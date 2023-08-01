Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: ,

DC Comics' Cocaine-Powered Supervillain- Daily LITG, 1st August 2023

Today's Peacekeeper comic book from DC Comics reintroduces Snowflame, their Cocaine-Powered supervillain . Welcome to your daily LITG.

Published
by
|
Comments

Today's Peacekeeper comic book from DC Comics reintroduces Snowflame, their Cocaine-Powered supervillain . This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

If Marvel Won't, DC Comics Will Introduce A Superhero Called Snowflake

Top Ten stories yesterday on Bleeding Cool, with DC Comics' Cocaine-Powered Superhero, Snowflame

  1. Marvel Won't, So DC Introduces A Superhero Called Snowflake (Almost)
  2. The Residuals Of Wesley Crusher in The Daily LITG 30th July 2023
  3. Justified: Thankfully, It's "His Father, Who Art in Prison" For Boyd
  4. Star Trek Residuals "Kept Me Afloat For Two Decades": Wil Wheaton 
  5. She-Hulk Star Maslany: Disney CEO Bob Iger "Completely Out of Touch"
  6. Where Will Jon Kent End Up After Adventures Of Superman #6? (Spoilers)
  7. The Justice Society Of America Yesterday, Today &#038; Tomorrow (Spoilers)
  8. More Residuals Of Wesley Crusher in The Daily LITG 31st of July 2023
  9. Knight Terrors Finale Rewrites Batman's Origin (Spoilers)
  10. Haunted Mansion Review: Just As Tonally Disjointed As The Ride 

LITG one year ago, when Todd McFarlane Drew Neil Gaiman's Sandman

When Todd McFarlane Drew Neil Gaiman's Sandman
Todd McFarlane's Sandman in Daily LITG, 29th August 2022
  1. When Todd McFarlane Drew Neil Gaiman's Sandman
  2. Yellowstone S05 Teaser: Time for The World to Get to Know The Duttons
  3. Star Trek Day Trailer: Picard, Strange New Worlds, Discovery & More
  4. Superman Sweeps Lois Lane off Her Feet with New Iron Studios Statue
  5. DC Teases A New Future For The Flash Going Forward (Flash Spoilers)
  6. Hasbro Reveals Incredible Gorr the God Butcher Marvel Legends Figure
  7. DC Introduces A Non-Binary Schoolfriend For Damian Wayne & Jon Kent
  8. Superman Sets Up A United Planets War In The Future Of DC (Spoilers)
  9. DC Nixes Kyle Rayner Tamales Variant in Favor of La Patria Tribute
  10. Tonight is Pidove Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: August 2022
  11. Donny Cates & Ryan Stegman's Vanish #1 Joins Image Comics 100K Club
  12. DC Nixes Kyle Rayner Tamales Variant in Favor of La Patria Tribute
  13. Gender Queer Obscenity Lawsuit Dismissed In Virginia Courts
  14. Three Jokers, Two Marthas and DChips in DC Comics Today
  15. What's Happening With Andy Serkis' Eternus From Scout Comics?
  16. Dan DiDio Made Inkwell Awards Special Ambassador
  17. The Return Of Annie, Clayface's First "Daughter" To DC Comics
  18. Poison Ivy Gives The Gift Of Cannabis In Harley Quinn Animated Comic
  19. Still Talking Gaiman & McFarlane in The Daily LITG, 30th August 2022

