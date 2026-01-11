Featherweight Still The Most Read in The Daily LITG, 11th January 2026

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Featherweight, newlitg
Featherweight's revelations were the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again.
Featherweight and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Featherweight, A New Trans Character For The DC Comics Universe
- Scrubs Return Official Teaser: Dr. Cox Has a New Nickname for JD
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Surging Sparks in January 2026
- A Big Change For Wonder Woman's Cheetah For 2026 (Again) (Spoilers)
- PrintWatch: Will Of Doom, Batman, K.O. Event Horizon, Deadpool/Batman
- Law & Order: SVU Crossover Event: Here's Our S27E09: "Purity" Preview
- Absolute Batman: Ark-M Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Resident Alien Finale In Dark Horse Comics Full April 2026 Solicits
- Doctor Who: Streaming Rights to The Modern Era: The Real Holy Grail?
- Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew on Janeway Spinoff Series Becoming a Reality
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Disney, Marvel & Webtoon To Launch New Digital Comics App And Platform
- Steve Burns Auction Rights To Graphic Novel, Vile, Wrecked, & Rotten
- DC Comics' Featherweight in The Daily LITG, 10th of January 2026
LITG one year ago, Superman: The Book Of El
- DC Comics Cancels Superman: The Book Of El, For Now
- Adventure Time Returns In April 2025
- Pre-orders Arrives for Marvel Legends Nemesis Build-A-Figure Wave
- Solo Leveling Season 2 Ep. 1: "You Aren't E-Rank, Are You?" Review
- Wolverine #400 From Marvel Comics In April With Daniel Warren Johnson
- Jeff Lemire's Plans For Justice Society Of America in 2025
- Jeff Lemire's Plans For Batman And Robin In 2025
- Mary Jane Watson, Peter Parker, Paul Rabin and Dylan Brock (Spoilers)
- Jeff Lemire's Absolute Flash With A 15-Year-Old Wally West, And Grodd
- Poison Ivy #30 Will Be A Flipbook For Poison Ivy And Janet From HR
- Kodansha To Publish Wind Breaker in Monthly Volumes From July 2025
- Mad Cave Launches Charity Comic, LA Strong, In Response To The Fires
- Emily Kim, Minkyu Jung & Peter Nguyen's Kid Juggernaut Goes To Print
- Steven T Seagle & Jeff Dixon's Homes Burn Down, As Fundraisers Begin
- PrintWatch: New Gods, Lex Luthor And Jim Henson Get Second Printings
- Dylan Brock Vs Paul Rabin in The Daily LITG, 10th of January, 2025
LITG two years ago, X-Men, Moira & Krakoa
- Will The X-Men Moira Away Krakoa After All? Welcome Today's XSpoilers
- With Great Power Comes… No Responsibility? Ultimate Spider-Man #1
- A Bigger Ultimate Spider-Man Change Than We Were Expecting (Spoilers)
- Scoop: Ben Abernathy, Batman Group Executive Editor, Quits DC Comics
- Adult Swim Introduces Its Own "Steamboat Willie" Mickey Mouse (VIDEO)
- Grant Morrison's Wonder Woman Movie Pitch Had Orgasm Guns
- Jessica Chen Left DC Comics & Batman For DSS Games
- Marvel Issues Ultimate Spider-Man #1 Reprint After Printing Flaws
- The Marvel Gangs Of New York Tech Up In Today's Gang War Spoilers
- Deadweights #1 by Tyrone Finch & Sebastián Píriz From Ahoy in April
- James Turner Gets A Dragon Garage Graphic Novel From Slave Labor
- Ben Abernathy Quit DC And Batman For Robert Kirkman's Skybound?
- Ultimate Spider-Man Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 10th of January 2024
LITG three years ago, Canadian Stolen Comics
- $80,000 Of Graded Comics Stolen From Canadian Comic Store
- 1923 Midseason Trailer: The Duttons Are Ready to Make Folks Suffer
- 5 Stories Chuck Austen Should Write When He Returns to the X-Men
- DC Comics Suggests A Court Of Owls Year For 2023 (Spoilers)
- In May, DC Comics Will Publish Batman #900 – If They Remember
- Lazarus Planet Is Affecting New Superheroes As Well As Old (Spoilers)
- Will Fox News Call DC Woke Over The Joker Being Batman's Friend?
