trending stories.
- Look back at the hottest DC Comics headlines and top stories from the past six years of LITG.
- Celebrate comic book creators' birthdays and subscribe for daily updates on DC Comics news.
DC Comics' Ten-Year Plan was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.
DC Comics' Ten-Year Plan on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- DC Comics Has New Owners At Warners, With A "Ten-Year Plan For DC"
- Buffy/Angel: David Boreanaz Happy to Be "Awakening" For Everyone
- Printer Refuses To Print Gehanna: Naked Aggression Maria Llovet Cover
- David Boreanaz On Gay Awakenings in The Daily LITG, 9th June 2025
- A Big Change For Ms Marvel In Giant Size Dark Phoenix Saga (Spoilers)
- The True Look Of Absolute Bane In Absolute Batman #9 (Spoilers)
- Mountain Dew Releases Two Flavors For Summer 2025
- Marvel Rewriting Official History Of Jean Grey & Phoenix? (Spoilers)
- Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man #1 Preview: Kevin Smith Swings Back In
- Milly Alcock Discusses Her Intense Supergirl Screen Test
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- The Tick Returns In Planet Comics From Wagon Wheel
- Marvel's One World Under Doom #7 September 2025 Solicitation
- Twenty-Eight Writers But Just One Jack Kirby in Jack Of All Comics
- Dr Colleen Douglas Bringing Shakespeare's Vampires To Hastings
- Japanese Cancel Holidays Over "Nostradamus" "Baba Manga" Predictions
- Personal Record, a YA Power Lifting Graphic Novel by Brittney Williams
LITG one year ago, Wonder Woman First
- DC Studios Introducing DCU's Wonder Woman Before Superman, Batman?
- Val Kilmer Returns as Batman with McFarlane's Batman Forever Wave
- Si Spurrier, Tini Howard, Benjamin Percy, on Saying Goodbye to X-Men
- Four Comic Books Beat Batman in Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Robin from Batman Forever Saves the Day with McFarlane Toys
- Doctor Who: Let's Discuss Richard E. Grant's "Lost" Doctor in "Rogue"
- Absolute Power Gossip: Amanda Waller Gets Brainiac Queen (Spoilers)
- Archie Comics Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures Get An Omnibus
- Doctor Who E07 "The Legend of Ruby Sunday": It's Time to Get Twist-ed
- Creature Commandos: James Gunn's Wonder Woman Response Has Us Confused
- Oni Press Panels at American Library Association Conference 2024
- Dark Souls: Redemption Manga Debuts in August from Yen Press
- How to Prepare an Alibi in 1949's Exposed #6, Up for Auction
- Vince Napoli on Where Comic Horror Comes From in Beware 12, at Auction
- Palestinian Rapper Tamer Nafar Creating Graphic Novel Set in Israel
- Mark Waid Talks Absolute Power in the Daily LITG, 9th of June, 2024
LITG two years ago, Transformers & GI Joe at Image Comics
- SCOOP: Transformers & GI Joe at Image Comics In Void Rivals #1
- Justice Society Of America Gets Later And Later For DC Comics
- Jonathan Hickman & Bryan Hitch Launch New Ultimate Comics Universe
- Harley Quinn, The Fifth Member Of The New Birds Of Prey
- Marvel To Launch Avengers Inc, From Al Ewing & Leonard Kirk
- Paramount Releases Ambient Sound Video Of Star Trek Warp Core
- American Gods: Orlando Jones Discusses Firing, S02 Table Read Incident
- Babylon 5: J. Michael Straczynski Shares "The Road Home" Film Images
- WildCATS' Zealot Is The Fourth Member Of The New Birds Of Prey
- The Florida Comic Con That Banned Cosplay
- Bungo Stray Dogs Creator is Guest of Honor at Anime Expo 2023
- G.H.O.S.T. Agents Bring Their Crimson Reckoning To Kickstarter
- Ian Churchill's Marineman Debuts New Character, Marinegirl
- PrintWatch: Deadpool, Spider-Man, Star Wars & Fence
- Wish I Was a Baller, A Shaq-Friendly Graphic Novel From Amar Shah
- Toxic Masculinity in The Dashing School For Wayward Princes
- The Sound Of Star Trek's Warp Core in the Daily LITG 9th of June 2023
LITG three years ago, Jenna Coleman is Constantine
- The Sandman: Jenna Coleman's Johanna is Constantine "Upgraded"
- Today, Fortnite Gives Us The First Marvel/DC Comics Crossover In Ages
- Dan Slott To Leave Fantastic Four With #46 in August, Confirmed
- Watchmen, Alan Moore Help James Gunn Through Creative Rough Spots
- Pokémon TCG Pull Rate Quest: Astral Radiance Part Six
- McFarlane Debuts Skyrim 10 Year Anniversary Gold Alduin Figure
- How To Get Amaura, Tyrunt, Archen, & Tirtouga In Pokémon GO
- Now Batman #125 Gets A Special "Failsafe Protocols" Cover For FOC
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In June 2022
- LEGO Reveals Incoming Price Increase For Sets Starting August
