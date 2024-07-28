Posted in: Comics | Tagged: eisner awards, newlitg, sdcc
Eisner Awards 2024 Results At SDCC in The Daily LITG, 28th July, 2024
The Eisner Awards at San Diego Comic-Con topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can always read all about stuff.
The ten most popular stories yesterday:
- The Results Of The 2024 Eisner Awards, As They Are Announced
- Boom Studios Launches Power Rangers Prime #1 in November 2024
- Marvel Launch a New Young Superhero Team in 2025 to Change The World
- Ram V & Evan Cagle's New Gods From DC All In, at San Diego Comic-Con
- Jeff Lemire and Diego Olortegui Launch A New JSA Comic For DC All-In
- Marvel Launches TVA #1 in December With Captain Carter, Gambit & Loki
- DC Confirms Absolute Green Lantern by Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay
- Marvel To Launch a New Ultimate Monthly and Ultimate One Year Later
- Return to the 60s with McFarlane's New DC Multiverse Batman
- Marvel Comics Drop QR Codes Going Forward But That Was Always The Plan
- Bad Idea Comic, Ordained, To Be A Movie From John Wick's Derek Kolstad
- Alyssa Wong & Vincenzo Carratù's Psylocke #1 For X-Men From The Ashes
- Joe Quesada's New Publisher, Amazing Comics, With Mad Cave & Dupuis
- Image Comics And DC All-In Use Official Documents To Boost Sales
- Joe Quesada To Reveal "Idaho's Number One Comic Book Company" Today
- Viz Media To Publish Ultraman: Along Came a Spider-Man Manga
- Invasive Species by Frank Miller & Ryan Benjamin Launches From Abrams
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Scott Dunbier Takes DC, Walt Simonson & Dave Stevens From IDW to Act 4
- Oni Press' SDCC Presentation: EC Epitaphs From The Abyss Now 12 Issues
- Titan Comics Retailer Presentation At San Diego Comic-Con, With Conan
LITG one year ago, Chris Weston's Batman
- Chris Weston's Batman Designs For The Flash Movie
- The X-Men's Hellfire Gala, Ms Marvel, And Where Did Everyone Go?
- The Many, Many Deaths Of The X-Men At The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
- How The Plans Of Orchis Play Out In The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
- Firestar as The Great X-Men Traitor in The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
- What Comes Next For The X-Men After The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
- The Great, Great Massacre Of The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
- Wilson Fisk And The X-Men (Hellfire Gala XSpoilers)
- The Psychic Defenses Of The X-Men At The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
- Nina The Starry Bride by Rikachi in Kodansha's October 2023 Solicits
- WIP Promises A Big Change For Comics
- What If Shakespeare's Richard The Third Was In The Style Of Dog Man?
- Image Comics Get Walking Dead Variants In October
- Still No Sign Of Eternal Warrior Scorched Earth Hardcover From Valiant
- The X-Men's Hellfire Gala, Ms Marvel, And Where Did Everyone Go?
- Bill Sienkiewicz, Liam Sharp And Walter Simonson Help Sherlock Holmes
- San Diego Comic-Con 2023- Less Film, More Comics, And No One Minded
LITG two years ago, The Death Of Superman
- DC Comics Officially Announces The Death of Superman Tomorrow. Again.
- Star Trek: Melissa Navia to William Shatner: Do You Even Watch, Bro?
- Better Call Saul S06E10 Thoughts: Old Habits Die Hard for Gene
- Seinfeld: One Cringeworthy Episode That Painfully Didn't Age Well
- The Death Of Superman, Again, This Time With Doombreaker
- Marvel Puts The Fantastic Four In George R.R. Martin's Wild Cards
- Lucifer Co-Showrunner Has Kind Words for Netflix's The Sandman
- SDCC Gossip About Substack Comics – Nick Spencer No Longer On Staff
- Who Was The Living Brain? (Amazing Spider-Man #900 Spoilers)
- She-Hulk: Is That Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider Foreshadowing We See?
