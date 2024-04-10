Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Jean Grey, newlitg, phoenix
Jean Grey is Phoenix in The Daily LITG 10th of April 2024
Jean Grey confirmed as the Phoenix in upcoming X-Men comics topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool ahead of the X-Men relaunch.
Article Summary
- Jean Grey soars as Phoenix in Marvel's anticipated X-Men comics relaunch.
Jean Grey confirmed as the Phoenix in upcoming X-Men comics topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. Here you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
Jean Grey is Phoenix in yesterday's Bleeding Cool
- Yes, Jean Grey is Phoenix in Marvel's New X-Men Comics
- Marvel Launches New X-Force #1 in July by Geoffrey Thorne & Marcus To
- Community: Alison Brie Has Read Movie Script; Chevy Chase Comments
- Jim Lee's X-Men Commission Of Rogue & Gambit Gets Tongues Wagging
- Blast Off with LEGO's New Mystery LEGO Minifigures Series 26
- Power Girl And The Powers Of Axel Gust Coming To DC (Spoilers)
- Shockwave Has Landed with Hasbro's New Transformers Studio Series
- Walter Simonson Joining Scott Dunbier At His New Publisher?
- The Resurgence Of The Valiant Universe Gets A Checklist
- Scott Dunbier Announces He Is Setting Up A New Comics Publisher
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Ike Perlmutter First Big Donor For New Super PAC Backing Donald Trump
- DC Pays Tribute To Ramona Fradon In Today's Comics
- Scott Dunbier To Publish Comics in The Daily LITG 9th of April 2024
LITG one year ago, Worf's Rank in Starfleet
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Clarifies Worf's Rank, Starfleet Standing
- True Detective: Night Country EP, Director Confirm Filming Wrap
- Star Trek: Picard: TNG's Denise Crosby Appreciates Tasha Yar Respect
- Christopher Priest Redefines Superman's Powers For 2023 (Spoilers)
- Young Justice Season 5 in The Daily LITG, 8th of April 2023
- Billy Batson To Switch Gender in Lazarus Planet (Spoilers)
- Return Of The Jedi Will Return To Theaters For One Week This Month
- AEW Battle of the Belts VI: A Disgraceful Affront to Pro Wrestling
- Young Justice: Greg Weisman Clarifies Series' Season 5 Status
- Susan Storm, A Weapon Of Mass Destruction (Fantastic Four #6 Spoilers
- Millie the Model as the First Blonde Phantom, Up for Auction
- She-Fox Drives into Action in Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #339 Preview
- The Nature Boy…Not That One…Struts His Stuff, up for Auction
- A Brief Chrissy Williams Interview Regarding Golden Rage
- The Invisible Scarlet O'Neil's Series Debut, up for Auction
- Mark Stafford's Comic Book Art Exhibition at London's Bookery Gallerie
- A New Home For Deathblow in WildCATS (Spoilers)
- Saga of Stella Dickson by Simon & Kirby, Headline Comics at Auction
LITG two years ago, Jerry Michaels Is Gone
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
- Jon Bogdanove Sells Death Of Superman Artwork For Over Half A Million
- Team GO Rocket Giovanni Battle Guide In Pokémon GO: April 2022
- Legends of Tomorrow Writers Set #RenewLegendsofTomorrow Campaign
- Joe Casey, Not Paid For America Chavez In Doctor Strange, Or Anything
- Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1 From Opus Gets Over 30,000 Orders
- Morbius Director Implies This Isn't Quite The Movie He Turned In
- Superman: Son of Kal-El #10 Preview: Jon Kent, Murderer?!
