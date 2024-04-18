Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jonathan hickman, newlitg, ultimate

Real Time Ultimate Comics in The Daily LITG, 18th April 2024

The realisation that Marvel's new Ultimate Comics universe is playing out in real time topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool.

Article Summary Marvel's Ultimate Comics universe unfolds in real time, drawing massive traffic.

Bleeding Cool offers latest comics, merch, TV shows, movies, and more insights.

Top stories: Prof X betrays X-Men, Roxxon's Thor by Greg Land, and Elektra's Daredevil.

Recall popular content from prior years, with hero updates and industry shifts.

The realisation that Marvel's new Ultimate Comics universe is playing out in real time topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Real Time Ultimate Comics in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, A New Look for Wonder Woman

LITG two years ago, Todd McFarlane Wants You

LITG three years ago, Alfred Molina, Dominic Purcell and Laura Kinney

LITG four years ago, DC Comics, Diamond, Umbrella Academy

One year ago, the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered. We also got a view of new Umbrella Academy at this difficult time.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mark McKenzie-Ray, Titan Comics editor.

Titan Comics editor. Comics radio interviewer Alex Fitch.

Darryl Cunningham , Science cartoonist.

, Science cartoonist. Cartoonist Jon Scrivens

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

A New Snyderverse From DC Comics, A New Snyderverse From DC Comics, A New Snyderverse From DC Comics, A New Snyderverse From DC Comics, A New Snyderverse From DC Comics,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!