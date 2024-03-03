Posted in: Comics | Tagged: gail simone, newlitg
Double The Gail Simone In The Daily LITG, 3rd of March, 2024
Yesterday Gail Simone topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool twice. where you can still read all about stuff.
As I stated in Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In March 2024, this weekend sees London Comic Con (Spring) over at Olympia. Yes, I know ECCC is also going on in Seattle, but I am an ocean away. Yesterday Gail Simone topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool twice. where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Gail Simone tops the ten most popular stories yesterday, twice
- Gail Simone Joins the CBR X-Men Message Boards And Is Now An Article
- Gail Simone On The Secret Six Omnibus From DC Comics
- Things Get Buggy with Hasbro's New Transformers Insecticons Set
- We Know Why Bruce Dickinson Wore A High-Vis Jacket At His HMV Signing
- Star Trek: William Shatner Not Feeling Bruce Campbell's Kirk Swap
- Universal Monsters: Frankenstein From Image/Skybound In August
- The Lincoln Lawyer: Netflix Series Welcomes 4 More to Season 3 Cast
- Superman: James Gunn Credits Tom King, Discredits Image, Story "Leaks"
- Jason Aaron Going Back To Basics On Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Kieron Gillen And Caspar Wijngaard Have A Power Fantasy To Share
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- From One Side Of London Comic Con (Spring) 2024 To The Other
- Pay For ECCC By Flipping Your Free Comic At The Bad Idea Panel Today
- Venom War and London Comic Con in the Daily LITG, 2nd of March, 2024
LITG one year ago, Hasbro Loses Their Minds
- Hasbro Loses Their Minds By Dropping $75 Carbonized Star Wars 2-Pack
- The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 Review: A Long Road to Redemption
- Hasbro Shows Off Some Mighty Hulk and Thor Marvel Legends Sets
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Jurati Borg, "Real Borg" S03 Statuses
- Spider-Man Receives Spectacular Wave of Marvel Legends Figures
- Arrowverse: Guggenheim on Not Getting DC Studios/Gunn & Safran Meeting
- The First Scarlet & Violet-Era Pikachu Ex Comes To Pokemon TCG
- Marvel Releases New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer
- The Spider-Man With Dots For Eyes Gets His Own Spider-Verse Version
- Agatha Harkness' Contest Of Chaos Crossover In Marvel 2023 Annuals
- Jimmy Palmiotti, Painkiller Jane, On Being the Squeaky Wheel of Comics
- Comic Book Workers United Vote To Ratify Image Comics Contract
- PrintWatch: Second Prints For Superman, X-Men & Cosmic Ghost Rider
- Alex De Campi & Erica Henderson's Parasocial, From Image in October
- Simon & Schuster Beats Ten Others To Win Jessixa & Aaron Bagley's Duel
- Lucie Ebrey Auctions Her Cowgirls & Dinosaurs Graphic Novel To Penguin
- See Posy Simmonds Receive Her Award At London's Century Club Tonight
- $75 Carbonized Star Wars Two-Packs in The Daily LITG, 2nd March 2023
LITG two years ago, Donny Cates spoke to me
- Walker Director Jensen Ackles Facing An Identity Crisis on Set?
- Bob Odenkirk Makes Case for Steven Seagal as SNL's Worst Host Ever
- Jim Valentino's The Last ShadowHawk From Image Comics In August 2022
- Warning: Today's Daredevil May Reveal Next Week's Devil's Reign Twist
- King Conan #3 Heavily Criticised For Portrayal Of "Pocahontas"
- Ben Grimm, Saved By Marriage, In Fantastic Four #41 (Spoilers)
- War, Peace & Espionage In Three Krakoan X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Artists Elite Comics To Launch In June With Big Name Artists
- New-Look Punisher Debuts Today In Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3
- The Shield: Michael Chiklis on Storyline Moment He Felt Went Too Far
- Jason Aaron Apologises For Pocahontas Slight, Donates Conan Payment
- ABLAZE Announces Chess Manga Blitz and Heavenly Demon Reborn!
