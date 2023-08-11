Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ,

Ms Marvel & Spider-Man's Masks Off in the Daily LITG 11th August 2023

It's Ms Marvel and Spider-Man's Big Reveal that got everyone's attention, as Bleeding Cool added a certain context to a certain remark.

It's Ms Marvel and Spider-Man's Big Reveal that got everyone's attention, as Bleeding Cool added a certain context to a certain remark. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Ms Marvel & Spider-Man's Big Reveal in the Daily LITG, 11th of August 2023

Top Ten stories yesterday on Bleeding Cool with Ms Marvel & Spider-Man

  1. After Ms Marvel Dies, Spider-Man Tells Her His Big Secret (Spoilers)
  2. Tom Brevoort & Dan Buckley's Big Plans for Marvel Comics in 2024
  3. Rick and Morty Team Wouldn't Let Justin Roiland "Drag Down" Hard Work 
  4. Marvel Brings Back Sentry, Again And Again And Again
  5. Why IDW Cancelled Creator-Owned Comics Before They Were Even Announced
  6. Batman Gossip Over How Knight Terrors Sets Up Gotham War (Spoilers)
  7. McFarlane Toys The Dark Knight Trilogy SDCC Exclusives Arrive Online 
  8. X-Men, Orchis, Krakoa, Kingpin & The Childen Of The Vault #XSpoilers
  9. Star Trek: Quinto and Peck's Spock Meet-Up; Film Franchise's Future
  10. Kaare Andrews' Spider-Man Reign 2 in Today's Amazing Spider-Man #35

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Where In The World Is Kim Wexler?

  1. Better Call Saul Series Finale Images Raise Serious Gene/Kim Question
  2. Better Call Saul S06E13 Promo; Odenkirk's 3-Word Series Finale Tease
  3. The Orville on Disney+: Seth MacFarlane Clarifies Missing Ep Matter
  4. Doctor Who: Chris Chibnall Forgot He Should Be Writing for The Doctor
  5. Ms Marvel Is Becoming More Connected To The X-Men & Krakoa (Spoilers)
  6. Marvel Did Not Approve Ultimate Fallout #4 Acetate Covers At C2E2
  7. When Peter Parker Meets Mary Jane Watson (Amazing Spider-Man Spoilers)
  8. Night Court Star Melissa Rauch's "Rebel" Judge Abby Stone Checks In
  9. Surprise First Appearance Alert In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100
  10. Chill Drive Genesect Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2022
  11. Elusive Matt Baker: All-Picture, All-True 1952 Giants, at Auction
  12. Tyrell Cannon To Draw Ryan Stegman's New Substack/Image Comics
  13. Celestials Will Ask Was Cyclops Right? Marvel's Judgment Day Revealed
  14. If Frank Castle Won't Use Punisher Skull, Someone Else Will (Spoilers)
  15. Matt Baker's Film-Style Horror on Amazing Ghost Stories, at Auction
  16. Valiant Cancels Archer & Armstrong Forever, Delays Book Of Shadows?
  17. So Who Is Wearing The New Spider-Suit? Peter Parker Or Norman Osborn?
  18. Acetategate: Deadpool & Ghost Rider Covers At Fan Expo Boston?
  19. Matt Baker's Iconic and Rare Giant Comics Editions #12, at Auction
  20. Ms Marvel Is Becoming More Connected To The X-Men & Krakoa (Spoilers)
  21. Punisher #5 Learns With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility
  22. When Peter Parker Meets Mary Jane Watson (Amazing Spider-Man Spoilers)
  23. Time For Light's Out – The Snowman's Raymond Briggs Dies At 88
  24. Chibnall Forgot To Write For Doctor Who – Daily LITG 10th August 2022

LITG two years ago, Happy Birthday Jim Lee!