- Ms Marvel Gets Her Own Romance Comic, In Love Unlimited
- Bruce Campbell Writes DC Comics' Sgt. Rock Vs. The Army Of The Dead
- Twelve Years On Dark Horse Books Publishes Second Edition Of Shinjuku
- Marvel (And Kieron Gillen) Give Us A Naked Iron Man For Judgment Day
- Rob Liefeld Returns to New Mutants for 40th-Anniversary Variant Cover
- Boys Run The Riot Volume 2 Review: Authentic, Moves Swiftly
- Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams Review: Small Scale Tragedy
- Attack Peter Returns to Comics Vault Live With New Oblivion Song Cover
- Cyberpunk 2077: Where's Johnny Review: Hardboiled Wonderland
- Drunks In Space – Highball, A New Comic by Stuart Moore & Fred Harper
- DC To Publish Official DCEU Prequel Comics To Black Adam Movie
- Comic Store In Your Future: Rodman Comics Day on FCBD
- Chris Malgrain On The Journey To Adam Infinitum
- An Upper Class Constantine For The Daily LITG, 9th June 2022
LITG four years ago – Kevin Feige And Cyclops
- Extended Cut of That Conversation Between Cyclops and Kevin Feige
- The Boys: Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Earns Amell's Arrowverse Approval
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Images Feel A Little Too Final
- Spoilers: Kevin Feige Asks Cyclops For His Story In Today's X-Men #21
- Walking Dead Finale A Little Too Final- The Daily LITG, 9th June 2021
- Hasbro Reveals New Wave of Star Wars: The Black Series Archive Figures
- Transformers Shattered Glass Soundwave Debuts From threezero
- When A Comic Falls From $227 To $13 Overnight – Dawn Of X Vol 8 TPB
- The Timeline Of Hellfire Gala, Updated With X-Men #21 & Excalibur #21
- Unpacking New Blind Item Sinister Secrets in X-Men #21 (Spoilers)
- The First Appearance – And Line-Up – Of DC Comics' JLQ for DC Pride
- First Harley Keener Sets W.E.B. Of Spider-Man On Fire On eBay
- The Underrated Debut of Blue Beetle in Mystery Men Comics #1
- Nick Spencer and Substack Have Teamed Up to Launch a Comics Imprint
- Comic-Con Has Revealed the 2021 Eisner Award Nominees
- Sergio Aragones Covers Up Snelson #2 From Fred Harper & Paul Constant
- No, Loki Does Not Tie In With Heroes Reborn (Spoilers)
- Unpacking New Blind Item Sinister Secrets in X-Men #21 (Spoilers)
- PrintWatch: Conjuring, Broken Souls Ballad, Unikorn, Cherry Blackbird
- The Comic Book "Special Thanks" Credits For Loki S01E01
- One of the Best X-Men Comic Collections Ever Assembled Up for Auction
- WWE's New Day Morphin to Power Rangers Ahead of Boom Comic
- Excalibur #21 Goes Full Brexit for The Hellfire Gala (Spoilers)
LITG five years ago, Stephen Amell, All Of A Quiver
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up.. But as well as Warren Ellis' memories of Christian Cooper and the Marvel Swimsuit issues, the confrontation between Tee Franklin and Stephen Amell topped the chart. Here are the ten top stories of the day.
- Tee Franklin Calls Out Stephen Amell – and Gets a Tweet Back
- Chuck Rozanski of Mile High Comics Responds To 'DC Sucks' Criticism
- Warren Ellis Remembers When Marvel Illustrated Swimsuit Went Gay
- Everyone In Swimsuits in The Daily LITG 9th June 2020
- The GI Joe: Snake Eyes: Deadgame Cover Rob Liefeld Declines to Sign
- Supergirl Star Chyler Leigh Comes Out, Shares Her Personal Journey
- First Appearance of Gold Lantern in Legion #6 Sells $20-$30 on eBay
- The Flash: Stephen Amell Supports Grant Gustin for Being Grant Gustin
- Opinion: How "The Ancient Mew Effect" Weakens Card Games
- Rumours About Big DC Comics Digital Publishing Initiative
LITG six years ago
Yes, yes, it feels like so long ago. With Chelsea Cain in JK Rowling's position back then.
- "Better Call Saul" Season 5: Rhea Seehorn Talks Kim, Jimmy/Saul [Video]
- "Loki": Tom Hiddleston Goes Asgardian "Saturday Night Fever; Logo
- Are You Ready for a Revival of X-Men: The Animated Series?
- "Doctor Who": Our Prescription for a Better Series 12 [OPINION]
- Ask Chelsea Cain About Her Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist Agenda
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Scott McCloud, creator of Understanding Comics.
- Chris Thompson, of Eaglemoss
- Charles Vess, of Sandman, and publisher of Green Man Press.
- Howard Simpson artist of Harbinger, Turok, Looney Tunes and Champions
- Bill Anderson, Silver Surfer inker
- Matt Haley, artist on Firestorm, Birds Of Prey, art director of Morgan Spurlock's Comic-Con Episode IV: A Fan's Hope .
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
DC Comics, DC Comics, DC Comics, DC Comics, DC Comics, DC Comics, DC Comics,