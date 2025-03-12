Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Dustin Nguyen, newlitg
Dustin Nguyen Vs Marvel Comics in The Daily LITG, 12th March, 2025
Dustin Nguyen Vs Marvel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. I should have been at London Book Fair right now but someone there gave me concrud, which is also whjy this is late today. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
Dustin Nguyen Vs Marvel in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Dustin Nguyen, Sean Murphy & Zoe Thorogood Unload On Marvel Comics
- The Rookie S07E09: "The Kiss" Images; E11: "Speed" Overview Released
- Spider-Man '77 Marvel Legends Arrives Exclusive to Walmart Con
- Playmates Unveils Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Military Turtles 4-Pack
- The Rookie Returns Tonight: Here's Our S07E09: "The Kiss" Preview
- Doctor Who: Tennant, RTD on New Showrunner "Conversations," Disney
- Diamond Comic Distributors Hires A Debt Collection Agency
- Ten One World Under Doom Marvel Crossover Solicits For June 2025
- Interview with the Vampire: Anne Rice Estate Inks New Multimedia Deal
- How Will The Diamond Comic Distributors Auction Affect Collectors?
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- More Than Kal-El Escaped Krypton in Absolute Superman #5 (Spoilers)
- Avengers Academy Assembles In Print From Marvel Comics In June
- Everything We Know About Ignition Press From ComicsPRO And Beyond…
- A Look Inside Predator Vs Spider-Man From Marvel Comics
- John Patrick Green Donates Prize Win, Signs Seven New Graphic Novels
- R.E. Burke & London Book Fair in The Daily LITG, 11th March, 2025
- David Fickling Books of Bunny Vs Monkey, No Longer a "Small Publisher"
- Kids Graphic Novels Sold a Record £20 Million in the UK in 2024
- Flying Eye Books Moves To Abrams & Chronicle With Waterstones Nominee
- Harriet Maxfield Sloane Wins Lord Of The Flies Prize With Comic
LITG one year ago… Amazon's Fallout Merch
- Get Ready for Amazon's Fallout Series with Your Own Die-Cast Pip-Boy
- The Future Of The X-Men At Marvel, Spoilers Maybe
- Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel Ignored Request Not to Read Donald Trump Post
- Origin Of Hal Jordan's Ring & The Return Of Thomas Kalmaku (Spoilers)
- Gunnar Reveals New Fallout Glasses Tied To Amazon Show
- Peach Momoko On The Reception To Ultimate X-Men
- Amazing Spider-Man #45 Preview: Gang War's Fallout Fest
- What's Up With The X-Men in The Daily LITG, 11th of March, 2024
- Is Zack Snyder Going Through His "Joss Whedon Is My Master" Stage?
- Stranger Things 5 Has 9 Months of Filming Left: Millie Bobby Brown
- Teaming Up With Bad Guys (Superman, Batman & Suicide Squad Spoilers)
- Wesley Dodds The Sandman, Sandy & Justice Society Of America Spoilers
- Cullen Bunn Returns To Deadpool For Role-Playing Game One-Shot
- Ghost Machine Makes Brian Cunningham Their Editor-In-Chief
- Black Creators Comics Crossover For Epiphany Engine Graphic Novel
- DC Thomson Reprints Grant Morrison's Starblazer From 1984
- Publishers Of Gender Queer Have A Quick And Easy Guide To Coming Out
- DC Thomson Announces Beano, Dandy, Oor Wullie And The Broons Annuals
LITG two years ago, Regidrago Raid Guide For Pokemon GO
- Regidrago Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Players: Elite Raid
- DC Publish Free Dawn Of DC Primer, Ten Days After Free Comic Book Day
- Superman Lost 20 Years And It's All Batman's Fault. And The Chinese.
- Daredevil: Jon Bernthal's Punisher "Born Again" Without Skull Logo?
- Star Trek: Picard: Beltran on Turning Down "Voyager" Reunion Offer
- Frank Frazetta, Sanjulian & Zilt- Opus Comics Full June 2023 Solicits
- Marc Guggenheim on Reactions to Arrowverse, DCU, Gunn/Safran Comments
- Doctor Who: David Tennant's 14th Doctor Kicks Off Red Nose Day Teaser
- When Marvel Offered To Publish The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Return of the Jedi- The Empire in Marvel Star Wars June 2023 Solicits
- Graham Ingels' Take On Calamity Jane, Wild Bill Hickok #1 at Auction
- John Romita's Amazing Spider-Man: The Daily Strips Artist's Edition
- Jon Stewart Came To London To Talk To Private Eye's Ian Hislop
- Wonder Woman Relaunch in The Daily LITG, 11th March 2023
LITG three years ago, The Boys Spins Off
- The Boys: Aimee Carrero & Shane Paul McGhie Depart Spinoff Series
- Doctor Who Season 6 Gave Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith Way Too Much
- George Pérez's JLA/Avengers In Shops For Sale Next Week, Already $200
- The Return Of Dr Manhattan's Son In Flashpoint Beyond #0
- Daredevil, S.H.I.E.L.D. & More: PTC Trashes Disney+ Potty Programming
- Predator: New Film Prey Will Be Set In The Year 1719
- Speculator Corner: Amazing Spider-Man #93 – Another One More Day?
