Posted in: Comics | Tagged: chuck dixon, newlitg

Chuck Dixon And Dean Cain in the Daily LITG, the 30th of January, 2024

Chuck Dixon makes grift from faked outrage, Dean Cain joins in and then Bleeding Cool gets a slice. Welcome to the new economy.

Article Summary Chuck Dixon and Dean Cain accused of manufacturing outrage for clicks.

Bleeding Cool dissects the duo's tactics in their popular stories list.

Daily LITG features comics, TV, and movie updates alongside controversy.

Recap of the past LITG years reflecting on comics and entertainment news.

So Chuck Dixon makes grift from faked outrage, Dean Cain joins in and then Bleeding Cool gets a slice. Welcome to the new economy. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Chuck Dixon And Dean Cain still tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Rick and Morty

LITG two years ago, The Day Of David Tennant's Doctor Who

LITG three years ago, Boba Fett Complaints

LITG four years ago

LITG five years ago…

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Denys Cowan, co-founder of Milestone, artist on The Question

co-founder of Milestone, artist on The Question Fred Hembeck, comic book satirist

comic book satirist Dann Maxx Thomas, writer on All-Star Squadron, Arak, Son of Thunder, the Crimson Avenger and Avengers West Coast.

writer on All-Star Squadron, Arak, Son of Thunder, the Crimson Avenger and Avengers West Coast. Guy Gilchrist, artist on The Muppets, Nancy and creator of Your Angels Speak.

artist on The Muppets, Nancy and creator of Your Angels Speak. Link Yaco, comic book researcher and co-creator of Metacops.

comic book researcher and co-creator of Metacops. Dirk Manning, author of Nightmare World.

author of Nightmare World. Rik Offenberger, EIC of First Comics News

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Chuck Dixon And Dean Cain Chuck Dixon And Dean Cain Chuck Dixon And Dean Cain Chuck Dixon And Dean Cain

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!