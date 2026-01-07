Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, stranger things
Stranger Things 5 Episode 9 in The Daily LITG 7th January 2026
Stranger Things 5 Episode 9 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Stranger Things 5 Episode 9 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Stranger Things 5 Episode 9 and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Stranger Things 5 Episode 9?!? So, About That "Mysterious Episode"
- PUBG Mobile Has Unveiled The Massive Version 4.2 Update
- Patrick Dane, Former Managing Editor Of Bleeding Cool Has Died Aged 34
- Tom Brevoort, *That* X-Men #10 Cover And Avengers Doomsday
- Blokees Debuts New Transformers X Yearly Version: Dinobot Desertion
- New Blokees Wheels Transformers CT01 Optimus Prime Revealed
- Two Monster Hunter Titles Were Given Info Updates For 2026
- Reacher Author Andrew Child Hits His Fun Stride with "Exit Strategy"
- Evan "Doc" Shaner Working On A New DC Comics Project For 2026
- Avengers: Doomsday & X-Men Teaser Trailer Officially Released
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Our First Look At Ultimate Endgame #2
- Absolute Batman: Ark-M Special Already Sold For $30 On eBay
- A Very Augmented Reality Of A Comic With Riff Reality by Greg Donert
- Caroline Palmer Says There's A Monster In Nocturne Grove in 2027
- Joe Zelich Of Collector's Paradise Retires, Nicholas Ignacio Promoted
- Absolute & Assorted Crisis Lead The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week
- First Look At Absolute Wonder Woman in The Daily LITG 6th January 2026
LITG one year ago, Tron: Ares
- TRON: Ares – Trent Reznor Explains Why They Are Scoring As NIN
- Doctor Who: Is The Doctor Still The Doctor? Steven Moffadt on Key Theme
- Doctor Who: The Retconned Road to Sacha Dhawan's Chaotic Master
- Paul Rabin Gets Major Amazing Spider-Man Moment On Free Comic Book Day
- Another Armless Event In Transformers #16 Spoiler Variant (Spoilers)
- Sliders: Jerry O'Connell Pitches Reboot Starting Point After Season 2
- The True Cost To Comic Book Stores Of Free Comic Book Day 2025
- How Thomas Wayne's Life Differed in Absolute Batman #4 (Spoilers)
- Ten More Bleeding Cool Scoops Of 2024
- Omnibus Watch: Jim Lee X-Men, 'Nam & Something Is Killing The Children
- Rich Moyer's Follows Ham Helsing With Huck 'N' Hairball Graphic Novel
- J.T. Petty and Wook-Jin Clark's Upcoming YA Graphic Novel, Acorn
- Editis' Buyout Of Graphic Novel Publisher Delcourt Has Been Approved
- Is The Doctor Still The Doctor? The Daily LITG, 6th of January, 2025
LITG two years ago, Jack Kirby's Machine Man Owned By DC
- DC Comics Have Told Marvel That They Own Machine Man
- Will DC Introduce a Justice Gang Instead of a Justice League in 2024?
- Marvel Comics Tried To Get Jim Lee To Take Over X-Men, After Krakoa
- Gail Simone Writing X-Men After Krakoan Age For Free Comic Book Day
- Ravensburger Announces Two New Disney Villainous Releases For 2024
- DC Only Has A Decade Left Of Batman And Superman Ownership
- FOX "News" Proves It Doesn't Know "Star Trek" in 10 Words or Less
- The Man Who Laughs, The Joker's Film Inspiration, Is Now Public Domain
- Marvel Publishes Jonathan Hickman's House Of X In Chronological Order
- Amanda Waller To Try And Kill A Million Americans (Spoilers)
- The Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum #1 Victor Zsasz Digital Token
- A Double Page Spread From TMNT: The Last Ronin II: Re-Evolution #1
- Scott Hoffman of Scissor Sisters Cuts His Comic Off With Wag #5
- PrintWatch: Fall Of X, Void Rivals, Animal Pound, Godzilla And More
- Greg Capullo's Wolverine in The Daily LITG 5th January 2024
LITG three years ago, Hulk smashed
- Marvel Cancels Hulk Comic After 14 Issues
- Frankie's Comics, Specialising In Variant Covers, Declares Bankruptcy
- The Fantastic Four Gets A Very Different Look For The Thing As Well
- New Details Emerge About Dwayne Johnson's Alleged DC Powerplay
- Marvel To Launch "Grootfall" In April
- Norman Reedus & Jon Bernthal on What Howard Stern Has Against Reedus
- Marvel Gives Krakoa An Even Earlier Origin Than Before (XSpoilers)
- Cable Makes His Biggest Nineties Reference Ever
- Stranger Things: Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay in TikTok Video
- Who Has A Place At The New DC Table? New Rumblings Emerge
- PrintWatch: Eight Billion Genies Start To Get Fifth Printings
- Joel Pollack Retires, Big Planet Comics In Maryland Changes Hands
- Iran Closes France Embassy Wing Over New Charlie Hebdo Cartoons
