Katy Perry Pokemon in the Daily LITG, 10th of August 2023
Katy Perry Pokemon in the Daily LITG, 10th of August 2023
It's all about Katy Perry Pokemon on yesterday's Bleeding Cool it seems. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Top Ten stories yesterday on Bleeding Cool with Katy Perry Pokemon
- Pokemon TCG Will Never Release Katy Perry, Post Malone Cards
- After Ms Marvel Dies, Spider-Man Tells Her His Big Secret (Spoilers)
- Rick and Morty Team Wouldn't Let Justin Roiland "Drag Down" Hard Work
- X-Men, Orchis, Krakoa, Kingpin & The Childen Of The Vault #XSpoilers
- Kaare Andrews' Spider-Man Reign 2 in Today's Amazing Spider-Man #35
- Peter, Paul, MJ, Felicia, Kraven, Ashley, Who's Sleeping With Who?
- Star Trek: Quinto and Peck's Spock Meet-Up; Film Franchise's Future
- Hasbro Announces New Transformers Stunticon Menasor Multipack
- Spider Boy's Origin Tied Into Scorpion, Rhino & Morbius? (Spoilers)
- A Glimpse Of Hickman & Schiti's G.O.D.S. Today, A Clock With Six Hands
A few other comics stories you might prefer
- Marvel Brings Back Sentry, Again And Again And Again
- Why Does Doctor Octopus Want To Be Spider-Man Again? (Spoilers)
- How Far Will The Scourge Spread In Dark Droids? Star Wars Spoilers
- What Spider-Woman Is Really Fighting For In Gang War (Spoilers)
- Kevin Feige Adds His Tribute To John Romita In Today's Marvel Comics
- When Jerry Siegel Made Threats Over Captain Marvel & Superman Lawsuit
- The Gang War Begins In Today's Amazing Spider-Man #31 (Spoilers)
- Children of the Vault, Tom Hegen And the Lithium Fields of North Chile
- Katy Perry Pokemon in the Daily LITG, 9th of August 2023
LITG one year ago, Chris Chibnall Forgot To Write For Doctor Who
- Doctor Who: Chris Chibnall Forgot He Should Be Writing for The Doctor
- Surprise First Appearance Alert In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100
- Christians Against She-Hulk in Daily LITG 6th August 2022
- Marvel Did Not Approve Ultimate Fallout #4 Acetate Covers At C2E2
- Comic Book Creators On The Sandman Comic React To… Sandman
- DC Comics Pulped Almost All 25th Anniversary Vertigo Hardcover Copies
- Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk
- Christians Against She-Hulk Troll Trap in Daily LITG 8th August 2022
- The Walking Dead Spinoff: Red Machete Rick, Governor-Killing Michonne
- Archer & The Agency Are Hitting the Streets in New S13 Key Art Poster
- Matt Baker's St. John Era and the Crime Reporter Switch, at Auction
- Thanos Rips Off Light Yagami in New Thanos: Death Notes One-Shot
- Bryan Edward Hill & Alberto Foche Tell Wakandan History in November
- Greg Pak & Manuel Garcia Bring Back Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker
- Donny Cates & Ryan Stegman Cut Print & Prices For Substack Year Two
- Tezcatlipoca: Crime Novel by Kiwamu Sato Coming from Yen Press
- Harder They Fall's Jeymes Samuel 10-Year Obsession With Irredeemable
- Dark Crisis to Sort Out Hawkgirl and a New Green Lantern? (Spoilers)
- Raúl The Third's New Graphic Novel, The Snips, Bought by Little Brown
- Martin Shkreli Gets a DC Comics Batman Allegory as Marvin Falcone
- Batman Of New York Quotes Will Smith's Slap Speech in I Am Batman #12
- Christopher Lincoln Sells The Night Librarian OGN For Half A Million
- Christians Against She-Hulk Troll Trap in Daily LITG 9th August 2022
LITG two years ago, Saying Bye-Bye To Batman
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- James Tynion IV Quits Batman and DC Comics For Substack Comics Gig
- Rick and Morty Season 5 Has Us Rethinking Our Approach to the Series
- The Punisher Symbol, Jon Bernthal & Why Bad Decisions Matter: Opinion
- Jonathan Hickman Quits X-Men For Three Worlds Three Moons Substack?
