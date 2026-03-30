Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Legion Of Super Heroes, losh, newlitg

Legion Of Super-Heroes Return in The Daily LITG, 30th of March 2026

Legion Of Super-Heroes Return, Superman 2026 Annual: Year One Thousand was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

Article Summary Legion Of Super-Heroes returns in the hit Superman 2026 Annual: Year One Thousand from DC Comics

Covers top trending comic book news, industry gossip, and weekly highlights from Bleeding Cool

Dives into past Lying In The Gutters headlines spanning seven years of comic book history

Features hot stories and exclusive scoops on DC, Marvel, and pop culture every day

Legion Of Super-Heroes Return, Superman 2026 Annual: Year One Thousand was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Legion Of Super-Heroes Return, Superman 2026 Annual: Year One Thousand was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Bridgerton: New Season 4

LITG two years ago… The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol

LITG three years ago, Your Missing Batman Page

LITG four years ago, Victor Hargreeves

LITG five years ago, Jerry & Jeffrey

LITG six years ago, X-Men was getting statues again.

And original plans for Iron Man 3's villain came out.

LITG seven years ago – Bendis changed an ending

And Superboy was getting older.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Gary Chaloner, creator of Jackaroo, artist on Planet Of The Apes.

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