Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, newlitg

Speculation On Absolute Ark-M Cover In The Daily LITG 5th January 2026

Speculation On Absolute Ark-M Cover was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Speculation On Absolute Ark-M Cover was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Speculation On Absolute Ark-M Cover and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Ms Marvel Was Always an X-Man?

LITG two years ago, Greg Capullo's Wolverine future

LITG three years ago, a Ghosts story that never happened

LITG four years ago, Five Nights At Freddy's

LITG five years ago, American Horror Story and Dan DiDio

LITG six years ago, Superboy-Prime came back for the first time

And we had a great plan for Dracula watchers.

LITG seven years ago, JK Rowling dodged transphobia in the weirdest way possible

And Batgirl displayed her scars.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mike Costa, writer on God Is Dead, Transformers, Venom and Cobra.

writer on God Is Dead, Transformers, Venom and Cobra. Brad! Brooks , comics publisher and journalist

, comics publisher and journalist Shy Allott, former Events Director at SDCC, former Director of Sales at Oni Press, former Senior Account Manager at Bonfire Marketing

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!