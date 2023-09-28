Posted in: Collectibles, Comics | Tagged: disney lorcana, lorcana, newlitg

The Scalping of Disney Lorcana in the Daily LITG, 28th September 2023

The way stores are selling the release of Disney Lorcana Chapter Two topped the Bleeding Cool charts yesterday, even more than X-Men weddings

The way stores are selling the release of Disney Lorcana Chapter Two topped the Bleeding Cool charts yesterday… because no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: The Scalping of Disney Lorcana Chapter Two

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Ghost Rider Crashes in top ten stories

LITG two years ago, The Last Of Mephisto

LITG three years ago, SNL, Vixen and Pokémon GO

LITG four years ago, Marvel censored Mark Waid's Captain America

And DC Comics were beginning the big returnability binge.

LITG five years ago, we lost Norm Breyfogle

Damn. He would have only been sixty.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Greg Weisman, comics writer, creator of Gargoyles TV show.

comics writer, creator of Gargoyles TV show. GWAR comics colourist Mark Dale.

Creator and publisher of Merrick The Sensational Elephantman, Tom Ward.

Michael Eury, comics journalist.

comics journalist. Ken Penders, Sonic The Hedgehog comics creator.

