Scott Dunbier To Publish Comics in The Daily LITG 9th of April 2024

Scott Dunbier's announcement that he is to become a comic book publisher topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool.

Scott Dunbier's announcement that he is to become a comic book publisher topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. Here you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon and AI in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Denise Crosby Appreciates Tasha Yar Respect

LITG two years ago, Jerry Michaels Is Gone

LITG three years ago, It Was 1962 All Over Again

LITG four years ago, Marvel/DC Crisis over Zoom backgrounds

And A Comic Shop had a rallying cry.

LITG five years ago – Warren Ellis pitched Plastic Man

And more marriages went away.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Peter Palmiotti , comic book inker

, comic book inker Erik Amaya, comics journalist

comics journalist Bojan M. Đukić of Tom & Jerry and Dark Brain Comics

of Tom & Jerry and Dark Brain Comics Eric Adams, writer/artist of Lackluster World

