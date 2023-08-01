Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: cocaine, newlitg
DC Comics' Cocaine-Powered Supervillain- Daily LITG, 1st August 2023
Today's Peacekeeper comic book from DC Comics reintroduces Snowflame, their Cocaine-Powered supervillain . Welcome to your daily LITG.
Today's Peacekeeper comic book from DC Comics reintroduces Snowflame, their Cocaine-Powered supervillain . This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Hector Collazo, inker on Daredevil, Static, Hardware, Elektra.
- Clara Noto, artist on Conan, Red Sonja.
- Rick Parker, letterer, artist on Beavis & Butthead.
- Cyril Jordan, artist on Weird Science, Vacation In Disneyland.
- Michael Cohen, creator of Mythography.
- Brian Byrd, creator of Bullets & Angels
- Patrick Blaine, artist on Threshold, Warrior Nun, The Others.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
