Disney Lorcana Chapter Two in the Daily LITG, 29th September 2023
The way stores are selling the release of card game Disney Lorcana Chapter Two still topped the Bleeding Cool charts yesterday...
The way stores are selling the release of Disney Lorcana Chapter Two topped the Bleeding Cool charts yesterday… because no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: The Scalping of Disney Lorcana Chapter Two
- Local Card Shops Are Already Ruining Disney Lorcana Chapter Two
- When Frank Miller & Klaus Janson Put Daredevil in Dark Knight Returns
- Giant-Size Spider-Man & Fantastic Four for January 2024
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In September 2023
- Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Addresses Justin Roiland Allegations & More
- Superman's Monster Of a Decision in Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong
- Jonathan Hickman Writes A New Ultimate Origin For Kang (Spoilers)
- Cast Lightning with the New NERF x Magic: The Gathering Blaster
- The Scalping of Disney Lorcana in the Daily LITG, 28th September 2023
- Hasbro Debuts a New Series of Transformers with the Armorizers
A few other comics stories you might prefer
- Merc's Letterer, Metal Ninja Studios, Takes Over The Publishing
- The Unrealized Potential of the Golden Age Fox Feature Comic Book Line
- Daniel Wu & Sean Chen Create A New Comic Together, Evermind
- The Rare and Often Rebooted Exploits of the Green Mask, Up for Auction
- Blue Beetle's 1st Origin in Series Debut, Blue Beetle #1 at Auction
- Critical Entertainment Bring Their Planetary Expansion To Diamond
- Was The Red Knight a Sign Of Communism in 1943's Blue Beetle #18?
- Blue Beetle and the Mystery Men that DC Comics Hated, up for Auction
- Fox's The Flame and the Dawn of the Atomic-Powered Menace, at Auction
- We Started A Threesome in Seven Seas Entertainment
- Golden Age Blue Beetle Sales Continue to Benefit From the New Movie
- Pass The Monster Meat, Milady in Kodansha's December 2023 Solicits
- Demon Slayer Kimetsu Academy in Viz Media 2023 Solicits
LITG one year ago, Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals All
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals Live-Action Series Full Cast
- Marvel Comics Introduces The Opposite To The Phoenix (Spoilers)
- Marvel Rejects Winter Soldier Origin Of Iron Man's Parents Deaths
- Marvel Just Keeps On Killing Off Their Superheroes (X-Men Spoilers)
- Yveltal Raid Guide for Pokemon GO Players: September 2022
- Marvel's Thunderbolts Get A New Diversity Box-Ticking Member
- Loki Is The Bi Frost Giant, Officially. Will There Be T-Shirts?
- Who Gets Judged In Marvel's Judgment Day Today? And How? (Spoilers)
- Harley Quinn Animated Series: Legion Of Bats Opening Will Be Legendary
- Wednesday: Jenna Ortega "Terrified" to Learn Christina Ricci Was Cast
- Retailers, You Can Only Get Bad Idea First Printings With FOC Tomorrow
- Page 616 – Blind Item From Toronto Comic Con Ahead Of NYCC
- Ghost Rider Crashes in The Daily LITG, 28th September 2022
- Want Alan Moore's Illuminations With A Sprayed Edge? Go To Waterstones
LITG two years ago, Superman's potential boyfriend
- Jonathan Kent Introduces A Special Friend To His Parents (Spoilers)
- Mephisto's Spider-Man One More Day Plan Finally Revealed (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Launches X-Men: Green With Wolverine Vs Nature Girl
- Tonight Is Alolan Meowth Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- What If…? Episode 8 Earns Ultron Very Concerning Key Art Poster
- The Future Of Deathstroke, Damian Wayne and Toyman at DC (Spoilers)
- Major Printing and Distribution Problems Hitting Comics Industry
- Run the Burbs: Kim's Convenience Alum Andrew Phung Sets New Sitcom
- Marvel Studios Encourages You To Be More Loki This December
- DC Comics Reveals Green Arrow's Biggest Secret, Today (Spoilers)
- A Champion's Story: The Life of Greg Louganis Coming from Clover Press
- Hotell Vol. 2: AWA Studios Horror Anthology Series Returns in Dec.
