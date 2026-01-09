Posted in: Comics | Tagged: , ,

A New DC Comics Trans Supervillain in The Daily LITG 9th January 2026

Lying In The Gutters was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. How very meta of it. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around.

Featherweight, A New Trans Character For The DC Comics Universe
Cheetah And Cheshire Rob The Justice League #2

Lying In The Gutters and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. Featherweight, A New Trans Character For The DC Comics Universe
  2. The Marvel Editorial Censorship Of Erik Larsen's Spider-Man Noir…
  3. Comics Collector Loses $35,000 Of Omnibuses In Storage Unit Theft
  4. Ryan Stegman Is Off The X-Men After The X-Men 2026 Annual In March
  5. DC's Free Comic Book Day 2026, No Batman, No Absolute, All Reprint
  6. Declan Shalvey & Drew Moss Leave ThunderCats For… More ThunderCats
  7. Law & Order: SVU Crossover Event: Here's Our S27E09: "Purity" Preview
  8. Two Monster Hunter Titles Were Given Info Updates For 2026
  9. Howard Chaykin Wants Dominic Fortune To Fight In The Spanish Civil War
  10. Japan's Bestselling YA Comic Book Of 2026 Was Generated By A.I.

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson, Paul Rabin

All-New Venom #2
All-New Venom #2
  1. Mary Jane Watson, Peter Parker, Paul Rabin and Dylan Brock (Spoilers)
  2. Why Bruce Wayne Got So Big in Absolute Batman #4 (Spoilers)
  3. Mark Millar And John Romita Jr On A "Hugely Controversial" New Comic
  4. TRON: Ares -A New HQ Image Has Been Released 
  5. Daredevil, Kingpin, Matt/Karen Featured in New "Born Again" Images
  6. Uncanny X-Men #8 Cover Promise Does Not Appear Inside The Pages Again
  7. Aquaman #1 Now In The Very Centre Of The DC Universe (Spoilers)
  8. X-Men Days Of Past And Futures In Today's X-Titles (XSpoilers)
  9. TRON: Ares – Trent Reznor Explains Why They Are Scoring As NIN
  10. Reacher Season 3 Teaser Confirms Official Trailer Drop This Wednesday
  11. Mark Millar's Nemesis Forever to be Published by Dark Horse Comics
  12. Deaths Of Aunt May, Mary Jane & Spider-Boy in Amazing Spider-Man #65
  13. Trent Reznor and Tron: Ares in The Daily LITG, 8th of January, 2025

LITG two years ago, Sting Wrestling

 

in The Daily LITG, 9th of January 2024
Sting by David Shankbone – Own work, CC BY 3.0
  1. Sting Wrestled His Last Match in Charlotte Last Night, Betraying WWE
  2. Jim Steranko Is Looking To Make America Great Again
  3. DC Comics Have Told Marvel That They Own Machine Man
  4. Adam Copeland Sank to New Lows on AEW Collision Last Night
  5. Ravensburger Announces Two New Disney Villainous Releases For 2024
  6. Transformers #4 Spoiler Variant Hits eBay, Fully Revealed At $80
  7. Star Trek: William Shatner Not Sounding Optimistic About Kirk's Future 
  8. Reacher: Alan Ritchson Enters Dungeons & Dragons Universe (VIDEO)
  9. Wolverine #41 Preview: Sabretooth War Breaks Out 
  10. DC Reckons They Own Machine Man In The Daily LITG, 7th of January 2024
  11. IDW & Paramount Renew Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles License For 40th
  12. Comic Book Creator Ramona Fradon Retires, Aged 97
  13. Jock Enjoyed A Real Rotring Christmas Miracle This Year
  14. Yen Press Announces 9 New Books for June 2024 Lineup
  15. Adult Graphic Novel Sales In Bookstores Down 22.4% In 2023
  16. China's Ministry of National Security Turns To Propaganda Manga
  17. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Kevin Eastman Covers Gets Second Volume
  18. IDW Puts Wally Wood's EC Stories Artist's Edition Back Into Print
  19. Mo Machine Man, Mo Problems in The Daily LITG, 8th of January 2024

LITG three years ago, 1923 Episode 4

 

1923
Image: Paramount+
  1. 1923 Episode 4 "War and the Turquoise Tide" Preview Released
  2. Doctor Who: RTD Shares More Return Details, Drops 3-Word Ep. 2 Tease
  3. Star Trek: Rhodes Told She Was "Wrong Physical Type" for Enterprise
  4. Fox News Attacks DC Comics Over Pregnant Joker
  5. No, It's Not Todd McFarlane's Mother Bidding On Spawn #1 At Auction
  6. Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest In January 2023
  7. Kim Rhodes "Too Fat" For Star Trek- The Daily LITG, January 7th, 2023
  8. How DC Comics' Lazarus Planet Affects The World
  9. Eli Roth Is Finally Going To Make Thanksgiving Into Full-Length Film
  10. The Spider-Man/Doctor Octopus Marriage Cover That Marvel Never Used
  11. Harvey Kurtzman's Comic Book Debut in Tip Top Comics #36, at Auction
  12. Spark Man, a Static Electricity-Powered Superhero, Up for Auction
  13. Eric Powell's The Goon Under The Spotlight for 2023
  14. Remembering Valiant Entertainment's Golden Ages
  15. NY State Legislature on Marvel Tales "Brutality, Violence", at Auction

 

