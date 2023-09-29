Posted in: Comics | Tagged: lorcana, newlitg

Disney Lorcana Chapter Two in the Daily LITG, 29th September 2023

The way stores are selling the release of card game Disney Lorcana Chapter Two still topped the Bleeding Cool charts yesterday...

The way stores are selling the release of Disney Lorcana Chapter Two topped the Bleeding Cool charts yesterday… because no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: The Scalping of Disney Lorcana Chapter Two

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals All

LITG two years ago, Superman's potential boyfriend

LITG three years ago, SNL, Love Sausage and Pokémon GO

LITG four years ago, Three Jokers was out of continuity

And Spawn #300 was doing very well.

LITG five years ago, Batman Damned was still in the headlines.

And Vision was still cancelled.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Timothy B. Vigil , creator of Faust.

, creator of Faust. Mark Pennington , comic book inker.

, comic book inker. Sylvie Rancourt, creator of Melody: Story of a Nude Dancer.

creator of Melody: Story of a Nude Dancer. Vince Stone , artist of Captain Confederacy.

, artist of Captain Confederacy. John Crowther, writer of Rochelle.

writer of Rochelle. Renae De Liz, artist on Wonder Woman, Womanthology, Peter Pan.

artist on Wonder Woman, Womanthology, Peter Pan. Tom Savage, creator of The Anathema.

creator of The Anathema. Manuel Scordo, creator of Ansa.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

