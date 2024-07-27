Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, ultimate

Ultimate San Diego Comic-Con in The Daily LITG, 27th July, 2024

Marvel Comics' plans for Ultimate Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can read about stuff.

The ten most popular stories yesterday:

LITG one year ago, the Hellfire Gala

LITG two years ago, The Death Of Superman

LITG three years ago – Doctor Doom Changes The Fantastic Four

LITG four years ago, Luigi and Jae Lee

No matter what scandal may be hitting comic books, it appears that Luigi will always beat it. But there was a lot more to talk about.

LITG five years ago

LITG two years ago, Stargirl was up in the air…

Comic Book birthdays today

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

David Cousens, artist on Falling and Black Star.

artist on Falling and Black Star. Rich Young, co-founder of Ablaze

co-founder of Ablaze Michael T Malve, former owner of Atomic Comics chain.

former owner of Atomic Comics chain. Darren Collett, owner of Splat Comics.

owner of Splat Comics. Fabrice Sapolsky, senior editor at Humanoids Comics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

