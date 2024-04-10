Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Jean Grey, newlitg, phoenix

Jean Grey is Phoenix in The Daily LITG 10th of April 2024

Jean Grey confirmed as the Phoenix in upcoming X-Men comics topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool ahead of the X-Men relaunch.

Jean Grey confirmed as the Phoenix in upcoming X-Men comics topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. Here you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Jean Grey is Phoenix in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

LITG one year ago, Worf's Rank in Starfleet

LITG two years ago, Jerry Michaels Is Gone

LITG three years ago, it was all about Vengeance.

LITG four years ago, Milo Manara, Todd McFarlane

People were loving those DC and Marvel Zoom backgrounds. While Milo Manara and Todd McFarlane reacted to the current situation in different, but impactful ways.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Janet Lee , co-creator of Return of The Dapper Men, creator of Sea Sirens.

, co-creator of Return of The Dapper Men, creator of Sea Sirens. James Hudnall, creator of ESPers, Harsh Realm and The Solution.

creator of ESPers, Harsh Realm and The Solution. Deirdre Brooks of Wizard Entertainment.

of Wizard Entertainment. Mariano Abrach , comic book editor.

, comic book editor. Scott Hampton , artist on Batman, Sandman, Black Widow, Hellraiser, Star Trek and Spook House.

, artist on Batman, Sandman, Black Widow, Hellraiser, Star Trek and Spook House. David G. Wohl, former EIC of Top Cow, editor at DC.

