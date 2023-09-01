Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, sonic
Sonic The Hedgehog Ice Cream in the Daily LITG, 1st of September 2023
Sonic The Hedgehog gets some fast ice cream flavours. As no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about stuff.
Sonic The Hedgehog gets some fast ice cream flavours. As no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
- SEGA & OddFellows Ice Cream Collab On Sonic The Hedgehog Flavors
- Iman Vellani Signs Her New Ms Marvel #1 Comic at Her Old Comic Shop
- Arcade1Up Announces Atari 50th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine
- Wonder Woman Will Fight The Entire US Army- And America Itself
- It's Morphin' Time as the Power Rangers White Ranger Helmet Returns
- Why MCU Phase Four Was Without Marvel's Creative Committee
- Marvel, DC And Image Comics All Want A Comic Store Sales Chart
- Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection Announced
- Zack Snyder Teases That Planet of the Dead Gets "Pretty Twisted"
- The Venture Bros. Finale Hits Adult Swim This Friday at Midnight
A few other comics stories you might prefer
- How Many Mistakes Will You See in Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline?
- Abu Dhabi Comics Publisher Sandstorm Launches Its Own Comic Con
- Alfredo Cáceres Sells 'Through The Black Gate' MG OGN for Six Figures
- When Marvel Was "Cautious" About A Black Panther Movie
- Texas School Libary Make Fun Home, Handmaid's Tale & Manga Disappear
- PrintWatch: Ms Marvel, Power Rangers, Iron Man, Blade & W0rldtr33
- WWE, AEW and NFL in the Daily LITG for the 31st of August, 2023
LITG one year ago, Cyclops Was Right
LITG three years ago, Pokemon, Tim Drake and Mad Men
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Patty Jeres, former Director – Marketing Communications of DC Comics, Talent and Industry Relations Chair at Prism
- Mark Stafford, artist on The Man Who Laughs, Cherubs, Liphook, The Bad Bad Place.
- Joe Jusko, of the Marvel Masterpieces trading cards.
- Roy Thomas, writer of Avengers, Captain Marvel.
- Jimmy Leszczynski, comic book journalist.
- Holly K Golightly, artist on Nightmare Theatre, Sabrina, creator of Vampfire and School Bites, publisher of Broadsword Comics.
- Shane Berryhill, writer of Sherwood Texas.
- Seymour Miles, writer X-O Man-O-War.
- Troy Brownfield, comics journalist.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
