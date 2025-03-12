Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Dustin Nguyen, newlitg

Dustin Nguyen Vs Marvel Comics in The Daily LITG, 12th March, 2025

Dustin Nguyen Vs Marvel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. I should be at London Book Fair but someone there gave me concrud

Dustin Nguyen Vs Marvel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. I should have been at London Book Fair right now but someone there gave me concrud, which is also whjy this is late today. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Dustin Nguyen Vs Marvel in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Amazon's Fallout Merch

LITG two years ago, Regidrago Raid Guide For Pokemon GO

LITG three years ago, The Boys Spins Off

LITG four years ago, Glee, Pokémon GO, Buffy

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG five years ago – Trump kept out of Bond

And X Of Swords started early.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Graham Nolan, co-creator of Bane, artist on Batman, Power of the Atom, Hawkworld, Detective Comics.

co-creator of Bane, artist on Batman, Power of the Atom, Hawkworld, Detective Comics. Jason Brice, of Comics Bulletin

of Comics Bulletin Khwan Kaisang, comics art model.

comics art model. R.A. Jones, former Executive Editor of Elite Comics, writer on Bulletproof Monk, Weapon X, Wolverine & Captain America.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Dustin Nguyen, Dustin Nguyen, Dustin Nguyen, Dustin Nguyen, Dustin Nguyen, Dustin Nguyen,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!