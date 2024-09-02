Posted in: TV | Tagged: married with children, newlitg

Married With Children in The Daily LITG, 2nd of September 2024

Married With Children topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

Married With Children topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past five years.

Married With Children topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Atari 50th Anniversary Arcade

LITG two years ago, Charlbi Dean Has Died

LITG three years ago, Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax

LITG four years ago, Erangel, Robin and Pokemon

LITG five years ago, Philadelphia, Conan, and Brian Wood

The details of the Diamond/Ablaze battle over Conan are ones I would really like to revisit one day.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Walter Simonson , Thor artist, Ragnarok creator.

, Thor artist, Ragnarok creator. Brian Buccellato , Flash writer.

, Flash writer. Dan Hart, comics journalist.

comics journalist. Drew Ford , comics publisher of It's Alive.

, comics publisher of It's Alive. Clam Crowder of Hashtag Comics.

of Hashtag Comics. Gabriel Bautista , artist on Albert The Alien, All-Star Western and The Life After.

, artist on Albert The Alien, All-Star Western and The Life After. Jason P. Martin, Vampblade writer.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

