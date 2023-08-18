Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: newlitg, x-men

North America Bans The X-Men in the Daily LITG, 18th of August 2023

X-Men? What will North America ban next? No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The USA & Canada Ban All Mutants in X-Men yesterday

LITG one year ago, New Who

LITG two years ago: Jonathan Hickman Leaves X-Men

LITG three years ago, Hot Wheels, Trump and DC Comics

Hot Wheel from San Diego, followed by Dave Bautista's own slams on Donald Trump. With DC street dates and Iron Man Funko to follow.

LITG four years ago…

DC Comics were doing their best to hide stuff even then.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Brian Bendis, co-creator of Powers, Miles Morales, Jessica Jones and current Justice League writer.

co-creator of Powers, Miles Morales, Jessica Jones and current Justice League writer. Jeffrey Lang, writer of Grendel Tales.

writer of Grendel Tales. David Barbour writer of Gunfighters In Hell and Spring-Heeled Jack

writer of Gunfighters In Hell and Spring-Heeled Jack Skip Dietz , former Sales Manager at Marvel Comics.

, former Sales Manager at Marvel Comics. Christopher Allen, inker for Antarctic Press

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

