Dustin Nguyen Vs Marvel Comics in The Daily LITG, 12th March, 2025

Dustin Nguyen Vs Marvel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. I should be at London Book Fair but someone there gave me concrud

Dustin Nguyen Vs Marvel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. I should have been at London Book Fair right now but someone there gave me concrud, which is also whjy this is late today. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

Dustin Nguyen, Sean Murphy & Zoe Thorogood Light Up Marvel Comics
Dustin Nguyen

Dustin Nguyen Vs Marvel in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Dustin Nguyen, Sean Murphy & Zoe Thorogood Unload On Marvel Comics
  2. The Rookie S07E09: "The Kiss" Images; E11: "Speed" Overview Released
  3. Spider-Man '77 Marvel Legends Arrives Exclusive to Walmart Con
  4. Playmates Unveils Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Military Turtles 4-Pack
  5. The Rookie Returns Tonight: Here's Our S07E09: "The Kiss" Preview
  6. Doctor Who: Tennant, RTD on New Showrunner "Conversations," Disney
  7. Diamond Comic Distributors Hires A Debt Collection Agency
  8. Ten One World Under Doom Marvel Crossover Solicits For June 2025
  9. Interview with the Vampire: Anne Rice Estate Inks New Multimedia Deal
  10. How Will The Diamond Comic Distributors Auction Affect Collectors?

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Amazon's Fallout Merch

Amazon's Fallout Merch
Amazon's Fallout Merch Credit: The Wand Company
  1. Get Ready for Amazon's Fallout Series with Your Own Die-Cast Pip-Boy
  2. The Future Of The X-Men At Marvel, Spoilers Maybe
  3. Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel Ignored Request Not to Read Donald Trump Post 
  4. Origin Of Hal Jordan's Ring & The Return Of Thomas Kalmaku (Spoilers)
  5. Gunnar Reveals New Fallout Glasses Tied To Amazon Show 
  6. Peach Momoko On The Reception To Ultimate X-Men
  7. Amazing Spider-Man #45 Preview: Gang War's Fallout Fest 
  8. What's Up With The X-Men in The Daily LITG, 11th of March, 2024
  9. Is Zack Snyder Going Through His "Joss Whedon Is My Master" Stage?
  10. Stranger Things 5 Has 9 Months of Filming Left: Millie Bobby Brown
  11. Teaming Up With Bad Guys (Superman, Batman & Suicide Squad Spoilers)
  12. Wesley Dodds The Sandman, Sandy & Justice Society Of America Spoilers
  13. Cullen Bunn Returns To Deadpool For Role-Playing Game One-Shot
  14. Ghost Machine Makes Brian Cunningham Their Editor-In-Chief
  15. Black Creators Comics Crossover For Epiphany Engine Graphic Novel
  16. DC Thomson Reprints Grant Morrison's Starblazer From 1984
  17. Publishers Of Gender Queer Have A Quick And Easy Guide To Coming Out
  18. DC Thomson Announces Beano, Dandy, Oor Wullie And The Broons Annuals

LITG two years ago, Regidrago Raid Guide For Pokemon GO

Regidrago in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Regidrago in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
  1. Regidrago Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Players: Elite Raid 
  2. DC Publish Free Dawn Of DC Primer, Ten Days After Free Comic Book Day
  3. Superman Lost 20 Years And It's All Batman's Fault. And The Chinese.
  4. Daredevil: Jon Bernthal's Punisher "Born Again" Without Skull Logo?
  5. Star Trek: Picard: Beltran on Turning Down "Voyager" Reunion Offer
  6. Frank Frazetta, Sanjulian & Zilt- Opus Comics Full June 2023 Solicits 
  7. Marc Guggenheim on Reactions to Arrowverse, DCU, Gunn/Safran Comments
  8. Doctor Who: David Tennant's 14th Doctor Kicks Off Red Nose Day Teaser
  9. When Marvel Offered To Publish The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  10. Return of the Jedi- The Empire in Marvel Star Wars June 2023 Solicits
  11. Graham Ingels' Take On Calamity Jane, Wild Bill Hickok #1 at Auction
  12. John Romita's Amazing Spider-Man: The Daily Strips Artist's Edition
  13. Jon Stewart Came To London To Talk To Private Eye's Ian Hislop
  14. Wonder Woman Relaunch in The Daily LITG, 11th March 2023