- Marvel To Publish Miracleman: The Golden Age, Still With No New Stuff
- ComiXology Founder & CEO David Steinberger Quits And Moves On
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Preview: Deena Calls Lauren "The B-Word"
- Viz Comic Now Published By Diamond Publishing
- Frank Cho's Wonder Woman Sleeping With Spider-Man & Superman
- Image Publish Legostaev Variant Covers To Help Ukrainian Red Cross
- Banner of War June Solicits: Of Course Iron Man Screws Things Up
- June X-Men Solicits: Emma Frost Does Marilyn, A Knight of X WILL DIE
- Dark Horse to Publish "Sapphic Political Romance" Marble Queen
- Four Spawn Comics In Diamond Comic Distributors January 2022 Top Ten
- PrintWatch: Punisher, Avengers, Moon Knight, Star Wars High Republic
- Al Ewing Returns To Loki With Defenders Beyond
- Separated At Birth: Matt's Telegraph Cartoon And The Daily Star
- Pulped Batman In The Daily LITG, 11th March 2022
LITG four years ago, Glee, Pokémon GO, Buffy
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Glee Co-Creator Ryan Murphy Responds to Naya Rivera Accusations
- Incarnate Thundurus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Buffy Anniversary: Charisma Carpenter Wants Another "Cultural Reset"
- Stargate: SG-1 & Veteran TV Actor Cliff Simon Passes Away, Age 58
- Today Is The First Mega Bonus Hour iI Pokémon GO
- New Spider-Man Costume, Where Does It Come From, What Does It Do?
- Harley Quinn Gets Life-Size Suicide Squad Bust From Infinity Studio
- Supernatural Finale Would've Reunited Familiar Faces, Killed Kansas
- Tasks For The Searching For Legends Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- Tasks For The Season Of Legends Special Research In Pokémon GO
- Soaring Penguin Press Publishes Autobiographical Black Bastard
- Mike Mignola, Warwick Johnson-Cadwell's Falconspeare Coming This Fall
- The Court Of Owls Comes To Batman Adventures Comic: Season Two
- Batwoman Star Camrus Johnson to Write Story in Batman: Urban Legends
- The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton from Kyle Starks, Chris Schweizer
- 615,000 Copies Were Not Enough For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1
- You Promised Me Darkness #1 From Behemoth Comics Sells Over 30,000
- McFarlane and Michelinie Spider-Man Omnibus Tops Advance Reorders
- Shaky Kane and Krent Able Create Kane & Able Graphic Novel From Image
- Non-Stop Spider-Man #1 Die-Cut Cover – Has Another Cover?
- The Differences Between Digital And Print Children Of The Atom #1
- PrintWatch: BRZRKR, Batman, Black Friday Get Second Prints
- Crush & Lobo Mini-Series to Launch from DC Comics in June
- Magic #1 Over 50,000 Orders Before FOC – Without Cards
- DC Comics Announces Pride Anthology, Pride Variant Covers for June
- Sitterson and Gregori to Defile Dark Horse with The Worst Dudes
- Jeanine Schaefer Steps Down as Executive Editor at Boom Studios
- Scout Comics To Be Distributed By Lunar Distribution Alongside DC
- Pokémon GO, X-Men & Spider-Costumes – Daily LITG 11th March 2021
LITG five years ago – Trump kept out of Bond
And X Of Swords started early.
- "No Time To Die": Daniel Craig Says They Struggled to Keep Trump out of the Movie
- Looks Like X Of Swords Begins In Cable #1 (Spoilers)
- Has Jonathan Hickman Created an X-Men #8/Decorum #1 Crossover? (Spoilers)
- Hulk to Smash Juggernaut in June, but Probably Not the Same Way She-Hulk Did
- If Superman Gets Another Identity – Will Lois Lane?
- The Truth About the Return of Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Darth Vader #2 (Spoilers)
- "Lizzie McGuire" First Disney+ Ep Script Contains Sex, Cheating [Report]
- Immortal Hulk #33 Confirms Dr Charlene McGowan Is Trans – And Deep Dives To 1972
- Who's Worthy Of Picking Up Mjolnir Now? (Thor #4 Spoilers)
- "The Masked Singer" S03 "Last But Not Least: Group C Kickoff!" Preview
Comic book industry birthdays.
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Graham Nolan, co-creator of Bane, artist on Batman, Power of the Atom, Hawkworld, Detective Comics.
- Jason Brice, of Comics Bulletin
- Khwan Kaisang, comics art model.
- R.A. Jones, former Executive Editor of Elite Comics, writer on Bulletproof Monk, Weapon X, Wolverine & Captain America.
