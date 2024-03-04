Posted in: Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: Bruce Dickinson, newlitg

Bruce Dickinson At Comic Con In The Daily LITG, 4th of March, 2024

This past weekend with London Comic Con (Spring) over at Olympia, saw Bruce Dickinson from Iron Maiden popped by incognito.

As I stated in Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In March 2024, this past weekend saw London Comic Con (Spring) over at Olympia, where Bruce Dickinson from Iron Maiden popped by incognito. And topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool twice. where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Bruce Dickinson tops the ten most popular stories yesterday, twice

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Batman is Back with McFarlane Toys

LITG two years ago, King Conan, Not-Pocahantos

LITG three years ago, Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Law & Order and Infinite Frontier

LITG four years ago – The Robin King

I know he is called The Robin King but I just want to call him Robin King. You know, of the King family who live up on the hill.

LITG five years ago – Magic Broke Records

And Outlander was getting worse.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Former Randy Stradley, VP Publishing Dark Horse

VP Publishing Dark Horse Comics journalist Glenn Hauman

Randy Stone of Death & Comics

of Death & Comics Comixology's former PR man, Chip Mosher

Bill Fitts, co-creator of Miami Mice.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Bruce Dickinson Bruce Dickinson Bruce Dickinson Bruce Dickinson Bruce Dickinson Bruce Dickinson

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!