- Kelly Thompson Launches Two Substack Comics, Black Cloak & The Cull
- Printing Delays Are Hitting Marvel Squarebound Comic Books
- House Democrats Accuse Marvel Chair Ike Perlmutter Of Breaking Law
- Brian Bendis Doubles Down On Toilet Habits Of Green Arrow (Spoilers)
- An Anti-Manga Origin For Flatline In This Week's Robin #3 (Spoilers)
- Speculator Corner: Reptil #1 & Marvel's Voices: Comunidades (Spoilers)
- The Last Of Mephisto in The Daily LITG, 28th of September 2021
LITG three years ago, SNL, Love Sausage and Pokémon GO
- The Boys Season 2: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Loves Him Some Love Sausage
- Saturday Night Live Season 46: Punkie Johnson Makes SNL History
- Shiny Lapras Raid Guide For Solo Pokémon GO Trainers
- Star Trek Picard: Marina Sirtis Finds a Fan in the Trump Family
- RuPaul's Drag Race Winners: Ranking The Franchise's Top Queens
- First Appearance of New Green Ranger in Power Rangers to FOC Today
- DC Comics – A New Look For Vixen In 2021?
- Transformers Arcee and Cheetor Get Exclusive with New R.E.D Figures
- Iain De Caestecker, From SHIELD to Tom Hollander's Prosthetic Nose
- SNL, Vixen and Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG 28th September 2020
- Questions Over Heavy Metal, Dan O'Bannon and B-17
- Serial, Focusing on Rachel Rising's Zoe, is Terry Moore's New Comic
- British Comics Writer Confesses Hatred of Artist to Fesshole
- Could Tim Fox Be Batman in 2021 Rather Than Luke Fox?
- Three Upcoming WildStorm Appearances In DC Comics (Spoilers)
LITG four years ago, Three Jokers was out of continuity
And Spawn #300 was doing very well.
- Fans Will Decide Whether The Three Jokers Will Be In DC Comics Continuity…
- Joker: Killer Smile and Death Of Superman to be Made Returnable by DC Comics
- Now Social Media Foul-Up for the "Joker" Movie Draws Even More Controversy
- Ninja Slams Twitch Over Alinity Cat-Throwing Incident
- Chris Claremont Has an "Infinite Score" of X-Men Stories to Tell… If Only Marvel Would Let Him
- Dark Horse Continues Bioware's Dragon Age in New Comic Blue Wraith
- As Spawn #300 Beats Absolute Carnage #1, Donny Cates Has an Offer to Todd McFarlane…
- James Tynion IV's Plans For Writing Batman in 2020 – But How There's a December Comic That May Lead Nicely In
- "The Mandalorian": Star Wars The Black Series Figures Coming Next Week
- "Jurassic World 3": Don't Buy into Casting Hype [OPINION]
- Nickelodeon Announces "SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off"
- DC Comics Delays Stjepan Sejic's Harleen #2 to Give Retailers a Chance to Up Their Orders
- "The House Of The Dead" 1 & 2 Are Getting Remade
- Into the Web of Life and Destiny in Spider-Verse #1 [Preview]
- Marvel Stopped the Presses to Remove Mark Waid's Captain America Essay From Marvel Comics #1000
LITG five years ago, Batman Damned was still in the headlines.
And Vision was still cancelled.
- Batpenis Strikes Again – DC Comics Won't Reprint Batman: Damned #1 – and #2 is Late
- No, a John Byrne Vision Did Not Get Chelsea Cain's Comic Canned
- 9 DC Comics Covers from Joshua Middleton, Jenny Frison, Francis Manapul and More
- Glenn Fabry Talks About Being Diagnosed With Lung Cancer
- Today, You Can Still Order Signed Slabbed Batman: Damned #1 for Just $50
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Timothy B. Vigil, creator of Faust.
- Mark Pennington, comic book inker.
- Sylvie Rancourt, creator of Melody: Story of a Nude Dancer.
- Vince Stone, artist of Captain Confederacy.
- John Crowther, writer of Rochelle.
- Renae De Liz, artist on Wonder Woman, Womanthology, Peter Pan.
- Tom Savage, creator of The Anathema.
- Manuel Scordo, creator of Ansa.
