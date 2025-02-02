Posted in: Comics | Tagged: neil gaiman, newlitg

Neil Gaiman Off Good Omens Kickstarter- Daily LITG, 2nd February 2025

The estate of Sir Terry Pratchett removing Neil Gaiman from the Good Omens Kickstarter was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

The estate of Sir Terry Pratchett removing Neil Gaiman from the Good Omens Kickstarter was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Terry Pratchett Estate removing Neil Gaiman and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… The Return Of Det. Renée Ballard

LITG two years ago, Rick & Morty

LITG three years ago, Armorer Vs Bo-Katan

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, Sandman, Lucifer – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG five years ago – it was Frank Miller Vs DC Over Credits

And it was Phoenix Jones under the cosh.

LITG six years ago – Overwatch dropped prices

And Dr Samuel Beckett hoped his next leap would be the leap home.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ilias Kyriazis , comic book creator on Collapser, Dirk Gently, Blood Opera and Manifesto.

, comic book creator on Collapser, Dirk Gently, Blood Opera and Manifesto. Micah Ian Wright , writer of Stormwatch. For a bit.

, writer of Stormwatch. For a bit. Bob Schreck, editor, publisher, founder of Oni Comics.

editor, publisher, founder of Oni Comics. Ramon Gil, founder/organiser of FIT Diversity Comic Con

founder/organiser of FIT Diversity Comic Con Sally Jane Hurst, artist and colourist on Judge Dredd.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Neil Gaiman, Neil Gaiman, Neil Gaiman, Neil Gaiman, Neil Gaiman, Neil Gaiman, Neil Gaiman,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!