Capcom & Udon's Final Fight in The Daily LITG 7th of April 2024

Capcom and Udon Studios announcing a Final Fight comic topped yesterday's traffic (again) at Bleeding Cool.

Article Summary Capcom & Udon's latest Final Fight comic reigns as top read.

Explore various comics, games, and collectible news updates.

IDW major redundancies make headlines in the comic world.

Look back at Star Trek: Picard Season 3 and past LITG highlights.

Here you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Capcom & Udon's Final Fight Comic at IDW in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Star Trek: Picard Showrunner

LITG two years ago, Jerry And Mharti,

LITG three years ago, it was all Omniverse

LITG four years ago, the strangest Marvel/DC crossover came to market.

And the Zoom background wars began.

LITG five years ago – JK Rowling avoided gendered bathroom discussion in the most bizarre way possible.

And started to flush her fandom down the pan.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Steve Skroce , creator of Maestro

, creator of Maestro Ron Hill, co-owner of JHU, New York

co-owner of JHU, New York Karl Altstaetter, owner & lead designer at Lizard Brain Studios

owner & lead designer at Lizard Brain Studios Chris Lynch , writer of The Dark

, writer of The Dark Larry Nadolsky, writer for Fem Force, Heavy Metal Magazine, Rock'n'Roll Comics

