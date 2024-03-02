Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Venom War
Venom War and London Comic Con in the Daily LITG, 2nd of March, 2024
Travelling to London Comic Con (Spring) over at Olympia, as Venom War topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. But what else did well?
- London Comic Con (Spring) kicks off at Olympia under rainy skies.
- Marvel's Venom War is set to dominate the summer comics scene in August.
- Bleeding Cool's top ten stories are a mix of comics, TV, and collectibles news.
- Daily LITG includes a look back at Star Trek: Picard and industry birthdays.
As I stated in Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In March 2024, today kicks off London Comic Con (Spring) over at Olympia. Though it it raining now so I may not cycle there. Will I see you? Say Hi! Aside from that, yesterday the incoming Venom War topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Venom War tops the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Marvel To Launch Venom War In August 2024
- Geoff Johns' Justice Society Of America Gets Later… Is It Personal?
- Superman "Unofficial" Image Is Fake; James Gunn Credits Alex Ross
- DC Comics Pay Their Cleaners More Than Their Associate Editors?
- Star Trek: William Shatner Not Feeling Bruce Campbell's Kirk Swap
- Bleeding Cool's First Look Inside Next Week's Batman #145 (Spoilers)
- Jason Aaron Going Back To Basics On Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Rob Liefeld Action Figures For Bloodstrike And Bloodwulf For 2024
- Sting Retirement Fiasco Cheeses Off True Fans on AEW Dynamite
- Batman Returns to His First Appearance with New McFarlane Toys Figure
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal Deluxe Edition Gets Kickstarter
- Skybound & Oni Press Give Grant To Librarians To Go To San Diego
- Ren Strapp's Debut Graphic Novel, How Could You, From Oni Press
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In March 2024
- The Mystery of Al Fass on Romantic Hearts #1, Up for Auction
- Kamen, Feldstein, Seduction of the Innocent: Fox Romance at Auction
- Abrams Fanfare, New Children's Graphic Novel Imprint, Adds Larry Hama
- Top Cow Launches Kickstarter for The Complete Darkness Collection
- DC Cancels Orders For Starfire Graphic Novel, Delayed Until November
- Treasury of Comics #1 and the Drama of Abbie an' Slats, at Auction
- The Beano's Bananaman Does Spider-Man No More & The Reign Of Supermen
- The Lateness of JSA in the Daily LITG, 1st of March, 2024
LITG one year ago, Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Jurati Borg
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Jurati Borg, "Real Borg" S03 Statuses
- South Park Season 26 Ep. 3: Randy's New Obsession? Japanese Toilets
- Tropic Thunder Jemele Hill Agrees with Stiller's Method Acting Message
- Justice Society of America Further Delayed by DC Comics
- Scott Adams Makes Dilbert Private Subscription Only After Cancellation
- Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares "Buffy"/Pedro Pascal Reminder (RIP Eddie)
- Hasbro Loses Their Minds By Dropping $75 Carbonized Star Wars 2-Pack
- A Black Rose Fate Awaits Power Girl (Action Comics #1052 Spoilers)
- Cobra Kai Co-Creator Clarifies Series End; Not Done With "Miyagiverse"
- The Future Of Teenage Boys Reading Comic Books In America?
- 22 Years Late, Joe Madureira's Battle Chasers #10 In June. Probably.
