Dylan Brock Vs Paul Rabin in The Daily LITG, 10th of January, 2025

This week's twists and turns in the Peter Parker/Mary Jane Watson/Paul Rabin Spider-Man storyline made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic.

No, I don't know how Gail Simone does it. But this week's twists and turns in the Peter Parker/Mary Jane Watson/Paul Rabin Spider-Man storyline made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday courtesy of Dylan Brock. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen-and-a-half years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson, Paul Rabin and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Ultimate Spider-Man

LITG two years ago, Toonami: False Submission

LITG three years ago, The Penguin In The Batman

LITG five years ago, Wolverine celebrated his third claw

And we reported the name of the Metal sequel for the first time.

LITG six years ago, Scott Snyder was rewriting the DC Universe

While X-Men was bringing back lost mutants

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Brian Truitt , comics journalist

, comics journalist Former owner of Cosmic Comics, Brian Schur

Norrin Radd, Former Owner of Swords & Sorcery Comic Books Etc. Also he's the Silver Surfer.

