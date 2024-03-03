Posted in: Comics | Tagged: gail simone, newlitg

Double The Gail Simone In The Daily LITG, 3rd of March, 2024

Yesterday Gail Simone topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool twice. where you can still read all about stuff.

As I stated in Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In March 2024, this weekend sees London Comic Con (Spring) over at Olympia. Yes, I know ECCC is also going on in Seattle, but I am an ocean away. Yesterday Gail Simone topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool twice. where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Gail Simone tops the ten most popular stories yesterday, twice

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Hasbro Loses Their Minds

LITG two years ago, Donny Cates spoke to me

LITG three years ago, Always Sunny In Philadelphia, The Mandalorian and Infinite Frontier

LITG four years ago – the children were Timeless

And New York had Warlords.

LITG five years ago – Animal Kingdom inherited the mantle

And Bryan Hitch was on the TV with a new Batman comic.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Skottie Young , cartoonist, creator of Middlewest, I Hate Fairyland and writer of Deadpool.

, cartoonist, creator of Middlewest, I Hate Fairyland and writer of Deadpool. Ruwan Jayatilleke , former Senior Vice President of Strategic Development, Acquisitions and Licensing at Marvel Comics.

, former Senior Vice President of Strategic Development, Acquisitions and Licensing at Marvel Comics. Comic book retailer Jon Browne.

Dan Mishkin , co-creator of The Blue Devil, Princess Amethyst and Gemworld.

, co-creator of The Blue Devil, Princess Amethyst and Gemworld. Stephen Jondrew , co-founder of Project Fanboy.

, co-founder of Project Fanboy. Emily W, comic book columnist.

