M.C. Robinson & Zeb Wells in Boxing Day Daily LITG, 26th December 2024

M.C. Robinson's letter about Zeb Wells in Amazing Spider-Man made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday for Christmas Day. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have. And a very happy Christmas, one and all…

MC Robinson & Zeb Wells in Boxing Day Daily LITG, 26th December 2024

M.C. Robinson's letter about Zeb Wells in Amazing Spider-Man and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. MC Robinson Writes To Say He Must Replace Zeb Wells, Marvel Prints It
  2. The Fantastic Four: First Steps & Holiday Themed Poster Released
  3. Futures Of Marvel Revealed In Timeslide For Christmas Day (Spoilers)
  4. Disney, ESPN & NBA's Dunk the Halls: Your Preview/Viewing Guide 
  5. Professor Xavier, The X-Men And The Legacy Of Krakoa (XSpoilers)
  6. Marvel In March 2025 Welcomes The Age Of Revelation
  7. Todd McFarlane's Spawn Solicits For March 2025
  8. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Winderbaum's Interesting MCU Canon Reponse
  9. Doctor Who: The War Games Colourised Cut's Surprise Regeneration Scene
  10. Comic Store In Your Future With 2024 Ending Like A Dumpster Fire

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Alan Scott, Golden Age Green Lantern, topped (ahem) the ten most popular stories

God's Judgement On Alan Scott Being Gay in Green Lantern (Spoilers)

  1. God's Judgement On Alan Scott Being Gay in Green Lantern (Spoilers) 
  2. Rob Liefeld's Jungle Pin Up For Tim Sale's Girlfriend Found On eBay 
  3. Immortal X-Men #18 Preview: Immortality's Deadline Looms
  4. The Best Pokemon TCG Cards Of 2023: End Of Year List
  5. Pepe Larraz's Designs For Iron Man's Mysterium Armour
  6. What Did Lex Luthor Steal & Why Does Amanda Waller Want It? (Spoilers)
  7. Marvel's Timeless Teases For The Future Of The Whole Marvel Universe
  8. Is DC Comics Muscling In On Marvel's Gang War Territory? (Spoilers)
  9. Bendy And The Ink Machine Film Announced
  10. The Sins Of The Mother And The Father In Justice Society (Spoilers)
  11. Beast World Dubbed A "Morphogenic Menace" in Tomorrow's DC Comics
  12. Happy Christmas To All From The Daily LITG, 25th December 2023

LITG two years ago,  The ten most popular stories yesterday

Everything Everywhere At Once: New Poster & Images Ahead of SXSW Debut
Everything Everywhere At Once Poster. Courtesy of A24
  1. Everything Everywhere All At Once Proves The "Awards Window" Is Dead 
  2. Doctor Who Teases 60th-Anniversary Teaser/Trailer for Christmas Day
  3. Marvel's Big Plans For The Avengers In 2023 (Spoilers)
  4. Pokemon TCG Reveals New Art Rares From Next Month's Crown Zenith
  5. The Future Of The X-Men At Marvel In 2023 (Spoilers)
  6. When You Launch a Comic Con Don't Use Another Show's Cosplay Photos
  7. That '90s Show: Peacock Offers Netflix That '70s Show Reminder 
  8. The Twilight Court Of Marvel's Timeless Revealed For 2023 (Spoilers)
  9. Namor The Sub Mariner & T'Challa The Black Panther in 2023 (Spoilers)
  10. Spider-Man's Christmas Wishes To Ben Reilly & Other Festive Messages
  11. Speculator Corner: Doctor Who Weekly #19 & Beep The Meep
  12. New Origin For Marvel's Pet Avengers For 2023 In Timeless? (Spoilers)
  13. Udon Brings A Very British Street Fighter To March 2023 Solicits
  14. Beowulf & The Edge From New Publisher ComicsBurgh in March 2023
  15. Ho! Ho! Ho! A Daily LITG To Unwrap For Christmas Day, 2022

LITG three years ago, Laurence and Hugo

Laurence and Hugo in The Daily LITG, Boxing Day 2021
Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving in The Matrix (1999). Image courtesy of Warner Bros
  1. The Matrix Resurrection Stars Talk Fishburne & Weaving's Absence
  2. GI Joe ReAction Figures Are The Sleeper Line You Need To Collect
  3. Game of Thrones Star: Fans Want Happy Ending for "Pretty White People"
  4. Rafael Grampá, The New Big Artist On Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man?
  5. Eternals Meet X-Men In Judgement Day From Marvel In 2022
  6. Smallville: Tom Welling on How He Was Sold on Series; Breaking Point
  7. Wrestler Nyla Rose Revives Thunderbird For Marvel Comics X-Men
  8. Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?
  9. Comic Store In Your Future: Have Variants Outlived Their Usefulness?
  10. Nat Gertler Buys Rights To Salimba, Gives Back To Paul Chadwick
  11. Space Bastards and Asphalt Blues in Humanoids March 2022 Solicits
  12. Gail Simone Writes A Wrong Earth For Ahoy Comics March 2022 Solicits
  13. Ben Dunn Launches Cat Girl #1 in Antarctic Press March 2022 Solicits
  14. Pentagram Of Horror Launches In Scout Comics March 2022 Solicits
  15. Tim Seeley's West Of Sundown in Vault Comics' March 2022 Solicits
  16. We Live Gets White & Black #1 In AfterShock March 2022 Solicits
  17. IDW To Publish The Fever In Urbicande Obscure Cities Graphic Novel
  18. Scott Kurtz Sells Table Titans As Children Graphic Novel Series
  19. PrintWatch: Crimson Reign #1, Hellions #18 Apache Delivery Service #1
  20. It's Grampá Christmas – The Daily LITG On Christmas Day 2021

LITG four years ago, Firefly, Batmobile and SNL

LITG
Saturday Night Live released some rehearsal footage from The Grinch sketch. (Image: NBC screencap)

LITG five years ago… that Just Dance 2020 article hit No 1 for the first time.

And Doomsday Clock was having issues.

  1. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  2. Five Struggles That The New DC Timeline Will Have Incorporating Doomsday Clock in 2020
  3. Donny Cates is Making Thor is His New Cosmic Title (Spoilers)
  4. The Thirteenth Doctor Who On Martha's Feelings For Her – and Him (Spoilers)
  5. What Are DC Comics Planning for General Zod?
  6. More Incest-Kissing in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker? (Spoilers)
  7. Doomsday Clock as a Love Letter to Superman (Spoilers)
  8. "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Season 7 Gets Timey-Wimey Preview
  9. Neil Gaiman on the BBC, Streaming Globally For Free, This Christmas – With David Tennant, Kit Harington, Amanda Palmer and Glenda Jackson
  10. Will Connective Tissue Tie Iron Man 2020 and Empyre Together? (Spoilers)

LITG six years ago… we have fewer comics

And Karen loved Jodie.

  1. No New DC Comics Tomorrow – and One Fewer Image Comic Than You Were Expecting
  2. God of War Creator David Jaffe Slams Beyond Good and Evil 2 Critics
  3. Timeless: Our Final Thoughts on 'The Miracle of Christmas'
  4. Doctor Who: Karen Gillen Pens Op-Ed Praising Jodie Whittaker
  5. Overwatch is Handing Out Five Free Holiday Loot Boxes

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Kenny Penman, Publisher of Blank Slate Books and co-owner of Forbidden Planet International
  • Lauren Brown, creator of Norovirus
  • Comics journalist Gary Gray.
  • Steve Saffel, former Marvel editor, Senior Acquisitions Editor at Titan Books.