- Tom King Gives Creator Credit to The Human Target and Danger Street
- What If DC Comics' Outsiders Were QAnon Terrorists? (Spoilers)
- Marvel's Disney100 Comics Variant Covers Begin Tomorrow So Be Careful
- Mary Marvel Debuts in Captain Marvel Adventures #18, Up for Auction
- Marvel Comics Teases Uncanny X-Men With Animated Look For FCBD
- Chickenpox, A New Quarantine Graphic Novel by Remy Lai, For 2025
- Red Dryer's Solo Graphic Novel Debut With Ghosted in 2025
- Spider-Man Freshman Year Director Sells Graphic Novel For 6 Figures
- Archie & the Riverdale Gang Level Up in Archie Comics #1, at Auction
- Ani-Mia Writes, And Cosplays, Red Sonja: Pearls Before Swine
- Return of One Punch, One Kick, One Slap in Human Target #10 (Spoilers)
LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO Unreleased Species
- Generation 1 – 4 Species Still Not Released In Pokémon GO in 2022
- Invincible Colorist Suing Robert Kirkman Over Animated Series Profits
- Conner Kent, Superboy, Gets A New Name In This Week's Titans United
- The Batman: New Look At Penguin/Riddler in 8 New Images, 2 BTS Images
- The X-Men Vote Is Live, Will Be Followed By Another Hellfire Gala
- Action Comics #1 Bought By 13-Year-Old, Will Sell For Over $2 Million
- Dexter EP Teasing "Exciting" Monday Morning Announcement? We'll Bite
- The Orville Season 3: Anne Winters, Ted Danson Offer "Cheers" From Set
- Walt Simonson, JMS, Jason Aaron, More Creators Return for Thor #750
- Matt Berry, Jason Sudeikis & More TV Men Who Don't Make Me Vomit (Yet)
- Alyssa Wong Joins Marvel's X-Men Comic Book Line
- Diana, Wonder Woman, Returns To The Justice League Early This Week
- Original Snake Eyes GI Joe #21 Cover Art Up For Auction At $150,000
- Comics & Graphic Novel JobWatch: Marvel, DC, IDW, Scholastic, Webtoon
- First Secret Wars Spider-Man Black Costume Original Art At Auction
- The Return Of Kid Eternity To DC Comics In Batman Urban Legends #11
- The Weird Horror of the Last Issue of Whiz Comics, Up for Auction
- New Vault Comics From John Lees, George Kambadais & Brenden Fletcher
- The Notoriety of Fawcett's Underworld Crime #7, Up for Auction
- Batman Crosses Over With Kingsman At DC Comics?
- The Penguin In The Batman In The Daily LITG, 10th January 2022
LITG five years ago, Donald Trump and Lucifer
- Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Goes Scorched Earth on Donald Trump Jr.
- The Boys Season 3 Gets The Band Back Together; Jack Quaid Update
- The Rookie Season 3 In Justice Preview: Brandon Routh Joins the Force
- Green Arrow and the Canaries: Katherine McNamara & More Respond
- The Umbrella Academy: Justin H. Min Gets Ready for Their Season 3, Too
- Impact Genesis Results: Ace Austin vs. Suicide
- The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses in Pokémon GO – Deoxys & Genesect
- Riverdale Season 5: So What Does Happen to Cheryl, Madelaine Petsch?!
- Carnival Row Season 2 Wish List: Revolution, Agreus/Imogen & Fae Philo
- Is Donald Trump Going To The Alamo Total Landscaping?
- Mighty Atom: The Super-Hero and the People Who Inspired Him
- Bookstores Saw Graphic Novels Sales Increase By 29% In 2020
- Obscure Comics: General Mills Presents Batman V Superman #1 & Cereal
- Viz Media Releases List of March 2021 Manga Titles
- To Be Is To Be Perceived – Comic Store In Your Future
- Preview: Marvel's Alien #1 – Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Salvador Larocca
- Death Metal and Future State Top The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- In The Heart Of America, A War Zone – Green Lantern/Arrow At Auction
- Dave Gibbons' Forgotten Watchmen Cover, Up For Auction
- The Completely Obvious Inspiration for DC Comics Star Sapphire in 1947
LITG six years ago, the DC Timeline was beginning
And Seth McFarlane was wisely signing.
- The New DC Timeline To Begin in Wonder Woman #750 With Scott Snyder and Bryan Hitch
- "The Orville" Creator Seth MacFarlane Signs with NBCU Content Studios
- The Long Read: Doomsday Clock is Canon and In Continuity
- 2019 Wolverine's Weiner X-Pick of the Year: Horniest X-Men Comic
- Why DC Comics Has Been Cancelling So Many Collections – and Taking Numbers Off the Spines
- X-Men #7 Jumps From $3.99 to $4.99
- Death Metal – The Sequel To Dark Nights: Metal, From Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo
- Doomsday Clock Will Not Completely Line Up With The DC Comics Timeline – Official
- Darth Vader Haunted by Images of the Star Wars Prequels in New Darth Vader #1 [Preview]
- Transformers G1 Astrotrain Reissue Hitting Walmarts Now
LITG seven years ago, Skywalker was Rising
And births were separating.
- Mark Hamill Teases 'Star Wars: Episode IX' "Title"
- Separated At Birth: Francesco Mattina and… Everyone?
- 15 Revealed DC Comics Covers by Sean Murphy, Dave Johnson, Stjepan Sejic and More
- The Death of James Bond, or at Least One of Him, in League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen: Tempest Book Four
- LATE: Doomsday Clock #9 Slips Into February
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Sam Kieth, creator of Maxx, co-creator of Sandman.
- Miyako Matsuda Graham, manga artist and translator
- Trevor Tamlin, comics letterer
- Bob Harras, Former EIC of Marvel and DC Comics
- Terry Beatty, artist of Batman, Ms Tree, Action Comics, Guy Gardner, Elfquest
- Adi Granov, Iron Man artist
- Eric Kim, artist for UDON
- Anton Kawasaki, former DC Collected Editions editor
- Nicola Peruzzi, Panini Comics editor.
- Scott Cohn, artist on Army Of Darkness, TMNT, Frankenstein: Prodigal Son
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