- The X-Force Arrives With Special Marvel Legends 3-Pack from Hasbro
- Jeopardy!: LeVar Burton Deserved Better; Brent Spiner Has His Back
- Law & Order: Meloni Breaks Internet, Needs Hargitay's Help Fixing It
- The Boys: Misha Collins Says Jensen Ackles Has Gotten Soft (& Gummy?)
- Kaleidoscope, The Suicide Squad Character Created By Two Fans In 1982
- Dance with the Devil in the Pale Moonlight in Batman 89 #1 [Preview]
- Saladin Ahmed, Molly Ostertag Also Join the Substack Revolution
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 Goes Under The Hammer, Today
- Rob Liefeld's 1st Deadpool & Domino, New Mutants #98 Under The Hammer
- VariantGate: Walmart Sells Other Comic Shop's Exclusive Marvel Covers
- Scott Snyder Launches Substack Writing Classes For $7 A Month
- James Tynion IV Launches Substack Comics Publisher For $7 A Month
- Gamora From Guardians Of The Galaxy Crashes Into Fortnite
- James Tynion IV & Michael Oeming's Blue Book – Substack in September
- One Dark Knight Vs Dark Ages – Marvel & DC Turn Out The Lights
- Galaxy: The Prettiest Star, A New DC Comics YA Graphic Novel
- DC Comics Puts Doomsday Clock and Metal In Absolute Format
- DC Comics To Reprint Teen Titans, 52 & Death Of Superman Omnibuses
- Finally, DC Comics To Collect Rachel Pollack's Doom Patrol In Omnibus
- YA Graphic Novel Sales Rose 123% In Bookstores Between 2020 and 2021
- Scholastic To Publish Spy Ninjas and Hunt A Killer Graphic Novels
- The Punisher Skull In The Daily LITG, 9th of August 2021
LITG three years ago, Christopher Eccleston
Fifteen years since he left, Christopher Eccleston was returning to Doctor Who. And because this is Big Finish, it can't be for the money.
- Christopher Eccleston Returns to Doctor Who as The Doctor in 2021
- The Next Batman Event Begins In Detective Comics #1027
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Emmys Burn War Goes Bobblehead
- Unown Raids Are In Pokémon GO, But Is Shiny Unown Worth Hunting?
- The Ultimate Crossover of AEW and WWE May Happen in a Backyard
- Deoxys Raid Guide: How To Catch A Shiny Deoxys In Pokémon GO
- Umbrella Academy Getting Figure Line from Boss Fight Studios
- Shiny Staryu Arrives in Pokémon GO for Ultra Unlock: Enigma Week
- What Are Percy Pigs and Why Does Lin-Manuel Miranda Love Them So?
- Best Laid Plans to Get World War Z Movie Into China – Despite Zombies
LITG four years ago.
Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…
- Comic Stores Told to Destroy All Copies of Next Week's "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33
- "Titans" Season 2: Anna Diop Previews Starfire's New Look [VIDEO]
- The Point is Not to Smash the World, But to Change It – "The Immortal Hulk" Continues into 2020…
- Dan Didio Calls Out Speculator Marketing Driving "Appearance of a Healthy Industry"
- "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" Receives A New Update With Added Content
- Why Batman #75 Seems to Have Sold Fewer Copies Than Batman #74
- New Youngblood Publisher Offers to Develop Ryan Stegman If He Can Draw Sequentials
- Iron Studios Reveals "I Am Iron Man" Statue That We Love 3000
- Today, The Punisher is Destroyed by New Origin Twist in "Savage Avengers" #4 (SPOILERS)
- "Fear the Walking Dead" Season 5: "Channel 4" Opening Minutes [VIDEO]
- Marvel Comics States "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" #12 Will "No Longer" be the Final Issue
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Jeff Dyer of MediSin and Boo The World's Cutest Dog
- Khoi Pham of Avengers and Teen Titans
- Mark Schmidt, co-founder of Stratum Comics and a co-creator of The Threat
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
