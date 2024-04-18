Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jonathan hickman, newlitg, ultimate
Real Time Ultimate Comics in The Daily LITG, 18th April 2024
The realisation that Marvel's new Ultimate Comics universe is playing out in real time topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool.
Real Time Ultimate Comics in yesterday's Bleeding Cool
- Marvel's New Ultimate Comics Universe Is Playing Out In Real Time
- The Betrayal Of The X-Men to Orchis by Professor X & Goodbye to Krakoa
- Roxxon Presents Thor, The Greatest Comic Greg Land Has Ever Drawn
- Carol Danvers is Warbird with Hasbro's New Marvel Legends Exclusive
- Reacher: Alan Ritchson Calls Out Police Union, Pushes Back on Insults
- Burn Some Souls with the New Marvel Legends Danny Ketch Ghost Rider
- Marvel Launches Second Monthly Daredevil Series Starring Elektra
- Turtles Turtles Turtles! Bleeding Cool Presents IDW July 2024 Solicits
- James Robinson Launches A New Creator-Owned Line at Dark Horse Comics
- All The Blood Hunt Event Previews I Can Find in One Handy Dandy Place
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Gail Simone on Superman, Rainbow Rowell on Lois Lane, in Action Comics
- Brian Keene & Mary SanGiovanni Open Vortex Comics Shop In Columbia
- Fantastic Frog and the Amazing Tad Lad, From Webtoon To Graphic Novel
- Reacher Vs American Police Unions in The Daily LITG, 17th April, 2024
LITG one year ago, A New Look for Wonder Woman
- A New Look for Wonder Woman and a New Name for Mary Marvel (Spoilers)
- Justified: U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens Makes a Strong First Impression
- SCOOP: New DC Comics Character Designs For Knight Terrors
- Arby's Are Bringing Back Their Limited-Edition D&D Tabletop Dice
- Star Trek: Picard Series Finale Images: The Best Generation Returns
- Batman's Taste In Girlfriends Exposed In Nightwing #103 (Spoilers)
- Will Hasbro's Indiana Jones Adventure Series Fail Like Ghostbusters
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3: Matalas Clarifies Borg Timeline Confusion
- How Superman Will Keep A Watch On Lex Luthor (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Picard "The Last Generation" Preview: They ARE The Cavalry
- Louise Altson Marvel Painted Covers on Patsy Walker & More, at Auction
- A Milestone Return To The Abandoned Gas Station Of Solitude (Spoilers)
- British Government-Commissioned Manga Hits Dud Note For Japan G7 Trip
- A Bryan Talbot Trailer For Leonora Carrington Graphic Novel
LITG two years ago, Todd McFarlane Wants You
- Todd McFarlane Wants Your Spawn Cover, Artistic Ability A Detriment
- Superman & Lois Struggle; Evil Superman: Arrowverse Crossover Preview
- Doctor Who: Ace, Tegan, The Master & More Return for Final Special
- Westworld Star Aaron Paul: Season 4 "Definitely Put Me Through It"
- Star Trek U: Wil Wheaton on Childhood Abuse; O'Connell Offers Apology
- The Umbrella Academy S03 Intros Five & Sloane: UA/SA Number Fives
- The Walking Dead: Last Mile Reveals New Details
- Titans Season 4 Director Shares Diop, Potter, Orpin & Lycurgo Looks
- DC To Get A Complete Overhaul Before Sell Off
- Marvel Unlimited Drops All X Lives & Deaths Of Wolverine Ahead Of Time
- Jack Knight and the Legacy of Starman in Starman #0, Up for Auction
- Spider-Man & the Symbiote Split Up in Web of Spider-Man #1, at Auction
- Tee Franklin Writing New Harley Quinn Comics For DC
- Supergirl #1 by Peter David & Gary Frank Up For Auction
- Flashpoint Beats X-Men In The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Cavewoman By Bud Root And Frank Cho, From 1998, At Auction Today
- CEX Collects Stud And The Bloodblade in Metal in July 2022 Solicits
- Edgar Allan Poe Sniffs Out Ahoy Comics July 2022 Solicits
- Not Standing By Him in The Daily LITG, 17th of April 2022
LITG three years ago, Alfred Molina, Dominic Purcell and Laura Kinney
- Spider-Man: No Way Home: Alfred Molina Confirms His Casting
- Legends of Tomorrow: Dominic Purcell Quits? "The Studio Does Not Care"
- What Will Be The Chase Card Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign
- Laura Kinney is the Wolverine of the New X-Men
- Did Predator Lawsuit Scupper Marvel Comics Plans?
- Legends of Tomorrow: Dominic Purcell Returns, Blames Press; Post Gone
- Marvel Tells Retailers To Print X-Men: Evolution TPB Misprint Page
- X-Men Comics Previews: Way of X #1, X-Force #19, SWORD #5
- Predator Rights In Legal Dispute Between Original Writers & Disney
- DC To Reprint Katsuhiro Otomo's Batman Story in Future State Gotham
- John Romita Jr's Batman Vs Spider-Man Original Artwork At Auction
- Chariot #2 Review: Wildly Confectionary
- Doctor Who Comic #2.1: Missy Review: Masterpiece Of Characterization
- Al Jaffee's MAD Magazine Superman Fold-Out Original Art At Auction
- Guardians Of The Galaxy #13 Review: Cosmic Adventure
- Scout's Honor #4 Review: Horrible Secrets Revealed
- Batman: Urban Legends #2 Review: A Strong Effort
- Dave Petersen Returns To Mouse Guard in July With Owlhen Caregiver
- Black Cat #5 Review: Really Engaging Storytelling
- Free Life In Strange Comic Will Feature Alex Chen From True Colors
- Heather Antos Leaves Valiant For IDW's Marvel and Star Wars Comics
- X-23 Joins The X-Men in The Daily LITG, 17th of April 2021
LITG four years ago, DC Comics, Diamond, Umbrella Academy
One year ago, the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered. We also got a view of new Umbrella Academy at this difficult time.
- Confirmed: Diamond Comics Makes Plan to Return to Distribution in May
- DC Comics' New Distributors are Midtown Comics and DCBS
- Diamond Responds to DC Comics' New Distributors – Where Is Batman #92
- The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode Titles Feed Our Speculation
- DC Will Distribute Print Comics For Sale on Tuesday 28th April
- More Details for Marvel Comics' Latest Pause
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Bill Sienkiewicz Joins the Brokeback Pose Challenge
- WWE Superstar Lana Trashes Cuck Husband Rusev After WWE Release
- Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mark McKenzie-Ray, Titan Comics editor.
- Comics radio interviewer Alex Fitch.
- Darryl Cunningham, Science cartoonist.
- Cartoonist Jon Scrivens
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