- Where Does Barry Allen Live in The Flashpoint Universe? (Spoilers)
- Team GO Rocket Cliff Battle Guide In Pokémon GO: April 2022
- Nick Pitarra Talks About What Happened With Leviathan
- World's Finest #3 Celebrates MLB Opening Week At Heritage Auctions
- G Willow Wilson's Poison Ivy Is "A Love Story About A Villain"
- Amazing Spider-Man #149 Debuts The Clone At Heritage Auctions
- Finder's Creatures, New Graphic Novels by Kevin & Rebecca Kelly
- Dynamite Crowdfunds The Death Of Elvira
- Jerry Michaels In The Daily LITG, 9th April 2022
LITG three years ago, it was all about Vengeance.
- Gotham Gossip: Lady Bane? A New Batman Villain From DC Comics
- Marvel Legends Reveals Drop Fast & Furious At Hasbro Fan Fest
- Breaking Bad Fans Get a Present from Dean Norris on His Birthday
- SCOOP: DC Comics Confirms Vengeance, Daughter Of Bane For Joker #2
- Titans Season 3 DoP Boris Mojsovski Posts Superhero Second Team Look
- The Handmaid's Tale S04: Moira's Journey Ends When Gilead Is Free
- Could 'The Trial' Be Scarlet Witch? Could Hickman's X-Book Be Moira?
- Creator Details For DC Round Robin Announced Along With 8 Contenders
- Jeff Parker Returns To Aquaman At DC Comics – For A Drop
- Kevin Nowlan Draws The Immortal Hulk in May
- Attack on Titan: Thoughts on the Final Manga Chapter Out Today
- An Unexpected Way To Pirate Comic Books On Amazon Kindle?
- Jabba The Hutt Joins Marvel's Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters
- Pirate Queen Anne Bonny Returns in A Man Among Ye #5, in July
- More Marvel Comics Creative Changes For May
- Now It's Steve Orlando and Gerardo Sandoval on Extreme Carnage Phage
- Hero Collector DC Graphic Novels/Marvel Figurine Solicits – July 2021
- Clay McLeod Chapman & Chris Mooneyham On Extreme Carnage Scream
- Flash Thompson – And Manual Garcia – Join Extreme Carnage
- Paco Medina Joins Children Of The Atom Early In May With #3
- Can't Spell Frank Cho Without FOC – Thank FOC It's Friday, April 9th
- Wynd HC Allocated, Will Something Is Killing the Children Follow Suit?
- Jason Aaron & Iban Coello Create Marvel FCBD Gold Avengers/Hulk #1
- Joye Hummel Murchison Kelly, Wonder Woman Ghost-Writer, Dies at 97
- Maggie Edkins Willis Sells Two Graphic Novels For Six Figures
- Jeff Parker Returns To Aquaman At DC Comics – For A Drop
- Don Simpson and Gary Groth On Alan Moore's No-Credit For In Pictopia
- Comics Folk React To… The Death Of Prince Philip
- PrintWatch: BRZRKR Gets 4th Printing, Also Webhead, Laila Starr, Silk
- 1962 All Over Again – The Daily LITG 9th April 2021
LITG four years ago, Milo Manara, Todd McFarlane
People were loving those DC and Marvel Zoom backgrounds. While Milo Manara and Todd McFarlane reacted to the current situation in different, but impactful ways.
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Mondo Releasing New A Clockwork Orange Poster Tomorrow
- Milo Manara Draws Women Very Differently In Recent Weeks
- How Todd McFarlane Would Save Comics and Deal With Diamond
- A Comic Shop Cancels Mid Life Crisis For Comics Industry
- Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Disney Provides Background Flair For Your Next Zoom Video Call
- JH Williams III Was Only Alan Moore's Fourth Choice to Draw Promethea
- Marvel Comics Building an Empyre During Coronavirus Shutdown
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Janet Lee, co-creator of Return of The Dapper Men, creator of Sea Sirens.
- James Hudnall, creator of ESPers, Harsh Realm and The Solution.
- Deirdre Brooks of Wizard Entertainment.
- Mariano Abrach, comic book editor.
- Scott Hampton, artist on Batman, Sandman, Black Widow, Hellraiser, Star Trek and Spook House.
- David G. Wohl, former EIC of Top Cow, editor at DC.
