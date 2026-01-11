Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Featherweight Still The Most Read in The Daily LITG, 11th January 2026

Featherweight still the most read Bleeding Cool article in The Daily LITG, for the 11th of January 2026

Article Summary

  • Featherweight remains the most read article, highlighting interest in new trans representation at DC Comics
  • Top ten trending topics include Featherweight, Scrubs teaser, Pokémon TCG, and Wonder Woman's Cheetah
  • Yearly LITG recaps showcase industry headlines from Superman to X-Men and breaking comic news
  • Celebrating comic book industry birthdays and offering a daily roundup—subscribe for future updates

Featherweight's revelations were the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Featherweight, A New Trans Character For The DC Comics Universe
Cheetah And Cheshire Rob The Justice League #2

Featherweight and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. Featherweight, A New Trans Character For The DC Comics Universe
  2. Scrubs Return Official Teaser: Dr. Cox Has a New Nickname for JD
  3. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Surging Sparks in January 2026
  4. A Big Change For Wonder Woman's Cheetah For 2026 (Again) (Spoilers)
  5. PrintWatch: Will Of Doom, Batman, K.O. Event Horizon, Deadpool/Batman
  6. Law & Order: SVU Crossover Event: Here's Our S27E09: "Purity" Preview
  7. Absolute Batman: Ark-M Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  8. Resident Alien Finale In Dark Horse Comics Full April 2026 Solicits
  9. Doctor Who: Streaming Rights to The Modern Era: The Real Holy Grail?
  10. Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew on Janeway Spinoff Series Becoming a Reality

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Superman: The Book Of El

DC Comics Cancels Superman: The Book Of El, For Now
Adventures Of Superman: Book Of El #1
  1. DC Comics Cancels Superman: The Book Of El, For Now
  2. Adventure Time Returns In April 2025
  3. Pre-orders Arrives for Marvel Legends Nemesis Build-A-Figure Wave
  4. Solo Leveling Season 2 Ep. 1: "You Aren't E-Rank, Are You?" Review
  5. Wolverine #400 From Marvel Comics In April With Daniel Warren Johnson
  6. Jeff Lemire's Plans For Justice Society Of America in 2025
  7. Jeff Lemire's Plans For Batman And Robin In 2025
  8. Mary Jane Watson, Peter Parker, Paul Rabin and Dylan Brock (Spoilers)
  9. Jeff Lemire's Absolute Flash With A 15-Year-Old Wally West, And Grodd
  10. Poison Ivy #30 Will Be A Flipbook For Poison Ivy And Janet From HR
  11. Kodansha To Publish Wind Breaker in Monthly Volumes From July 2025
  12. Mad Cave Launches Charity Comic, LA Strong, In Response To The Fires
  13. Emily Kim, Minkyu Jung & Peter Nguyen's Kid Juggernaut Goes To Print
  14. Steven T Seagle & Jeff Dixon's Homes Burn Down, As Fundraisers Begin
  15. PrintWatch: New Gods, Lex Luthor And Jim Henson Get Second Printings
  16. Dylan Brock Vs Paul Rabin in The Daily LITG, 10th of January, 2025

LITG two years ago, X-Men, Moira & Krakoa

Marvel Comics
X-Men
  1. Will The X-Men Moira Away Krakoa After All? Welcome Today's XSpoilers 
  2. With Great Power Comes… No Responsibility? Ultimate Spider-Man #1
  3. A Bigger Ultimate Spider-Man Change Than We Were Expecting (Spoilers)
  4. Scoop: Ben Abernathy, Batman Group Executive Editor, Quits DC Comics
  5. Adult Swim Introduces Its Own "Steamboat Willie" Mickey Mouse (VIDEO)
  6. Grant Morrison's Wonder Woman Movie Pitch Had Orgasm Guns
  7. Jessica Chen Left DC Comics & Batman For DSS Games
  8. Marvel Issues Ultimate Spider-Man #1 Reprint After Printing Flaws
  9. The Marvel Gangs Of New York Tech Up In Today's Gang War Spoilers
  10. Deadweights #1 by Tyrone Finch & Sebastián Píriz From Ahoy in April
  11. James Turner Gets A Dragon Garage Graphic Novel From Slave Labor
  12. Ben Abernathy Quit DC And Batman For Robert Kirkman's Skybound?
  13. Ultimate Spider-Man Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 10th of January 2024

LITG three years ago, Canadian Stolen Comics

$80,000 Of Comics Stolen From Canadian Comic Store
CaptCan Comics on Google Maps
  1. $80,000 Of Graded Comics Stolen From Canadian Comic Store 
  2. 1923 Midseason Trailer: The Duttons Are Ready to Make Folks Suffer 
  3. 5 Stories Chuck Austen Should Write When He Returns to the X-Men
  4. DC Comics Suggests A Court Of Owls Year For 2023 (Spoilers) 
  5. In May, DC Comics Will Publish Batman #900 – If They Remember
  6. Lazarus Planet Is Affecting New Superheroes As Well As Old (Spoilers)
  7. Will Fox News Call DC Woke Over The Joker Being Batman's Friend? 
  8. Tom King Gives Creator Credit to The Human Target and Danger Street
  9. What If DC Comics' Outsiders Were QAnon Terrorists? (Spoilers)
  10. Marvel's Disney100 Comics Variant Covers Begin Tomorrow So Be Careful
  11. Mary Marvel Debuts in Captain Marvel Adventures #18, Up for Auction
  12. Marvel Comics Teases Uncanny X-Men With Animated Look For FCBD
  13. Chickenpox, A New Quarantine Graphic Novel by Remy Lai, For 2025
  14. Red Dryer's Solo Graphic Novel Debut With Ghosted in 2025
  15. Spider-Man Freshman Year Director Sells Graphic Novel For 6 Figures
  16. Archie & the Riverdale Gang Level Up in Archie Comics #1, at Auction
  17. Ani-Mia Writes, And Cosplays, Red Sonja: Pearls Before Swine
  19. Return of One Punch, One Kick, One Slap in Human Target #10 (Spoilers)

