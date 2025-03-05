Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, Timothy Olyphant

Alien: Earth's Timothy Olyphant in the Daily LITG, 5th March, 2025

Alien: Earth Series Preview including a look at Timothy Olyphant again was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Alien: Earth series highlights Timothy Olyphant, topping Bleeding Cool's most-read articles.

Bleeding Cool covers comics, TV, and pop culture within Lying In The Gutters feature.

Explore top headlines like USA tariffs on comics and controversial Diamond exit news.

Comic industry milestones and birthdays also in focus, including Andrea Mutti's work.

Alien: Earth Series Preview including a look at Timothy Olyphant again was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Alien: Earth Series Preview Including Timothy Olyphant and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… Sting winning final wrestling match

LITG two years ago, Batman is Back with McFarlane Toys

LITG three years ago, The Batman's Post-Credit Scene

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, Wolverine, and Lucifer

LITG five years ago – WildCATS was beginning to return

And comics were jumping in price again.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Andrea Mutti, artist on Port Of Earth, Rebels, Infinite Dark, Nathan Never

artist on Port Of Earth, Rebels, Infinite Dark, Nathan Never Sam Eggleston , writer on Combat Jacks.

, writer on Combat Jacks. Thom Pratt, Owner / Art Director at Clownfish Studios LLC

Owner / Art Director at Clownfish Studios LLC Nathan Massengill, inker on Deadpool and Justice Society of America.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Timothy Olyphant, Timothy Olyphant, Timothy Olyphant, Timothy Olyphant, Timothy Olyphant, Timothy Olyphant, Timothy Olyphant,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!