Happy Birthday, Jim Lee in The Daily LITG, 11th of August 2021
LITG Photo by Luigi Novi
  1. Dave Bautista Wants Marjorie Taylor Greene to Pay the Ultimate Price
  2. Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Calls On SPN Family For Touching Cause
  3. Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Says Not So Fast Assuming Clone Beth
  4. Jonathan Hickman Quits X-Men For Three Worlds Three Moons Substack?
  5. The X-Force Arrives With Special Marvel Legends 3-Pack from Hasbro
  6. Tonight Is East Sea Shellos Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
  7. Tim Drake, Robin, Bisexual Or Bi-Curious? You Must Wait Till December
  8. Captain America and Iron Man Team-Up for November Mini-Series
  9. 4Chan Fakes Bleeding Cool's Post-James Tynion IV Batman Gossip
  10. Supergirl Stealing: Benoist Wants Costume Badly; Rath May Have Issues
  11. Zainab Akhtar Details Short Box Comics Fest 2021
  12. Fantagraphics Announces Print Publication Of CRISIS ZONE
  13. Captain America and Iron Man Team-Up for November Mini-Series
  14. Wizard World No More? Fan Expo Takes Over Wizard World's Conventions
  15. Defacer Was Put In Suicide Squad For Drawing A D*** On Dick Grayson
  16. Gotham Gossip – Fear State, Poison Ivy and a Dead Batman
  17. Fear State: Scarecrow To Help Gotham Like Joe Chill Helped Batman?
  18. Skottie Young Takes I Hate Fairyland To Substack Comics
  19. Patrick Gleason Talks VariantGate, Walmart and Web-Head Covers
  20. Scout Comics Combine Print And Digital For "Comic Tags" Comics
  21. Checklist for Fear State Confirms Secret Files And Omega
  22. More DC Comics Omnibus, Portfolios and Big Books For 2020
  23. Zealot Cosplays As Wonder Woman – And Starro? Urban Legends Spoilers
  24. Jason Todd, Red Hood, Losing Guns But Still A Murderer? (Spoilers)
  25. DC Comics Releases Free Comic Book Day Comics Early, Digitally
  26. Saying Bye-Bye To Batman – The Daily LITG, 10th of August 2021

LITG three years ago, Jim Lee, DC Comics, DC-Cution

The big changes at DC Comics and what is happening with Jim Lee may have dominated traffic – but they still left room for Pokemon.

  1. DC Comics Staff Told About Layoffs Today – DC Universe First?
  2. Unown Raids Are In Pokémon GO, But Is Shiny Unown Worth Hunting?
  3. DC Comics Editorial Bloodbath Going On Right Now
  4. Jim Lee, Bob Harras, Marie Javins In New DC Comics Implosion Rumors
  5. Which Pokémon To Use Elite Charged TMs On In Pokémon GO
  6. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Emmys Burn War Goes Bobblehead
  7. Robin Eisenberg Responds to Wonder Woman 1984 Rooster Teeth Reaction
  8. The Ultimate Crossover of AEW and WWE May Happen in a Backyard
  9. Christopher Eccleston Returns to Doctor Who as The Doctor in 2021
  10. The Madness of Funko San Diego Comic Con 2020
  11. The Changing, Altering Storylines Of Spawn
  12. What Are Percy Pigs and Why Does Lin-Manuel Miranda Love Them So?
  13. Best Laid Plans to Get World War Z Movie Into China – Despite Zombies
  14. Cerebus: High Society Remastered Hardcover Gets a Price
  15. Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious FOC Today, Will Stores Order Enough?
  16. Orbital Comics of London Reopens (Ish) With a Barista and a 50% Sale

LITG four years ago.

Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…

  1. Comic Stores Told to Destroy All Copies of Next Week's "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33
  2. Greg Capullo Signs New DC Contract, Announces Next Project with Scott Snyder
  3. Sideshow Collectibles Brings Batman Beyond To The Present
  4. Jonathan Hickman Replies to "House Of X" Similarities to "The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August"
  5. DC Publishes Wonder Woman 1984, 80 Years of The Joker, City Of Bane Tie-Ins and More Big Books in 2020
  6. BC Toy Spotting: Marvel Legends, Transformers, WWE, Funko, and More!
  7. Spider-Man and Boomerang Fight Feminism in Amazing Spider-Man #27 [Preview]
  8. The Riddler is Triggered by Batman in Batman Universe #2 [Preview]
  9. Rob Liefeld to (Finally) Debut Brigade at New York Comic Con 2019? Promises Backers Will Get Theirs First
  10. Reverse Snyder Cutting in 3 Pages from Justice League Odyssey #12 [Preview]
  11. Diamond Planning to Change Monthly Stats Going Forward? Did Batman #75 Outsell Amazing Spider-Man #25?
  12. Brexit Party Offers Advice Over Increasing Prices in British Comic Shops

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Jim Lee, Publisher of DC Comics
  • Letitia Glozer, Miracleman editor for Eclipse Comics.
  • Pat Brosseau, comic book letterer.
  • Jason Copland, co-creator of Kill All Monsters
  • Silvio Spotti, artist on Stargate, Cars, Wynonna Earp
  • Elliot Fernandez, artist on Harley Quinn, Power Girl and Archie.
  • Richard Burton, former Marvel and 2000AD editor, co-creator of Night Raven. and Sonic The Comic.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