LITG four years ago, Black Krrsantan Hits eBay

Book Of Boba Fett Sees Black Krrsantan First Appearance Boom On eBay

  1. Book Of Boba Fett Sees Black Krrsantan First Appearance Boom On eBay
  2. Walter Simonson Asks Why His Art Is On Cover Of John Byrne Omnibus
  3. Brandon Routh Felt "Respected" During Legends of Tomorrow Return
  4. The Book of Boba Fett: There's A Reason Why That Wookie Looks Familiar
  5. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Ming-Na Wen on #SaveAgentsofSHIELD Campaign
  6. When Jonathan Hickman Wrote Everything That Was Wrong With X-Men
  7. The Krakoan X-Men Books Jonathan Hickman Never Got To Launch
  8. Dexter: New Blood Episode 10 Preview & We Offer Our Finale Prediction
  9. Every DC Comic Out Next Week is a Batman Comic
  10. Hulk Gets A Knull From Donny Cates & Ryan Ottley In Hulk #6
  11. Comic Book Workers United Union Clarifies Image Comics Election Win
  12. PrintWatch: Miracleman, Punisher, Hulk, Venom, Black Bags, Last Ronin
  13. Christian Ward Joins Jonathan Hickman On 3W3M Substack
  14. How Marvel Comics First Overtook DC Comics In 1972
  15. 20th Century Black Cartoons Bootsie and Breezy Back In Print
  16. The Wrong Earth: Fame & Fortune by Mark Russell & Michael Montenat
  17. Battle Action Special: Ennis, O'Neill lead Anthology's Return
  18. Walter Simonson Asks Why His Art Is On Cover Of John Byrne Omnibus
  19. Comic Book Workers United Is Now America's First Comic Book Union
  20. Dennis Hopeless & Víctor Ibáñez Have New Vault Comic For 2022
  21. Boba Fett's Black Krrsantan Still In The Daily LITG, 7th January 2022

LITG five years ago, Donald Trump Is The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan knows what should happen to Trump. (Image: AMC)
LITG: Credit: AMC
  1. The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan's 3 Options Trump Won't Like
  2. Comic Folk React To What The Hell Is Going On In America Right Now
  3. Funko Announces Toy Fair Replacement With Funko Fair 2021
  4. Yanick Paquette On Leaving DC Comics
  5. The Boys Season 3: So Guess What Jack Quaid Is Heading Off to Film?
  6. New Species Frillish To Debut In Pokémon GO's GO Battle League
  7. The Mandalorian, TMNT, and G.I. Joe Have the Hottest Toys Right Now
  8. Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, White Costume Confirmed
  9. Jeff Lemire Has Two DC Black Label Comics, One With Doug Mahnke
  10. The King In Black Possesses The Rest Of Marvel, Today (Spoilers)
  11. Punisher Skull Spotted Multiple Times On Capitol Rioters And Police
  12. Comic Book Star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tells Ted Cruz to Resign
  13. A Red Choice for Amazing Spider-Man #55 Second Printing
  14. Separated At Birth – Star Wars, Doctor Doom and Salvador Larocca
  15. Jeff Lemire – Black Hammer Reborn, Mazebook and Madame Dragonfly
  16. Star Wars Blindness To Sentient Rights In Star Wars #10 (Spoilers)
  17. How The Force Looks To Keeve Trennis – Star Wars The High Republic #1
  18. Jeff Lemire Comics – Gabriel Walta, Dustin Nguyen, Andrea Sorrentino
  19. What If Jim Morrison Didn't Die? Graphic Novel Lays Out Conspiracy

LITG six years ago, Castlevania was teasing Season 3

And big DC Gossip was dropping.

  1. "Castlevania": Powerhouse Animation Teasing Season 3 Dropping Soon?
  2. DC Comics Big Post-Christmas Gossip – DC Timeline, 5G, Death Metal, Three Jokers, Robins and More…
  3. 5G and the New DC Timeline Will First Be Seen in the First Three Months of 2020?
  4. Sean Gordon Murphy and Blake Northcott on Catwoman for DC Comics in 2020
  5. 2019 Wolverine's Weiner X-Pick of the Year: Horniest X-Men Comic
  6. SPOILERS: Donny Cates Writes the Justice League in Thor #2
  7. "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Part 3 Official Trailer This Week? [Teaser]
  8. Could Apple or Amazon Buy Disney or Netflix in 2020?
  9. DC Launches Credit Card Line So You Can Afford Outrageously-Priced Comics
  10. Americans, You Can Just Watch The First Two Episodes of Dracula on Netflix And Then Stop If You Want

LITG seven years ago, John Byrne wouldn't let Marvel publish his X-Men.

And Immortal Hulk blew up in comic book stores.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Joe Pruett, CCO/Publisher of AfterShock Comics.
  • James Pruett, Publisher of Scout Comics.
  • Brandon Jerwa, writer on Battlestar Galactica, Highlander, G.I. Joe and Army of Darkness – and the Kickstartered, unmade and appropriately titled Untold Tales Of The Comic Industry documentary.
  • Michael Higgins, Marvel writer, artist, letterer, editor
  • Jim Stewart, creator of Ganjaman.
  • David Seidman, founder of Disney Comics.
  • Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert.
  • Ciarán Marcantonio, EIC of Black Sheep Comics
  • Martin Shapiro, creator of Chopper.
  • Adam Casey, creator of The Life And Adventures of Santa Claus..