- Jeff Lemire & Andrea Sorrentino's Tenement Now A 10-Issue Series
- Marvel Drops New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer Tomorrow
- Culture War Seem To Be Fine With Joker As The Father of Batman Baby
- Will This New Batman Character Get Stuck in Your Head? (BatSpoilers)
- From Pub To Posy Simmonds- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics
- Why Shazam Went To See A Pediatrician, Revealed (Spoilers)
- Justice Society of America Not in The Daily LITG, 28th February 2023
LITG two years ago, Paramount Mountain
- Star Trek: Number One & Spock Save Paramount Mountain But Not Kenny
- The Comics Publisher "Not In The Cullen Bunn Business Anymore"
- DC Comics Moving Offices Yet Again, To A "Hot Desk" Model
- Jodie Whittaker Just Photobombed Doctor Who Cosplayers At LSCC
- The Batman Review: Strips Everything Unique From The Source Material
- Saturday Night Live "Cut for Time": John Mulaney Goes Joe Rogan & More
- Frank Cho's Power Girl, Supergirl, Krypto & Majik Sketch Covers
- Rich Johnston Hands Over His Impossible Collection To CGC
- Lex Luthor To Keep The Batman Suit? (Bat-Spoilers)
- Better Call Saul: Rhea Seehorn's "Goodbye" to Kim a Kick to Our Feels
- Speculator Corner: Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3 (Spoilers)
- Jamie Lee Curtis Does A Keanu Reeves With Graphic Novel Mother Nature
- Christopher Priest To Launch Vampirella: Phase Three Epic
- Vault Comics Is The Latest Publisher To Join Lunar Distribution
- Ben Dunn's Facebook Has Been Hacked, Sending Out Phishing Spam
- Dynamite To Publish Army Of Darkness Event Comic For 30th Anniversary
- Something Savage From Dynamite Announced at ComicsPRO
- Look-In's Robin Of Sherwood Comic by Arthur Ranson, Collected
- Bill Sienkiewicz & Szymon Kudranski Draw Stan Lee's Alliances Comic
- Human Target On Publishing Pause From March To September
- Jodie Whittaker's Big Surprise In The Daily LITG 28th February 2022
- Alan Moore & Ian Gibson's Ballad Of Halo Jones Gets An Omnibus
LITG three years ago, Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer and Joss Whedon
-
- Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer Continue Trolling, Out-Lexing Each Other
- Joss Whedon Report Offers Insight Into Carpenter, Trachtenberg Claims
- Joss Whedon to Lucifer – The Daily LITG, 28th February 2021
- The Full Art Trainer Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 3
- Superman & Lois Writer: "I Can't Say I Felt Heard"; Fisher/JL Case
- Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Marks Bittersweet Season 6 Moment
- Warner Bros Black Superman Movie Sees DC Comics eBay Sales Explodes
- Shiny Landorus, Thundurus, Tornadus, & Nosepass Come to Pokémon GO
- 3 Marvel/DC Comics From 2020 That Were Pulped But Never Sold
- Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Ice-T's Fin Drops Stabler Tease on Benson
- Black Knight #1 Auction Happening Right Now At Heritage Auctions
- The Week in Comics – Sunday, February 28th, 2021
- Venom Lethal Protector #1 Rare Gold CGC 9.8 On Auction At Heritage
- X-Men Beats Batman To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 28/02/21
- West Coast Avengers #45 For $1500 And More WandaVision eBay Bumps
- Out First Look At New Batman Villain, Simon Saint (Spoilers)
- Prelude And Preview To Peach Momoko Demon Days X-Men
- Starlock/Homichron Out From Hexagon Graphic Novels in March
LITG four years ago – Joe Hill never heard back from Marvel
And people were already making Dan DiDio jokes.
-
-
- When Joe Hill Pitched Hulk to Marvel But Never Heard Back, and Tom King's Jokes About Dan DiDio – C2E2 DC Nation Panel
- Post-Dan DiDio Changes, Already Happening at DC Comics?
- An Exclusive Look Inside Flash #750 from C2E2 – and the Story That Will Change the DC Universe (If They Let It) SPOILERS
- Marvel's C2E2 X-Men Panel – Preview Art for X-Men, X-Force, Wolverine, Cable, Children of the Atom, X-Factor, More
- Jonathan Hickman, Benjamin Percy Respond to Questions About a Certain Wolverine Conspiracy at C2E2
- Jim Lee Says DC Comics Isn't Going Away, But Also Claims He Will Live to Age 140
- Batman Goes Gold With New "Arkham Knight" Hot Toys Figure
- Marvel Plans to Make Readers Vomit with Immortal Hulk #33
- Could Harley Quinn and the Birds Of Prey #1 be the Actual First Appearance of Punchline
- Marvel's Big X-Event: X of Swords by Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard, and the X-Men Slack Team
-
LITG five years ago – Animal Kingdom inherited the mantle
And Brian Hibbs could see falling sales.
-
-
- 'Mayans MC'? 'Animal Kingdom' is Heir to 'Sons of Anarchy' [REVIEW]
- Konami Reveals What's Coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG in March
- Who's to Blame For Falling Comics Sales? And What's to be Done? Brian Hibbs at ComicsPRO
- 'American Horror Story': Stevie Nicks Ready to Get Coven Back Together
- Our Five Suspects For The Sanctuary Murders Of Heroes In Crisis
-
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
-
-
- Tamra Bonvillain, colourist on Moon Girl, Wayward, Once & Future, Captain Marvel, Wonder Woman Doom Patrol. Cruch & Lobo, C-Men, Avengers and more.
- Aurelio Mazzara, artist on Kung Fu Panda, Starcadia Quest, Quincredible
- Joyce Brabner, political comic book creator and publisher.
- Scott Weinstein, artist on The Perhapanauts
- Tom Orzechowski, Spawn letterer/writer/editor.
- Matthew Dow Smith, comic book writer
-