- Amazing Spider-Man #900 – From Ayn Rand to One More Day
- Ant-Man #1 Weaponises Marvel Unlimited Streaming Service to Tell Story
- Marvel Puts The Fantastic Four In George R.R. Martin's Wild Cards
- Jimmy Kimmel Makes Debut Appearance In Amazing Spider-Man #900
- Rogue State Launches in Black Mask Studios October 2022 Solicits
LITG three years ago – Dean Cain on the new Superman
- What Will Dean Cain Say When He Hears About New Superman? (Spoiler)
- Englishman Who Walked Up Marble Arch Mound And Came Down £5 Poorer
- McFarlane Toys Announces DC Comics Collectibles Takeover
- Tom Taylor's Words In Damian Wayne's Mouth In Superman: Son Of Kal-El
- Ash Greninja, Primal Forms, & More Found In Pokémon GO Code
- Today Is Natu Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Details & Tips
- How Doctor Doom Changes A Fantastic Four Member – Forever! (Spoilers)
- Is Everyone Sick Of The Multiverse? (Infinite Frontier #3 Spoilers)
- Behold the Power of Mattel's MOTU: Revelation SDCC Scareglow
- Yet Another Rando Knows Who Batman Is? (Detective Comics Spoilers)
- Swamp Dogs and Fantastical Crime Unit in Scout October 2021 Solicits
- She-Ra Meets Dog Man – Barb Graphic Novel Sold for 6 Figures
- Graphic Autobio, Oh Brother by Georgina Chadderton, Gets 4 Publishers
- Queer Space Opera Graphic Novel Series, Kloud 9, Picked Up By IDW
- First Second Buys 3 JT Petty & Boya Sun Graphic Novels About Mochikoa
- Viktor Koen, New Illustration & Cartooning Department Head at NY SVA
- Frankie Boyle's Return To Stand Up In London's West End – Review
LITG four years ago, Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker cancellation
No matter what scandal may be hitting comic books, it appears that Luigi will always beat it. But there was a lot more to talk about.
- Warren Ellis and Declan Shalvey Batman Comic Dropped By DC
- Marvel Comics Cancels Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker?
- Jae Lee to Tom King – "We're Not All Good"
- Dragon Week Unlocked At Pokémon GO Fest 2020
- Arkham Knight is Batman's Worst Nightmare with Flame Toys
- New Details On Mega Evolution & Level Cap Increase For Pokémon GO
- Unova Week Unlocked at Pokémon GO Fest 2020
- A New Luigi Code Is Found 24 Years After Super Mario 64 Was Released
- I May Destroy You Gives Television Its First Watchmen
- Tom King Speaks Out About DC Comics Rorschach #1 Cover (UPDATE x2)
- As Redskins Change Name, So Marvel Changes Scalphunter To Greycrow
- If… Steve Bell Continues as a Guardian Cartoonist?
- When Chris Claremont Comments On Your Naked Drawing Of Wolverine
- Zenescope Impose Minimum Price On Amazon Marketplace Graphic Novels
- Batman #95 Beats Empyre #2 – The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
LITG five years ago…
Five years ago, Val Kilmer was reconciling himself with Chris Achilleos' Batman and I was at the London Film And Comic Con.
- Val Kilmer, Signing the Chris Achilleos Batman Print He Once Rejected
- A Bleak Future and a 100-Year Time Jump in Powers of X #1 [Preview]
- David Bowie Approves of New Guardians of the Galaxy Ship Name From Beyond Grave
- "Preacher" Season 4: Tom Cruise, Fights Scenes, Roasting Fans [VIDEO]
- Blizzard Devs Nerf Moira In "Overwatch" After Community Complaints
- A New Look For Arthur Suydam's Killing Joke Homage For DCeased
- Chucklefish Announces New Updates Coming To "Wargroove"
- How Many Bruce Springsteen References Did You Find In Detective Comics #1008
- DC Comics Cancels Orders on Stargirl By Geoff Johns
- Dave Sim Tells You How to Keep Your Vagina "Kissing Fresh" in Cerebus "Color Your Own" One-Shot
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Jon J. Muth, artist on Moonshadow, Havok & Wolverine, Sandman and Lucifer,
- Jim Davis, creator of Garfield.
- Mike Smith, cartoonist for the Las Vegas Sun.
- Ian Akin, comic book inker.
- Mike Cruz of Robert Kirkman's Secret History Of Comics.
- Nicholas Ahlhelm, publisher of Metahuman Press
- James Austin Sprandel of Parasite Studios
