Alien: Earth's Timothy Olyphant in the Daily LITG, 5th March, 2025
Alien: Earth Series Preview including a look at Timothy Olyphant again was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Alien: Earth Series Preview Including Timothy Olyphant and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Alien: Earth Series Preview Includes Look at Timothy Olyphant & More
- USA Imposes New Tariffs On Canada, Mexico & China, Including On Comics
- The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 10: "Chaos Agent" Official Overview Released
- Was This The Very Last Diamond Comics Previews Catalog ever?
- Dynamite's Nick Barrucci, On Image Comics Leaving Diamond Entirely
- Superman & The Absolute Universe Version Of The Legion Of Super-Heroes
- Rob Liefeld On Re-Inking Todd McFarlane's Inks On New Mutants Covers
- Jack Kirby's Family Address President Zelenskyy Of Ukraine
- Diamond Blowing Out 1:100 Image Comics Variants For $10 A Pop
And a few more of mine from yesterday;
- Should We Buy A Gun? A New Graphic Novel From Divided Perspectives
- Cullen Bunn And Riley Brown Adapt Dead Acre As A Vault Graphic Novel
- Doctor Doom Teams With The Avengers in One World Under Doom #5
- A Very Topical Graphic Novel About Chamberlain In Need Of A Publisher
- Timothy Olyphant: Alien Earth in the Daily LITG, 4th March, 2025
LITG one year ago… Sting winning final wrestling match
- Sting Wins Final Match in Ultimate Betrayal of Wrestling Legacy
- Tom Brevoort On Big Plans, "Wokeness", And Disney's Input Into X-Men
- Birds Of Prey In Underwear? DC Asks What Else Could You Possibly Want
- This How Zur-En-Arrh Allies With Amanda Waller? (Batman #145 Spoilers)
- We Know Why Bruce Dickinson Wore A High-Vis Jacket At His HMV Signing
- Jack Kirby's Daughter, Susan Kirby, Was A Sixties Pop Star In Britain
- The Crow, The Brandon Lee One, Gets A 4K Steelbook In May
- Last Week Tonight: John Oliver Knows Who New DCU Batman Should Be
- Amazing Spider-Man #44 Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Things Get Buggy with Hasbro's New Transformers Insecticons Set
- More Rebel Moon Comics After House Of The Blood Axe From Zack Snyder
- Yen Press Launches Two Lesbian Mermaid Manga In May 2024 Solicits
- Bruce Dickinson At Comic Con In The Daily LITG, 4th of March, 2024
LITG two years ago, Batman is Back with McFarlane Toys
- Batman is Back with McFarlane Toys Brand New The Flash Collectibles
- Doctor Who 60th Anniv Event: Tom Baker Returns for Ep. 1 "Past Lives"
- Sons of Anarchy: "Totally Different," "Really Cool" Project News Soon?
- Star Trek: SNW's Anson Mount Addresses His "Dearest Discovery Family"
- Hasbro Loses Their Minds By Dropping $75 Carbonized Star Wars 2-Pack
- The Last of Us Season Finale Will "Divide People Massively": Ramsey
- Scott Adams Asks Readers To Help Him Rename Dilbert 2.0
- Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special Now Streaming
- Knight Terrors is "Freddy Vs DC Heroes" and Began in Superman #1
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 4 "No Win Scenario" Preview Released
- The Elusive Pre-Code Horror of Mysteries #1, Up for Auction
- Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland #5 Comes With Jack The Radio Song
- Preparing For New Volume of America's Best-Selling Superhero Dog Man
- Another New Hero To Debut In Marvel's Voices: Pride 2023 For June
- YouNeek Studios Creates Afrofuturist Superhero Crossover, The Oloris
- Caitlin Like's Solo Graphic Novel Debut, The Hundredth Voice
- Flash Movie Batman in The Daily LITG, 4th March 2023
LITG three years ago, The Batman's Post-Credit Scene
- After 3 Hours It's Not Worth Staying For The Batman Post-Credit Scene
- Jason Aaron Apologises For Pocahontas Slight, Donates Conan Payment
- Grant Morrison Confirms Damian Wayne Was Consensual
- Mattel Honors 12 Global Female Role Models with New Barbie Collection
- Garth Ennis Returns To The Punisher In Vietnam In 2022