LITG three years ago, The Boys Spins Off

the boys
Image: Amazon Prime
  1. The Boys: Aimee Carrero & Shane Paul McGhie Depart Spinoff Series
  2. Doctor Who Season 6 Gave Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith Way Too Much
  3. George Pérez's JLA/Avengers In Shops For Sale Next Week, Already $200
  4. The Return Of Dr Manhattan's Son In Flashpoint Beyond #0
  5. Daredevil, S.H.I.E.L.D. & More: PTC Trashes Disney+ Potty Programming
  6. Predator: New Film Prey Will Be Set In The Year 1719
  7. Speculator Corner: Amazing Spider-Man #93 – Another One More Day?
  8. Marvel To Publish Miracleman: The Golden Age, Still With No New Stuff
  9. ComiXology Founder & CEO David Steinberger Quits And Moves On
  10. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Preview: Deena Calls Lauren "The B-Word"
  11. Viz Comic Now Published By Diamond Publishing
  12. Frank Cho's Wonder Woman Sleeping With Spider-Man & Superman
  13. Image Publish Legostaev Variant Covers To Help Ukrainian Red Cross
  14. Banner of War June Solicits: Of Course Iron Man Screws Things Up
  15. June X-Men Solicits: Emma Frost Does Marilyn, A Knight of X WILL DIE
  16. Dark Horse to Publish "Sapphic Political Romance" Marble Queen
  17. Four Spawn Comics In Diamond Comic Distributors January 2022 Top Ten
  18. PrintWatch: Punisher, Avengers, Moon Knight, Star Wars High Republic
  19. Al Ewing Returns To Loki With Defenders Beyond
  20. Separated At Birth: Matt's Telegraph Cartoon And The Daily Star
  21. Pulped Batman In The Daily LITG, 11th March 2022

LITG four years ago, Glee, Pokémon GO, Buffy

Glee, Pokémon GO and Buffy &#8211; The Daily LITG 12th March 2021
LITG: Naya Rivera from Glee (Image: FOX TV).

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Glee Co-Creator Ryan Murphy Responds to Naya Rivera Accusations
  2. Incarnate Thundurus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
  3. Buffy Anniversary: Charisma Carpenter Wants Another "Cultural Reset"
  4. Stargate: SG-1 & Veteran TV Actor Cliff Simon Passes Away, Age 58
  5. Today Is The First Mega Bonus Hour iI Pokémon GO
  6. New Spider-Man Costume, Where Does It Come From, What Does It Do?
  7. Harley Quinn Gets Life-Size Suicide Squad Bust From Infinity Studio
  8. Supernatural Finale Would've Reunited Familiar Faces, Killed Kansas
  9. Tasks For The Searching For Legends Timed Research In Pokémon GO
  10. Tasks For The Season Of Legends Special Research In Pokémon GO
  11. Soaring Penguin Press Publishes Autobiographical Black Bastard
  12. Mike Mignola, Warwick Johnson-Cadwell's Falconspeare Coming This Fall
  13. The Court Of Owls Comes To Batman Adventures Comic: Season Two
  14. Batwoman Star Camrus Johnson to Write Story in Batman: Urban Legends
  15. The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton from Kyle Starks, Chris Schweizer
  16. 615,000 Copies Were Not Enough For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1
  17. You Promised Me Darkness #1 From Behemoth Comics Sells Over 30,000
  18. McFarlane and Michelinie Spider-Man Omnibus Tops Advance Reorders
  19. Shaky Kane and Krent Able Create Kane & Able Graphic Novel From Image
  20. Non-Stop Spider-Man #1 Die-Cut Cover – Has Another Cover?
  21. The Differences Between Digital And Print Children Of The Atom #1
  22. PrintWatch: BRZRKR, Batman, Black Friday Get Second Prints
  23. Crush & Lobo Mini-Series to Launch from DC Comics in June
  24. Magic #1 Over 50,000 Orders Before FOC – Without Cards
  25. DC Comics Announces Pride Anthology, Pride Variant Covers for June
  26. Sitterson and Gregori to Defile Dark Horse with The Worst Dudes
  27. Jeanine Schaefer Steps Down as Executive Editor at Boom Studios
  28. Scout Comics To Be Distributed By Lunar Distribution Alongside DC
  29. Pokémon GO, X-Men & Spider-Costumes – Daily LITG 11th March 2021

LITG five years ago – Trump kept out of Bond

And X Of Swords started early.

  1. "No Time To Die": Daniel Craig Says They Struggled to Keep Trump out of the Movie
  2. Looks Like X Of Swords Begins In Cable #1 (Spoilers)
  3. Has Jonathan Hickman Created an X-Men #8/Decorum #1 Crossover? (Spoilers)
  4. Hulk to Smash Juggernaut in June, but Probably Not the Same Way She-Hulk Did
  5. If Superman Gets Another Identity – Will Lois Lane?
  6. The Truth About the Return of Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Darth Vader #2 (Spoilers)
  7. "Lizzie McGuire" First Disney+ Ep Script Contains Sex, Cheating [Report]
  8. Immortal Hulk #33 Confirms Dr Charlene McGowan Is Trans – And Deep Dives To 1972
  9. Who's Worthy Of Picking Up Mjolnir Now? (Thor #4 Spoilers)
  10. "The Masked Singer" S03 "Last But Not Least: Group C Kickoff!" Preview

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Graham Nolan, co-creator of Bane, artist on Batman, Power of the Atom, Hawkworld, Detective Comics.
  • Jason Brice, of Comics Bulletin
  • Khwan Kaisang, comics art model.
  • R.A. Jones, former Executive Editor of Elite Comics, writer on Bulletproof Monk, Weapon X, Wolverine & Captain America.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

