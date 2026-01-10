Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Featherweight, newlitg

DC Comics' Featherweight in The Daily LITG, 10th of January 2026

Featherweight's revelations were the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Featherweight, DC's new trans hero, leads Bleeding Cool's most-read comic news for January 2026

Top ten trending stories include Tim Drake's status in Batman and Daredevil #1 news from Marvel

Catch up with year-by-year top LITG stories, tracking comic book industry trends since 2019

See special highlights, industry birthdays, and how to join the Daily LITG comic community

Featherweight's revelations were the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again.

Featherweight and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson, Paul Rabin

LITG two years ago, Ultimate Spider-Man

LITG three years ago, Toonami: False Submission

LITG four years ago, The Penguin In The Batman

LITG six years ago, Wolverine celebrated his third claw

And we reported the name of the Metal sequel for the first time.

LITG seven years ago, Scott Snyder was rewriting the DC Universe

While X-Men was bringing back lost mutants

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Brian Truitt , comics journalist

, comics journalist Former owner of Cosmic Comics, Brian Schur

Norrin Radd, Former Owner of Swords & Sorcery Comic Books Etc. Also he's the Silver Surfer.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

