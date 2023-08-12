Posted in: Comics | Tagged: chuck dixon, fox news, newlitg, punisher, tom brevoort

Tom Brevoort On Chuck Dixon On Fox News- Daily LITG 12th August 2023

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool's report on Fox News report on Chuck Dixon's podcast blew up and got picked up all over the place.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool's report on Fox News report on Chuck Dixon's podcast blew up and got picked up all over the place. No hat tips obviously. But we also saw a response from Tom Brevoort, who has been in the news himself of late, saying "I've loved a lot of Chuck Dixon's comics and worked with him a time or two, and I find it perplexing to equate that sensible, knowledgeable writer with the guy spouting ignorant nonsense about the Punisher on his podcasts and elsewhere. He is smarter than that. He knows better." This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

