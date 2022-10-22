DC Killing Off Batman in The Daily LITG 22nd of October 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Chip Zdarsky says "Other than that I attended a BATMAN MEETING with all the various bat-writers and editors and we talked big 2023 plans. Nobody has agreed to my giant event where Batman just takes it easy for a change, but I'll still keep plugging away at it."

LITG: Killing Off Batman in the Top Ten stories yesterday

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago, Heading To MCM London Comic Con

LITG two years ago, the most-read stories

LITG three years ago, something to do with Magic The Gathering was happening

And Gorr was setting up so much that was to come…

LITG four years ago, we had the last of Marvel Netflix

And it was all about Hallowe'en

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Populariser of The Punisher, co-creator of Whisper and 2 Guns, Steven Grant.

Transformers artist Dheeraj Verma

Bradley Bankston, Co-Owner at Austin Books & Comics

Co-Owner at Austin Books & Comics Dylan McVillain, comic book creator Kevin Coulston

Carlos D Chenet, founder of Dare2DrawStudios in New York

founder of Dare2DrawStudios in New York Jim Wheelock, animation writer and creator of comics Inferno: Los Angeles

animation writer and creator of comics Inferno: Los Angeles Keith Gleason, manages Plastic City Comic Con

manages Plastic City Comic Con Comic book inker/illustrator John Tighe

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman, newlitg