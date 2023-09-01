Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, sonic

Sonic The Hedgehog Ice Cream in the Daily LITG, 1st of September 2023

Sonic The Hedgehog gets some fast ice cream flavours. As no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about stuff.

Sonic The Hedgehog gets some fast ice cream flavours. As no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Sonic The Hedgehog Ice Cream

LITG one year ago, Cyclops Was Right

LITG two years ago, Marvel's Announcements Are Timeless

LITG three years ago, Pokemon, Tim Drake and Mad Men

LITG four years ago, Conan, Brian Wood and Dragon*Con

The details of the Diamond/Ablaze battle over Conan are ones I would really like to revisit one day.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Patty Jeres, former Director – Marketing Communications of DC Comics, Talent and Industry Relations Chair at Prism

former Director – Marketing Communications of DC Comics, Talent and Industry Relations Chair at Prism Mark Stafford, artist on The Man Who Laughs, Cherubs, Liphook, The Bad Bad Place.

artist on The Man Who Laughs, Cherubs, Liphook, The Bad Bad Place. Joe Jusko, of the Marvel Masterpieces trading cards.

of the Marvel Masterpieces trading cards. Roy Thomas , writer of Avengers, Captain Marvel.

, writer of Avengers, Captain Marvel. Jimmy Leszczynski , comic book journalist.

, comic book journalist. Holly K Golightly , artist on Nightmare Theatre, Sabrina, creator of Vampfire and School Bites, publisher of Broadsword Comics.

, artist on Nightmare Theatre, Sabrina, creator of Vampfire and School Bites, publisher of Broadsword Comics. Shane Berryhill, writer of Sherwood Texas.

writer of Sherwood Texas. Seymour Miles , writer X-O Man-O-War.

, writer X-O Man-O-War. Troy Brownfield, comics journalist.

