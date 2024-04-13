Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Mitch Gerads, newlitg, Tom King

Tom King and Mitch Gerads in The Daily LITG, 13th of April, 2024

Tom King and Mitch Gerads topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool where you can read about comics, merch, TV, games, movies, and more.

Article Summary Tom King and Mitch Gerads dominate Bleeding Cool traffic with comic news.

New Marvel Studios logo reveals for FF and Thunderbolts excite fans.

DC Comics teases the mysterious Council Of Light with spoilers.

X-Men fans get a taste of the 2024 relaunch and Peter Parker's twist.

Tom King and Mitch Gerads topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. Here you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Tom King and Mitch Gerads in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, The Last of Us S02

LITG two years ago, Umbrella Academy Breaks Hearts

LITG three years ago, Rorschach and Heroes Reborn Spoilers

LITG four years ago, WWE, Boris, and the return of comics in May

Four years ago, people still loved those DC, Marvel and Batman Zoom backgrounds. However, in more substantial articles, it was all about bringing the direct market back. Boris Johnson, out of intensive care, had been reading Tintin comics in bed and thanking his nurses by name. I thought that deserved commemorating.

LITG five years ago – Rise Of The Skywalker

There was a time when we didn't know what the final Star Wars movie would be called. We found out three years ago, while I was in Paris, just as Notre Dame was about to burn down as well. Seems a lot longer ago, doesn't it?

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ed Brisson , writer of Old Man Logan, Peter Panzerfaust, Prophet, Sheltered, Iron Fist, Uncanny X-Men, Cluster.

, writer of Old Man Logan, Peter Panzerfaust, Prophet, Sheltered, Iron Fist, Uncanny X-Men, Cluster. Michael Georgiou , writer-artist of Elemental Micah.

, writer-artist of Elemental Micah. Dennis Janke, Superman inker

Superman inker Topper Helmers, artist on Airlock and Weird War Tales.

artist on Airlock and Weird War Tales. Neil Edwards, artist on Assassin's Creed, Dark Avengers, Fantastic Four

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

