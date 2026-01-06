Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, newlitg

First Look At Absolute Wonder Woman in The Daily LITG 6th January 2026

A First Look At Absolute Wonder Woman in Absolute Batman #16 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

First Look At Absolute Wonder Woman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

First Look At Absolute Wonder Woman and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Is The Doctor Still The Doctor?

LITG two years ago, Jack Kirby's Machine Man Owned By DC

LITG three years ago, Hulk smashed

LITG four years ago, Boba Fett's Black Krrsantan

LITG five years ago, America and The King In Black

LITG six years ago, Castlevania was teasing Season 3

And big DC Gossip was dropping.

LITG seven years ago, Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch

And Cobra Kai was casting.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

John Riordan, creator of William Blake, Taxi Driver.

creator of William Blake, Taxi Driver. Stan Konopka , writer of Rejected.

, writer of Rejected. Wilson Ramos Jr, colourist, letterer, and self-publisher under the banner Section 8 Comics.

colourist, letterer, and self-publisher under the banner Section 8 Comics. Dave Baker, comics self-publisher.

comics self-publisher. Howard Wong, writer on Grunts and After The Cape.

writer on Grunts and After The Cape. Nick Macari, writer of Ned Kelly and Soul Mates.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