- Craig Yoe Puts His Heart into Ban This Book!: Starring Match and Book
- Wiper: We Forget What This New OGN From Dark Horse is About
- The Psychopathic Spider-Man – With Great Power Comes Nothing
- What If… Miles Morales Was Thor Too? More Multiverse Shenanigans
- Marvel Expands Variant Obsession to Fruit Universe in New Partnership
- Speculator Corner: Mark Waid & Peter Krause's Irredeemable #1
- In Crossover #12 Donny Cates Talks Directly To Bleeding Cool
- Bob Odenkirk On Steven Seagal in The Daily LITG 2nd of March 2022
LITG three years ago, Always Sunny In Philadelphia, The Mandalorian and Infinite Frontier
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney's Return to Paddy's
- The Mandalorian: Bill Burr Defends Gina Carano, Action Figure's Future
- DC Has Infinite Frontier Event, Marvel Has Infinite Destinies Event
- Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Ice-T's Fin Drops Stabler Tease on Benson
- Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer Continue Trolling, Out-Lexing Each Other
- Star Trek: Picard Season 2: Jonathan Frakes Teasing More TNG Alum?
- Infinite Frontier #1 To #6 – DC Comics' Summer Event For 2021
- Superman & Lois Episode 2: Meet Hipster, Struggling Writer Clark Kent
- Tonight Is Shiny Krabby Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- Bryan Hitch Draws Frank Quitely All-Star Superman For Crime Syndicate
- Overwatch Anthology: Expanded Edition Coming From Dark Horse
- After 20 Years Joe Madureira Teases Return Of Battle Chasers With #10
- Tom King Writes Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, Drawn By Bilquis Evely
- The World Wakes Up To Shazadam Being A Thing In Infinite Frontier #0
- Infinite Frontier Reflects Justice League Zack Snyder Cut? (Spoilers)
- Taskmaster #3 Taegukgi Variant References Captain Marvel #17 2nd Print
- Tommy Lee Edwards Draws Mark Millar's Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem
- "Who Is Red X" Mystery In Infinite Frontier and Teen Titans Academy
- Barbara Gordon, Happy To Be Oracle in Infinite Frontier and Batman
- Nubia And Hippolyta's Wonder Woman Role In DC Infinite Frontier #0
- The Joker, Batman, Bane, A-Day And Arkham Asylum In Infinite Frontier
- Roy Harper, Black Canary and Green Arrow In Infinite Frontier?
- Jonathan Kent As Superman – The Biggest Danger To The DC Universe?
- Green Lantern Alan Scott, Gay With Two Kids, In DC Infinite Frontier
LITG four years ago – the children were Timeless
And New York had Warlords.
- The Cartmel Masterplan is Now the Chibnall Masterplan – 19 Questions (And Some Answers) From Doctor Who Finale
- Wally West – a New Pariah For DC Comics?
- "The Division 2" Gets Release Details About "Warlords Of New York"
- Tonight's Doctor Who Rewrites The Entire History Of The Show (Spoilers)
- Superman's Villains React to Secret Identity Reveal in Superman: Villains #1 [Preview]
- Catwoman Has Some 'Splainin' to Do in Batman #90 [Preview]
- "Marvel Didn't Want To Have To Explain Periods To Readers" – The Women Of Marvel Panel at C2E2
- Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: The Timeless Children
- "Doctor Who": Walsh, Cole to Exit After "Revolution of the Daleks" [Report]
- Let's All Watch a Certain Clip From Doctor Who: Brain Of Morbius
LITG five years ago – Animal Kingdom inherited the mantle
And Bryan Hitch was on the TV with a new Batman comic.
- Diana Gabaldon Shares 'Outlander' Book 9 "Go And Tell The Bees I Am Gone" Details
- A Rare Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus Just Broke Ebay's MTG Sales Record
- Black Cat Having Sex Dreams About Spider-Man in Next Week's Amazing Spider-Man #16.HU
- Joe Quesada and C.B. Cebulski Fight for the Survival of Comics at SXSW
- Brie Larson Is… Captain America?
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Skottie Young, cartoonist, creator of Middlewest, I Hate Fairyland and writer of Deadpool.
- Ruwan Jayatilleke, former Senior Vice President of Strategic Development, Acquisitions and Licensing at Marvel Comics.
- Comic book retailer Jon Browne.
- Dan Mishkin, co-creator of The Blue Devil, Princess Amethyst and Gemworld.
- Stephen Jondrew, co-founder of Project Fanboy.
- Emily W, comic book columnist.