- Quantum Leap: Raymond Lee Tapped to Lead Pilot; Plot Twist Revealed
- The Psychopathic Spider-Man – With Great Power Comes Nothing
- Harley Quinn: Patrick Schumacker Shares Excellent S03 Production News
- G.I. Joe Snake Eyes Deluxe Edition Deploys with Mezco Toyz
- Hasbro Reveals Transformers The Movie Junkheap and Sludge Bots
- Valiant Classics Reprints For 2022 & 2023, 250 Pages For $24.99
- Separated At Birth: J Michael Straczynski's Patriot And Sgt Flag
- Wait Ages For DC/Marvel Mecha Comics, Then Two Come Along At Once
- Your Free IMAX Batman Comics Can Pay For Your Batman Movie Ticket
- Scout Comics Joins Diamond's FOC From April 2022
- The Return of Wampus From Hexagon Comics In March 2022
- Batman: The Long Halloween Giveaway With The Batman Cinema Tickets
- King Conan, Not-Pocahantos and The Daily LITG 4th of March 2022
LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, Wolverine, and Lucifer
- Today Is The First Team GO Rocket Hour In Pokémon GO
- The Demasculation Of Wolverine In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Lucifer: Lesley-Ann Brandt Thanks Tom Ellis, Will Miss Beating Up PA
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Nightman Not Leaveth McElhenney
- Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter: Joss Whedon Post Was "A Call to Action"
- The World Wakes Up To Shazadam Being A Thing In Infinite Frontier #0
- Marvel Cuts The Cord And Cancels Cable With #12 In June
- Giovanni Battle Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Niantic Fixes The Catch Rate of Certain Species In Pokémon GO
- Pokémon TCG Drops New Shining Fates & First Partner Packs Tomorrow
- Mongolian Wind: Magnetic Press to Publish Lavish Artbook by Lu Ming
- Glarien from Charlie Stickney & Romina Moranelli Expands White Ash
- Grimm Fairy Tales Hits #50 Again in Zenescope's June 2021 Releases
- Alternate Reality Comic Black Cotton #1 Goes to Second Print
- Why Does James Bond Join Blofeld In James Bond: Agent Of Spectre?
- Marvel Cuts The Cord And Cancels Cable With #12 In June
- Jim Shooter Recalls Counterfeit Valiant Comics Sting in New Interview
- FOMO Of A Black Superman – Action Comics #9 (2012) $2000 On eBay
- Marvel Comics To Publish Marvel Voices: Pride For Pride Month?
- Caroline Leigh Layne Replaces Rebekah Isaacs On Money Shot From Vault
- 134,000 Copies Of Keanu Reeves BRZRKR #1 Still To Come To Comic Shops
- Webhead, Taegukgi, Spider-Man and Alien Top Advance Reorders
- "Racist Gandalf" Used By English Holiday Park To Blacklist Irish
- Hannibal Tabu and Quinn McGowan's Project: Wildfire From Second Sight
- Kev F Sutherland – A Graphic Novelist In Search Of An Agent
LITG five years ago – WildCATS was beginning to return
And comics were jumping in price again.
- The Return of WildCATS and All the Delicious Contradictions Of The DC Timeline in Flash #750 (Spoilers)
- Man Who Writes 6-Dollar X-Men Comics Amused by How Affordable They Used to Be
- Jay Garrick Was Now Inspired By Wonder Woman in 1940 – Flash #750 Spoilers
- Parties And Prejudice On Krakoa, Today (Excalibur #8, Marauders #9 and Strange Academy #1 Spoilers)
- Mongol Brings Warworld to Superman, as Lois Lane Goes Up Against ICE (Spoilers)
- Dan Slott Says Empyre Will Do Things to the Fantastic Four That Cannot Be Undone
- Did Gotham Have A Zorro? Batman #90 Spoilers
- Justice League Odyssey #19 Keeps Rewriting the Timeline Too (Spoilers)
- The Cartmel Masterplan is Now the Chibnall Masterplan – 19 Questions (And Some Answers) From Doctor Who Finale
- "Riverdale" Season 4 "Chapter Seventy-Two: To Die For" [PREVIEW]
Comic book industry birthdays.
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Andrea Mutti, artist on Port Of Earth, Rebels, Infinite Dark, Nathan Never
- Sam Eggleston, writer on Combat Jacks.
- Thom Pratt, Owner / Art Director at Clownfish Studios LLC
- Nathan Massengill, inker on Deadpool and Justice Society of America.
