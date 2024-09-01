Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Jen Bartel, newlitg

Jen Bartel Tells Marvel Tales in The Daily LITG, 1st of September 2024

Jen Bartel's spilling of the beans on Marvel Comics pay topped traffic again on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters

Article Summary Jen Bartel reveals Marvel Comics pay, driving top traffic on Bleeding Cool.

IDW departures dominate the ten most popular stories list.

DC reduces retailer exclusive covers minimum from 3000 to 1000.

Comic book birthdays include Hector Collazo and Clara Noto.

Jen Bartel's spilling of the beans on Marvel Comics pay topped traffic again on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

IDW departures topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Sonic The Hedgehog Ice Cream

LITG two yeara ago, Cyclops Was Right

LITG three years ago, Marvel's Announcements Are Timeless

LITG four years ago, Pokemon, Tim Drake and Mad Men

LITG five years ago, Conan, Brian Wood and Dragon*Con

The details of the Diamond/Ablaze battle over Conan are ones I would really like to revisit one day.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Patty Jeres, former Director – Marketing Communications of DC Comics, Talent and Industry Relations Chair at Prism

former Director – Marketing Communications of DC Comics, Talent and Industry Relations Chair at Prism Mark Stafford, artist on The Man Who Laughs, Cherubs, Liphook, The Bad Bad Place.

artist on The Man Who Laughs, Cherubs, Liphook, The Bad Bad Place. Joe Jusko, of the Marvel Masterpieces trading cards.

of the Marvel Masterpieces trading cards. Roy Thomas , writer of Avengers, Captain Marvel.

, writer of Avengers, Captain Marvel. Jimmy Leszczynski , comic book journalist.

, comic book journalist. Holly K Golightly , artist on Nightmare Theatre, Sabrina, creator of Vampfire and School Bites, publisher of Broadsword Comics.

, artist on Nightmare Theatre, Sabrina, creator of Vampfire and School Bites, publisher of Broadsword Comics. Shane Berryhill, writer of Sherwood Texas.

writer of Sherwood Texas. Seymour Miles , writer X-O Man-O-War.

, writer X-O Man-O-War. Troy Brownfield, comics journalist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Jen Bartel, Jen Bartel, Jen Bartel, Jen Bartel, Jen Bartel, Jen Bartel,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!