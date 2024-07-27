Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Ultimate San Diego Comic-Con in The Daily LITG, 27th July, 2024

Marvel Comics' plans for Ultimate Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can read about stuff.

Marvel Comics' plans for Ultimate Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Marvel To Launch a New Ultimate Monthly and Ultimate One Year Later

The ten most popular stories yesterday:

  1. Marvel To Launch a New Ultimate Monthly and Ultimate One Year Later
  2. Deadpool & Wolverine Collectible Theater Popcorn Bucket Round-Up
  3. Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman at SDCC
  4. Justice League Unlimited by Mark Waid & Dan Mora, But What Of The JSA?
  5. DC Comics Bringing Back The Old Logo? Revealed At San Diego Comic-Con
  6. Marvel Launch a New Young Superhero Team in 2025 to Change The World
  7. Marvel Launch a Brand New Fantastic Four Team at San Diego Comic-Con
  8. Comic Book Industry Gossip From San Diego Comic-Con Bars: Part One
  9. DC Confirms Absolute Green Lantern by Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay
  10. DC Comics Announces Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles

Comic Book birthdays today

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • David Cousens, artist on Falling and Black Star.
  • Rich Young, co-founder of Ablaze
  • Michael T Malve, former owner of Atomic Comics chain.
  • Darren Collett, owner of Splat Comics.
  • Fabrice Sapolsky, senior editor at Humanoids Comics.

