Featherweight Still The Most Read in The Daily LITG, 11th January 2026

Featherweight still the most read Bleeding Cool article in The Daily LITG, for the 11th of January 2026

Article Summary Featherweight remains the most read article, highlighting interest in new trans representation at DC Comics

Top ten trending topics include Featherweight, Scrubs teaser, Pokémon TCG, and Wonder Woman's Cheetah

Yearly LITG recaps showcase industry headlines from Superman to X-Men and breaking comic news

Celebrating comic book industry birthdays and offering a daily roundup—subscribe for future updates

Featherweight's revelations were the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

Featherweight and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Superman: The Book Of El

LITG two years ago, X-Men, Moira & Krakoa

LITG three years ago, Canadian Stolen Comics

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO Unreleased Species

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Sam Kieth, creator of Maxx, co-creator of Sandman.

creator of Maxx, co-creator of Sandman. Miyako Matsuda Graham, manga artist and translator

manga artist and translator Trevor Tamlin, comics letterer

comics letterer Bob Harras, Former EIC of Marvel and DC Comics

Former EIC of Marvel and DC Comics Terry Beatty, artist of Batman, Ms Tree, Action Comics, Guy Gardner, Elfquest

artist of Batman, Ms Tree, Action Comics, Guy Gardner, Elfquest Adi Granov, Iron Man artist

Iron Man artist Eric Kim, artist for UDON

artist for UDON Anton Kawasaki, former DC Collected Editions editor

former DC Collected Editions editor Nicola Peruzzi, Panini Comics editor.

Panini Comics editor. Scott Cohn, artist on Army Of Darkness, TMNT, Frankenstein: Prodigal Son

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

