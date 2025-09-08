Posted in: Comics | Tagged: KO, new 52, newlitg, scott snyder

DC's K.O. And A New 52 Reboot in The Daily LITG, 8th of September 2025

Article Summary DC's K.O. sparks speculation about a new New 52 reboot and major universe changes for DC Comics characters

Bleeding Cool's top stories include DC's K.O., major Batman titles, and explosive Marvel variant covers

Lying In The Gutters revisits popular comic book headlines from the past seven years of industry news

Comic book birthdays, creator highlights, and details on how to subscribe to the daily LitG newsletter

DC's K.O. and a New 52 Reboot was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

DC's K.O. And A New 52 Reboot and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And other stories of mine from yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Doctor Who writer Steven Moffat on fans seeing him as "Omni-Bigot"

LITG two years ago, Frasier, Not The Beast

LITG three years ago, Rick Grimes Was Right

LITG four years ago, Seth McFarlane Vs Tucker Carlson

LITG five years ago, Supernatural, Pokemon, Ghost-Hunter

LITG six years ago, Lost comics, characters and battles

When we all remembered there was a comic book character called Match.

LITG seven years ago, what did Heroes In Crisis mean for DC?

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

David Schwartz, writer of Fathom, Ember, Idolised, Fighting Gravity.

writer of Fathom, Ember, Idolised, Fighting Gravity. Joe Dunn , publisher of Antarctic Press

, publisher of Antarctic Press Lys Galati of Sphinx Public Relations.

of Sphinx Public Relations. David Bertrand writer of All Power Full.

writer of All Power Full. Joe Schenkman, underground cartoonist, head of Schenkman Books.

underground cartoonist, head of Schenkman Books. Daniel Karhunen , author of Wolalina graphic novels.

, author of Wolalina graphic novels. Stuart Tipples , artist on Blood Brothers

, artist on Blood Brothers Neil Googe, co-founder of Com.X, creator of Bazooka Jules, artist on Welcome To Tranquility, Rose And Thorn, Detective Comics.