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO Unreleased Species

Generation 1 – 4 Species not released in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Generation 1 – 4 Species not released in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
  1. Generation 1 – 4 Species Still Not Released In Pokémon GO in 2022
  2. Invincible Colorist Suing Robert Kirkman Over Animated Series Profits
  3. Conner Kent, Superboy, Gets A New Name In This Week's Titans United
  4. The Batman: New Look At Penguin/Riddler in 8 New Images, 2 BTS Images
  5. The X-Men Vote Is Live, Will Be Followed By Another Hellfire Gala
  6. Action Comics #1 Bought By 13-Year-Old, Will Sell For Over $2 Million
  7. Dexter EP Teasing "Exciting" Monday Morning Announcement? We'll Bite
  8. The Orville Season 3: Anne Winters, Ted Danson Offer "Cheers" From Set
  9. Walt Simonson, JMS, Jason Aaron, More Creators Return for Thor #750
  10. Matt Berry, Jason Sudeikis & More TV Men Who Don't Make Me Vomit (Yet)
  11. Alyssa Wong Joins Marvel's X-Men Comic Book Line
  12. Diana, Wonder Woman, Returns To The Justice League Early This Week
  13. Original Snake Eyes GI Joe #21 Cover Art Up For Auction At $150,000
  14. Comics & Graphic Novel JobWatch: Marvel, DC, IDW, Scholastic, Webtoon
  15. First Secret Wars Spider-Man Black Costume Original Art At Auction
  16. The Return Of Kid Eternity To DC Comics In Batman Urban Legends #11
  18. The Weird Horror of the Last Issue of Whiz Comics, Up for Auction
  19. New Vault Comics From John Lees, George Kambadais & Brenden Fletcher
  20. The Notoriety of Fawcett's Underworld Crime #7, Up for Auction
  21. Batman Crosses Over With Kingsman At DC Comics?
  22. The Penguin In The Batman In The Daily LITG, 10th January 2022

LITG five years ago, Donald Trump and Lucifer

Lucifer star Lesley Ann-Brandt has a message for Donald Trump Jr. (Image: Netflix)
LITG Image: Netflix
  1. Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Goes Scorched Earth on Donald Trump Jr.
  2. The Boys Season 3 Gets The Band Back Together; Jack Quaid Update
  3. The Rookie Season 3 In Justice Preview: Brandon Routh Joins the Force
  4. Green Arrow and the Canaries: Katherine McNamara & More Respond
  5. The Umbrella Academy: Justin H. Min Gets Ready for Their Season 3, Too
  6. Impact Genesis Results: Ace Austin vs. Suicide
  7. The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses in Pokémon GO – Deoxys & Genesect
  8. Riverdale Season 5: So What Does Happen to Cheryl, Madelaine Petsch?!
  9. Carnival Row Season 2 Wish List: Revolution, Agreus/Imogen & Fae Philo
  10. Is Donald Trump Going To The Alamo Total Landscaping?
  11. Mighty Atom: The Super-Hero and the People Who Inspired Him
  12. Bookstores Saw Graphic Novels Sales Increase By 29% In 2020
  13. Obscure Comics: General Mills Presents Batman V Superman #1 & Cereal
  14. Viz Media Releases List of March 2021 Manga Titles
  15. To Be Is To Be Perceived – Comic Store In Your Future
  16. Preview: Marvel's Alien #1 – Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Salvador Larocca
  17. Death Metal and Future State Top The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  18. In The Heart Of America, A War Zone – Green Lantern/Arrow At Auction
  19. Dave Gibbons' Forgotten Watchmen Cover, Up For Auction
  20. The Completely Obvious Inspiration for DC Comics Star Sapphire in 1947

LITG six years ago, the DC Timeline was beginning

And Seth McFarlane was wisely signing.

  1. The New DC Timeline To Begin in Wonder Woman #750 With Scott Snyder and Bryan Hitch
  2. "The Orville" Creator Seth MacFarlane Signs with NBCU Content Studios
  3. The Long Read: Doomsday Clock is Canon and In Continuity
  4. 2019 Wolverine's Weiner X-Pick of the Year: Horniest X-Men Comic
  5. Why DC Comics Has Been Cancelling So Many Collections – and Taking Numbers Off the Spines
  6. X-Men #7 Jumps From $3.99 to $4.99
  7. Death Metal – The Sequel To Dark Nights: Metal, From Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo
  8. Doomsday Clock Will Not Completely Line Up With The DC Comics Timeline – Official
  9. Darth Vader Haunted by Images of the Star Wars Prequels in New Darth Vader #1 [Preview]
  10. Transformers G1 Astrotrain Reissue Hitting Walmarts Now

LITG seven years ago, Skywalker was Rising

And births were separating.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Sam Kieth, creator of Maxx, co-creator of Sandman.
  • Miyako Matsuda Graham, manga artist and translator
  • Trevor Tamlin, comics letterer
  • Bob Harras, Former EIC of Marvel and DC Comics
  • Terry Beatty, artist of Batman, Ms Tree, Action Comics, Guy Gardner, Elfquest
  • Adi Granov, Iron Man artist
  • Eric Kim, artist for UDON
  • Anton Kawasaki, former DC Collected Editions editor
  • Nicola Peruzzi, Panini Comics editor.
  • Scott Cohn, artist on Army Of Darkness, TMNT, Frankenstein: Prodigal Son

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

