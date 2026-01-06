Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, newlitg
First Look At Absolute Wonder Woman in The Daily LITG 6th January 2026
A First Look At Absolute Wonder Woman in Absolute Batman #16 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
First Look At Absolute Wonder Woman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.
First Look At Absolute Wonder Woman and the top ten stories from yesterday
- First Look At Absolute Wonder Woman In 2-Week Late Absolute Batman #16
- Marvel Refunds Ultimate Endgame But Only If You Rip Entire Cover Off
- Nick Dragotta's Absolute Poison Ivy For Absolute Batman Revealed
- New Blokees Wheels Transformers CT01 Optimus Prime Revealed
- Absolute Superman #15 Spoilers: New Super Powers, Super Responsibilities
- Corporation for Public Broadcasting Closing After Nearly 60 Years
- Top 20 Anticipated Comics For The Week – Absolute, Ultimate & Batman
- Jared Padalecki Dealing with Broken Leg & Food Delivery Hell
- Reacher Author Andrew Child Hits His Fun Stride with "Exit Strategy"
- Does DCBS Get Preferential Treatment From Lunar Distribution?
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Speculation On Absolute Ark-M Cover In The Daily LITG 5th January 2026
- Too Big To Say by Lambda Award-Winners Phil Bildner and Mike Curato
LITG one year ago, Is The Doctor Still The Doctor?
- Doctor Who: Is The Doctor Still The Doctor? Steven Moffat on Key Theme
- How Thomas Wayne's Life Differed in Absolute Batman #4 (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who: The Retconned Road to Sacha Dhawan's Chaotic Master
- Omnibus Watch: Jim Lee X-Men, 'Nam & Something Is Killing The Children
- Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow & Jason Momoa Shares A Pic Of The Script
- Ann Telnaes Quits Washington Post After Trump/Bezos Cartoon Rejected
- Ms Marvel Gets A Retcon To Have Been An X-Men As Long As Wolverine?
- Uncanny X-Men #8 Preview: Rogue vs. Cyclops—Mutant Mayhem
- The Vivienne, First RuPaul's Drag Race UK Winner, Passes Away, Age 32
- Husk Joins Hasbro's New Build-A-Figure Marvel Legends X-Men Wave
- Top Cow's The Darkness Returns Next Week in Witchblade #7
- Ms Marvel Was Always An X-Man in The Daily LITG, 5th of January, 2025
- The Carry-On Comic Book Spinoff That Never Was
LITG two years ago, Jack Kirby's Machine Man Owned By DC
- DC Comics Have Told Marvel That They Own Machine Man
- Will DC Introduce a Justice Gang Instead of a Justice League in 2024?
- Marvel Comics Tried To Get Jim Lee To Take Over X-Men, After Krakoa
- Gail Simone Writing X-Men After Krakoan Age For Free Comic Book Day
- Ravensburger Announces Two New Disney Villainous Releases For 2024
- DC Only Has A Decade Left Of Batman And Superman Ownership
- FOX "News" Proves It Doesn't Know "Star Trek" in 10 Words or Less
- The Man Who Laughs, The Joker's Film Inspiration, Is Now Public Domain
- Marvel Publishes Jonathan Hickman's House Of X In Chronological Order
- Amanda Waller To Try And Kill A Million Americans (Spoilers)
- The Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum #1 Victor Zsasz Digital Token
- A Double Page Spread From TMNT: The Last Ronin II: Re-Evolution #1
- Scott Hoffman of Scissor Sisters Cuts His Comic Off With Wag #5
- PrintWatch: Fall Of X, Void Rivals, Animal Pound, Godzilla And More
- Greg Capullo's Wolverine in The Daily LITG 5th January 2024
LITG three years ago, Hulk smashed
- Marvel Cancels Hulk Comic After 14 Issues
- Frankie's Comics, Specialising In Variant Covers, Declares Bankruptcy
- The Fantastic Four Gets A Very Different Look For The Thing As Well
- New Details Emerge About Dwayne Johnson's Alleged DC Powerplay
- Marvel To Launch "Grootfall" In April
- Norman Reedus & Jon Bernthal on What Howard Stern Has Against Reedus
- Marvel Gives Krakoa An Even Earlier Origin Than Before (XSpoilers)
- Cable Makes His Biggest Nineties Reference Ever
- Stranger Things: Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay in TikTok Video
- Who Has A Place At The New DC Table? New Rumblings Emerge
- PrintWatch: Eight Billion Genies Start To Get Fifth Printings
- Joel Pollack Retires, Big Planet Comics In Maryland Changes Hands
- Iran Closes France Embassy Wing Over New Charlie Hebdo Cartoons
- PrintWatch: Batman #131, Timeless #1 & More Get Second Prints
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for January 2023
