DC Comics' Cocaine-Powered Supervillain- Daily LITG, 1st August 2023

Today's Peacekeeper comic book from DC Comics reintroduces Snowflame, their Cocaine-Powered supervillain . Welcome to your daily LITG.

Today's Peacekeeper comic book from DC Comics reintroduces Snowflame, their Cocaine-Powered supervillain.

Top Ten stories yesterday on Bleeding Cool, with DC Comics' Cocaine-Powered Superhero, Snowflame

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Hector Collazo, inker on Daredevil, Static, Hardware, Elektra.

inker on Daredevil, Static, Hardware, Elektra. Clara Noto , artist on Conan, Red Sonja.

, artist on Conan, Red Sonja. Rick Parker, letterer, artist on Beavis & Butthead.

letterer, artist on Beavis & Butthead. Cyril Jordan , artist on Weird Science, Vacation In Disneyland.

, artist on Weird Science, Vacation In Disneyland. Michael Cohen, creator of Mythography.

creator of Mythography. Brian Byrd, creator of Bullets & Angels

creator of Bullets & Angels Patrick Blaine, artist on Threshold, Warrior Nun, The Others.