LITG two years ago, Letitia Wright is Black Panther

  1. Letitia Wright Signed Marvel Contract For Many Movies (Spoilers)
  2. Todd McFarlane's Mister Bones? Roy Thomas Says Not So Fast…
  3. WWE Is Reportedly In The Dog House With Both Of Its TV Networks
  4. Last Day to Back the Marvel Legends Galactus HasLab Campaign
  5. Big Marvel Comics Plans To Be Announced Tomorrow?
  6. Cowboy Bebop: Daniella Pineda, Lucifer Star Take On Faye Gatekeepers
  7. Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9 Begins Today
  8. DC Comics Have Their Version Of Marvel's Multiversal Masters of Evil
  9. Superman/Lobo Gets Patton Oswalt Effect Over "Anti-Savers" Hashtag
  10. Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Trailer: Gloriously Campy & More!
  11. Amazing Fantasy #15 CGC 9.6 About to Set the Comic Book Record?
  12. Mao: Viz Media Premieres New Rumiko Takahashi Manga Series!
  13. Invincible Sold Nearly 400,000 Graphic Novels In 2021… So Far
  14. Mephisto Fans: Grab His First Appearance On Auction Today
  15. Blade Debut In Tomb Of Dracula On Auction At Heritage Auctions Today
  16. Charlie Adlard Negan Vs. Rick The Walking Dead Splash Page at Auction
  17. Mirka Andolfo's Red Sonja #1 Sells Out Of 32,000 Print Run
  18. Ariel Ries Sells Strange Bedfellows YA OGN to Harper Alley at Auction
  19. The DC Comics Staff Phone Listing Sheet Of 2002
  20. Can You Identify The Phantom Lady #2 Cover Artwork Artist At Auction?
  21. The Miracle Seed, New Middle-Grade Graphic Novel by Martin Lemelman
  22. Dave McKean/Neil Gaiman Miracleman & Mr Punch Original Art at Auction
  23. Big Spoilers About The New Green Goblin in W.E.B. Of Spider-Man #4
  24. Wrestling Has Gone To The Dogs in The Daily LITG, 30th August 2021

LITG three years ago, Pokemon, Mad Men and Philadelphia

  1. The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
  2. Mad Men: Welcome to the Longest Twilight Zone Episode Ever Made
  3. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Glenn Howerton On Season 15 Status
  4. Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels
  5. The Joker Gets a Chase Variant Figure from McFarlane Toys
  6. Marvel Boy and Hercules Are An Item Now – Guardians Of The Galaxy #6
  7. Drag Race Season 7: Too Much "Meh" But RuPaul Series Still Entertaining
  8. Niantic Responds To Mega Evolution Controversy In Pokémon GO
  9. Doctor Who: In Praise of Peter Capaldi- The Meta Doctor We Needed
  10. NECA's New King Kong Figure Is Plastic Monster Goodness
  11. Vampires Have Logan's Ice-Cold Blood On Tap (Wolverine #5 Preview)
  12. Reminiscence – How Derren Brown Does Pretty Much Everything
  13. The New Mutants Movie Loves Buffy As Much As Buffy Loved Dark Phoenix
  14. Three Jokers Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 30th August 2020
  15. Why I Can't Stop Watching Fyre Fest and Theranos Documentaries

LITG four years ago, Better Call Saul, Black Panther, Brian Wood

That was quite a Black Panther story when it ran four years ago. It's still one now.

  1. "Better Call Saul" Season 5: Bob Odenkirk – "It's Going to Blow Your Mind"
  2. When Black Panther's Costume Was Redesigned at Marvel to Placate Racists
  3. Laura Hudson Talks About Brian Wood, Sexual Harassment and Tess Fowler
  4. Sorry Doomsday Clock, Justice League #30 Got There First – and Damian Wayne Joins (Spoilers)
  5. Justice League Theatrical Cut Was So Bad It Made Zack Snyder's Cinematographer Cry
  6. Who the Hell Are the Justice Society? EXCLUSIVE Justice League #31 Preview
  7. New Planeswalker, "Oko", Unveiled for "Magic: The Gathering"
  8. Dude Thor Brings the Thunder and Cheese Whiz with S.H. Figuarts Figure
  9. "Lucifer" Reveals Season 5 Opener Title, Which Has Us Feeling "Sad"
  10. Is Venom Better Than Hamlet? Venom Island by Donny Cates and Mark Bagley to Follow Absolute Carnage in December
  11. Two More Pages of Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Yu's X-Men #1 #DawnOfX
  12. The Starjammers Arrive in Jonathan Hickman, Ed Brisson and Rod Reis' New Mutants #1 #DawnOfX
  13. A Look Ahead at Crossed Reunion With Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows in Punisher Soviet #1

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Hector Collazo, inker on Daredevil, Static, Hardware, Elektra.
  • Clara Noto, artist on Conan, Red Sonja.
  • Rick Parker, letterer, artist on Beavis & Butthead.
  • Cyril Jordan, artist on Weird Science, Vacation In Disneyland.
  • Michael Cohen, creator of Mythography.
  • Brian Byrd, creator of Bullets & Angels
  • Patrick Blaine, artist on Threshold, Warrior Nun, The Others.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