- Killing Off Living Characters in Ghosts- Daily LITG, January 5th 2023
LITG four years ago, Boba Fett's Black Krrsantan
- Book Of Boba Fett Sees Black Krrsantan First Appearance Boom On eBay
- Dexter: New Blood Episode 10 Preview & We Offer Our Finale Prediction
- Staged Returns as David Tennant & Michael Sheen "Panic In" 2022
- The Flash: John Wesley Shipp on Why 90s Flash Failed; Season 8 Teaser
- The Book of Boba Fett: There's A Reason Why That Wookie Looks Familiar
- McFarlane Toys Reveals A New Spawn Figure is Coming in 2022
- Inferno #4 Is Even More Like Terminator Than We Thought (Spoilers)
- Hasbro Reveals Repackage Re-Release of Prototype Armor Boba Fett
- Marvel Unlimited Leaked Many January & February Comics Last Night
- Beavis and Butt-Head Need to Get Back Into Shape Before 2022 Return
- Shang-Chi Gets Another Family Member (Shang-Chi #7 Spoilers)
- Graphic Novel Preview: The Man Who Shot Chris Kyle: An American Legend
- Bad Idea Releases Ryan Bodenheim's Spark Digitally For Free, Today
- Barbaric's Michael Moreci & Nathan Gooden Have New 2022 Vault Comic
- Doc Ock, Amazing Corporate Raider in Amazing Spider-Man #84 (Spoilers)
- How Jim Lee's X-Men Inspired James Tynion IV's Final Batman Run
- A Fear Of Feilong In Today's X-Men #6 (Spoilers)
- Five Nights At Freddy's In The Daily LITG, 5th January 2022
LITG five years ago, America and The King In Black
- Comic Folk React To What The Hell Is Going On In America Right Now
- The King In Black Possesses The Rest Of Marvel, Today (Spoilers)
- The Mandalorian, TMNT, and G.I. Joe Have the Hottest Toys Right Now
- Who Needs Community Day? Shiny Snivy Is Live In Pokémon GO
- Pokémon GO Guide To Genesect's Different Drives
- Funko Announces Toy Fair Replacement With Funko Fair 2021
- WWE Botches Ending of Raw as Goldberg Challenges Drew McIntyre
- Marvel Has Officially Rebooted The Eternals (Spoilers)
- Burn Drive Genesect Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
- Dave Bautista Reacts to Pro-Trump Terrorists Invading U.S. Capitol
- Peach Momoko's Demon Days X-Men Begins in The King In Black #4
- Tessa Thompson-Based Valkyrie Takes Her First Marvel Kiss
- More Printings For King In Black, Spider-Man, Star Wars High Republic
- Why Miles Morales Reveals His Secret Identity As Spider-Man, Again
- Is Professor X A War Criminal? (Hellions, Juggernaut, X-Factor)
- Marvel Comics Pays Tribute To Former Publisher, Mike Hobson
- Miles Morales' Father Changes His Name From Jefferson Davis
- British Comic Shops – Delays, Diamond, Lockdown Until March?
LITG six years ago, Castlevania was teasing Season 3
And big DC Gossip was dropping.
- "Castlevania": Powerhouse Animation Teasing Season 3 Dropping Soon?
- DC Comics Big Post-Christmas Gossip – DC Timeline, 5G, Death Metal, Three Jokers, Robins and More…
- "Dracula" Reveals Episode 3 Superpower: Jumping the Shark [REVIEW]
- Americans, You Can Just Watch The First Two Episodes of Dracula on Netflix And Then Stop If You Want
- "Golden Globes": Watch Ricky Gervais' "Last", Nuclear Monologue [Video]
- Superboy-Prime Returns In Shazam #13 – Time to Start Reality-Punching Doomsday Clock and DC Rebirth?
- Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: Spyfall Part Two – Time To Rewrite The Time Lords? (Spoilers)
- Mary Jane Dons the Spider-Man Costume in Amazing Mary Jane #4 [Preview]
- "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Part 3 Official Trailer This Week? [Teaser]
- "The Walking Dead": There's "Badass" – Then There's "Maggie Badass"
LITG seven years ago, Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch
And Cobra Kai was casting.
- Will Marvel Make Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch Mutants Again in 2019?
- Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka on Season 2, Karate Kid Cast
- So Go On Then, Are These The Seven Crises That The DC Comics Universe Has Undergone? And Which Saved Conner Kent?
- Why is the Wii U Selling for Over $500 on Amazon and eBay?
- Black Mirror Bandersnatch Comics On 'Sale'- But No One Can Open the Doors to the Shops…
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- John Riordan, creator of William Blake, Taxi Driver.
- Stan Konopka, writer of Rejected.
- Wilson Ramos Jr, colourist, letterer, and self-publisher under the banner Section 8 Comics.
- Dave Baker, comics self-publisher.
- Howard Wong, writer on Grunts and After The Cape.
- Nick Macari, writer of Ned Kelly and Soul Mates.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
