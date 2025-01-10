Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: dylan brock, newlitg
Dylan Brock Vs Paul Rabin in The Daily LITG, 10th of January, 2025
This week's twists and turns in the Peter Parker/Mary Jane Watson/Paul Rabin Spider-Man storyline made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic.
But this week's twists and turns in the Peter Parker/Mary Jane Watson/Paul Rabin Spider-Man storyline made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday courtesy of Dylan Brock.
Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson, Paul Rabin and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Mary Jane Watson, Peter Parker, Paul Rabin and Dylan Brock (Spoilers)
- Pre-orders Arrives for Marvel Legends Nemesis Build-A-Figure Wave
- Jeff Lemire's Absolute Flash With A 15-Year-Old Wally West, And Grodd
- Jeff Lemire's Plans For Justice Society Of America in 2025
- Dexter: Resurrection Director Marcos Siega Confirms Filming Underway
- Jeff Lemire's Plans For Batman And Robin In 2025
- Ram V & Anand RK Reunite for Resurrection Man from DC Comics
- Why Bruce Wayne Got So Big in Absolute Batman #4 (Spoilers)
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps Star Teases A "Shiny" Silver Surfer
- Solo Leveling Season 2 Ep. 1: "You Aren't E-Rank, Are You?" Review
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Eisner Awards Now Accepting 2025 Submissions, Deadline 15th of March
- Timecop Creator Mark Verheiden's House Burns Down In LA Fires
- Barbie Comics Coming From Tokyopop & Mattel – and Hot Wheels Too
- Comic Artist Andrew C Robinson's House Burns Down In Eaton Canyon Fire
- Canto Co-Creator David M Booher's House Burns Down In LA Fires
- PrintWatch: Magik, Champions, Venom, Deadpool, Wolverine, City Beneath
- Mary Jane Watson and Paul Rabin in The Daily LITG, 9th of January 2025
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Brian Truitt, comics journalist
- Former owner of Cosmic Comics, Brian Schur
- Norrin Radd, Former Owner of Swords & Sorcery Comic Books Etc. Also he's the Silver Surfer.