- PrintWatch: Batman #131, Timeless #1 & More Get Second Prints
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for January 2023
- Killing Off Living Characters in Ghosts- Daily LITG, January 5th 2023
LITG four years ago, Boba Fett's Black Krrsantan
- Book Of Boba Fett Sees Black Krrsantan First Appearance Boom On eBay
- Dexter: New Blood Episode 10 Preview & We Offer Our Finale Prediction
- Staged Returns as David Tennant & Michael Sheen "Panic In" 2022
- The Flash: John Wesley Shipp on Why 90s Flash Failed; Season 8 Teaser
- The Book of Boba Fett: There's A Reason Why That Wookie Looks Familiar
- McFarlane Toys Reveals A New Spawn Figure is Coming in 2022
- Inferno #4 Is Even More Like Terminator Than We Thought (Spoilers)
- Hasbro Reveals Repackage Re-Release of Prototype Armor Boba Fett
- Marvel Unlimited Leaked Many January & February Comics Last Night
- Beavis and Butt-Head Need to Get Back Into Shape Before 2022 Return
- Shang-Chi Gets Another Family Member (Shang-Chi #7 Spoilers)
- Graphic Novel Preview: The Man Who Shot Chris Kyle: An American Legend
- Bad Idea Releases Ryan Bodenheim's Spark Digitally For Free, Today
- Barbaric's Michael Moreci & Nathan Gooden Have New 2022 Vault Comic
- Doc Ock, Amazing Corporate Raider in Amazing Spider-Man #84 (Spoilers)
- How Jim Lee's X-Men Inspired James Tynion IV's Final Batman Run
- A Fear Of Feilong In Today's X-Men #6 (Spoilers)
- Five Nights At Freddy's In The Daily LITG, 5th January 2022
LITG five years ago, America and The King In Black
- Comic Folk React To What The Hell Is Going On In America Right Now
- The King In Black Possesses The Rest Of Marvel, Today (Spoilers)
- The Mandalorian, TMNT, and G.I. Joe Have the Hottest Toys Right Now
- Who Needs Community Day? Shiny Snivy Is Live In Pokémon GO
- Pokémon GO Guide To Genesect's Different Drives
- Funko Announces Toy Fair Replacement With Funko Fair 2021
- WWE Botches Ending of Raw as Goldberg Challenges Drew McIntyre
- Marvel Has Officially Rebooted The Eternals (Spoilers)
- Burn Drive Genesect Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
- Dave Bautista Reacts to Pro-Trump Terrorists Invading U.S. Capitol
- Peach Momoko's Demon Days X-Men Begins in The King In Black #4
- Tessa Thompson-Based Valkyrie Takes Her First Marvel Kiss
- More Printings For King In Black, Spider-Man, Star Wars High Republic
- Why Miles Morales Reveals His Secret Identity As Spider-Man, Again
- Is Professor X A War Criminal? (Hellions, Juggernaut, X-Factor)
- Marvel Comics Pays Tribute To Former Publisher, Mike Hobson
- Miles Morales' Father Changes His Name From Jefferson Davis
- British Comic Shops – Delays, Diamond, Lockdown Until March?
LITG six years ago, Castlevania was teasing Season 3
And big DC Gossip was dropping.
- "Castlevania": Powerhouse Animation Teasing Season 3 Dropping Soon?
- DC Comics Big Post-Christmas Gossip – DC Timeline, 5G, Death Metal, Three Jokers, Robins and More…
- "Dracula" Reveals Episode 3 Superpower: Jumping the Shark [REVIEW]
- Americans, You Can Just Watch The First Two Episodes of Dracula on Netflix And Then Stop If You Want
- "Golden Globes": Watch Ricky Gervais' "Last", Nuclear Monologue [Video]
- Superboy-Prime Returns In Shazam #13 – Time to Start Reality-Punching Doomsday Clock and DC Rebirth?
- Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: Spyfall Part Two – Time To Rewrite The Time Lords? (Spoilers)
- Mary Jane Dons the Spider-Man Costume in Amazing Mary Jane #4 [Preview]
- "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Part 3 Official Trailer This Week? [Teaser]
- "The Walking Dead": There's "Badass" – Then There's "Maggie Badass"
LITG seven years ago, Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch
And Cobra Kai was casting.
- Will Marvel Make Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch Mutants Again in 2019?
- Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka on Season 2, Karate Kid Cast
- So Go On Then, Are These The Seven Crises That The DC Comics Universe Has Undergone? And Which Saved Conner Kent?
- Why is the Wii U Selling for Over $500 on Amazon and eBay?
- Black Mirror Bandersnatch Comics On 'Sale'- But No One Can Open the Doors to the Shops…
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- John Riordan, creator of William Blake, Taxi Driver.
- Stan Konopka, writer of Rejected.
- Wilson Ramos Jr, colourist, letterer, and self-publisher under the banner Section 8 Comics.
- Dave Baker, comics self-publisher.
- Howard Wong, writer on Grunts and After The Cape.
- Nick Macari, writer of Ned Kelly and Soul Mates.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
